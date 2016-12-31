Please select your home edition
Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson fields questions in the South Atlantic

by Sail-World.com today at 9:09 am
Hugo Boss on a sea trial off southern England in August 2016 © Cleo Barnham Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss skipper, trimmer, mainsheet hand, helmsman, navigator, cook and bowman, Alex Thomson fields some questions from fans on Day 57 of the Vendee Globe, solo round the world race.

He talks about power generation, engine use, how he copes with going through a wave, working on the bow, weather analysis, tactics, and best point of sailing for Hugo Boss - or as he puts it 'holiday time'!

Now 160nm behind race leader Armel Le Cleac'h, having been almost within sight of Banque Populaire V a couple of days ago, Thomson's best chance of regaining the race lead lies with taking a different route through the Doldrums.

If you want a question answered go to Alex Thomson Racing on Facebook and his shore team will send your questions onto Alex to answer.

**Video Update Onboard HUGO BOSS**

Alex is back answering your questions, don't forget to send your questions in and we shall pass them onto Alex to answer. Happy New Year from all at Alex Thomson Racing.

#VG2016 #SailSurviveSucceed #MB #StarboardTack #OceanMasters

Posted by Alex Thomson Racing on Sunday, January 1, 2017
