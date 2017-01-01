Vendée Globe – Eric Bellion a few miles from completing his race
by Vendée Globe on 13 Feb
After a very tense and worrying final phase to the race, Eric Bellion is coming to the end of his first Vendée Globe, which he should finish in ninth place later today (Monday 13th February) to become the first rookie to complete the 2016-2017 edition.
Vendée Globe – Eric Bellion a few miles from completing his race © Eric Bellion / Vendee Globe
The wind is finally blowing in the right direction for the skipper of CommeUnSeulHomme. He is due to cross the finish line between 1730 and 1830hrs UTC this evening and will then enter the harbour in Les Sables d’Olonne immediately after that.
This morning, as his ETA was becoming clearer, Eric Bellion sent back a message about how tired and stressed he felt: “I am remaining focused. I don’t feel at all euphoric. I have just been through a few days, which have taught me to be humble. I remain cautious. Yesterday morning I didn’t think there was any solution. I couldn’t see it happening...” At 1430hrs UTC, Eric was just 28 miles from the finish. He will be welcomed home this evening at around 1930 hrs UTC in Port Olona to the music of French group Téléphone.
