Vendée Globe – Eric Bellion a few miles from completing his race

Vendée Globe – Eric Bellion a few miles from completing his race © Eric Bellion / Vendee Globe Vendée Globe – Eric Bellion a few miles from completing his race © Eric Bellion / Vendee Globe

by Vendée Globe on 13 FebThe wind is finally blowing in the right direction for the skipper of CommeUnSeulHomme. He is due to cross the finish line between 1730 and 1830hrs UTC this evening and will then enter the harbour in Les Sables d’Olonne immediately after that.This morning, as his ETA was becoming clearer, Eric Bellion sent back a message about how tired and stressed he felt: “I am remaining focused. I don’t feel at all euphoric. I have just been through a few days, which have taught me to be humble. I remain cautious. Yesterday morning I didn’t think there was any solution. I couldn’t see it happening...” At 1430hrs UTC, Eric was just 28 miles from the finish. He will be welcomed home this evening at around 1930 hrs UTC in Port Olona to the music of French group Téléphone.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151745