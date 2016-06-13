Vendee Globe - A scary moment for Sébastien Destremau

Sébastien Destremau- FRA skipper TechnoFirst-faceOcean at start of the vendee globe in Les Sables D Olonne France on November 6th 2016 © Jean Marie Liot / DPPI Sébastien Destremau- FRA skipper TechnoFirst-faceOcean at start of the vendee globe in Les Sables D Olonne France on November 6th 2016 © Jean Marie Liot / DPPI

by Vendee Globe today at 2:05 am'We've just capsized like a dinghy. I was standing on the cabin top inside and was absolutely dead certain that we were going over. But after a few seconds, she slowly came back up right. It was like a miracle really,' said a shaken Sébastien minutes after the event.A quick check of the boat reassured the skipper that nothing major went wrong during the incident however a thorough inspection will be done at day break. The boat is back to sailing mode. However she is now sailing 15 degrees lower to have a better angle with the waves.