Vendée Globe – British sailor Alex Thomson in second place
by Alex Thomson Racing today at 4:03 pm
With just 587 nautical miles of the Vendee Globe left and just three days until the leading duo are expected back in Les Sable d'Olonne, British sailor Alex Thomson is in second place with just 72 nautical miles behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h.
Day 72 – Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss) – Vendée Globe © Cleo Barnham Hugo Boss
With 98% of the race complete, Thomson is headed back to the finish port of Les Sable d'Olonne, sailing at a speed of 16 knots.
The leading duo, who will be duelling all the way to the finish, are approaching lighter airs following a weekend of fast sailing, which allowed Thomson to break the world distance record, sailing 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours.
If Thomson wins this year’s edition he will be the first Briton to claim victory in this gruelling challenge, a race which to date has been won only by French competitors.
