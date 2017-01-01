Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson beats 24 hour world distance record

Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson) at pace showing her DSS foils and sails by Doyle Sails NZ © Alex Thomson / Hugo Boss / Vendée Globe Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson) at pace showing her DSS foils and sails by Doyle Sails NZ © Alex Thomson / Hugo Boss / Vendée Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org/

by Alex Thomson Racing today at 11:52 amThe record has been confirmed by the Vendee Globe race organisation but has to be ratified by the world sailing council. Thomson’s previous record was not ratified as the official rule of the world speed sailing record states that the record must be exceeded by one complete nautical mile further than the previous record in order to be ratified.The distance Thomson sailed in 24 hours on Sunday 15th of December which has been confirmed by the race organisers, makes him the fastest solo sailor on a 60ft monohull in a 24 hour period.Thomson is currently in second place, sailing 73.3 nautical miles behind rival Armel Le Cleac’h, in the battle for first place.Thomson is determined to be the first British Skipper to win the Vendée Globe. It is a race which could take up to 80 days and Alex Thomson is still one of the favourites to win.Follow Alex’s progress at www.alexthomsonracing.com