Vendee Globe – Thomson races towards the finish against French rival

Day 72 – Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss) – Vendée Globe © Cleo Barnham Hugo Boss Day 72 – Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss) – Vendée Globe © Cleo Barnham Hugo Boss

by Alex Thomson Racing today at 11:15 amWith 98% of the race complete, Thomson is racing towards the finish against his French rival in the battle for first place, sailing at a speed of 11 knots.The leading duo, who will be duelling all the way to the finish, are now in lighter airs following a weekend of fast sailing, which allowed Thomson to break the world distance record, sailing 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours.Damn Ellen MacArthur, who concurred this gruelling race and finished second in the 2001 edition of the race, commented on Thomson’s 24 distance record:“Great job on the 24 hour record. No mean feat so close to the finish of such a gruelling race...The last few days will be enormously stressful, and I can remember just how exhausting those final days are. It's all to play for till the finish - just a case of holding yourself and the boat together!”If Thomson wins this year’s edition he will be the first Briton to claim victory in this gruelling challenge, a race which to date has been won only by French competitors.