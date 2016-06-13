Vendée Globe – Thomson rounds Cape Horn on Christmas Day

Day 39 – Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss) – Vendée Globe © Cleo Barnham Hugo Boss Day 39 – Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss) – Vendée Globe © Cleo Barnham Hugo Boss

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150659

by Alex Thomson Racing today at 5:39 pmThomson’s time to Cape Horn beats the previous record set by Francois Garbart in the 2012-2013 edition by 3d 6hrs 10mins. This is the first time in the race’s history that skippers have rounded this landmark by Christmas.Thomson is still in second place, 454 nautical miles behind Frenchman Armel le Cleac’h. The rivals have been battling for first place since the start of the race on the 6th November.Cape Horn is such a renowned milestone for offshore yachting as it’s the point where the skippers turn the bow north again and begin their journey back through the Atlantic and heading towards home. Thomson and Le Clea’ch are expected to arrive at the finish port of Les Sables d’Olonne, France in mid January.The Vendee Globe takes place every four years and has historically been dominated by the French. This year’s edition sees 29 IMOCA 60s compete in the race, including Thomson, the British entry.The race is renowned for being one of the most gruelling sporting challenges left in the world. Just 71 of the 138 starters since the race’s inception, back in 1989, have successfully completed the race, and three have lost their lives. In this edition, currently seven skippers have had to retire from the race.Thomson is determined to be the first British skipper to win the race, which could take in the region of 80 days to complete.