Vendée Globe – British sailor Alex Thomson in second place

by Alex Thomson Racing today at 4:03 pmWith 98% of the race complete, Thomson is headed back to the finish port of Les Sable d'Olonne, sailing at a speed of 16 knots.The leading duo, who will be duelling all the way to the finish, are approaching lighter airs following a weekend of fast sailing, which allowed Thomson to break the world distance record, sailing 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours.If Thomson wins this year’s edition he will be the first Briton to claim victory in this gruelling challenge, a race which to date has been won only by French competitors.