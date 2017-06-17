Variety, inclusion and National Sailing League at Kieler Woche

Kiel Week presented official event poster at boot Düsseldorf on Monday. On Stage (from left side): Hans-Werner Tovar, president of Kiel, Frank Kranke (HSH Nordbank), Nadine Stegenwalner (Deutscher Segler-Verband), Paralympic-Champion Heiko Kröger, Dirk Ramhorst (Executive Organiser of Kiel Week), Michael Degen (Executive Director Messe Düsseldorf), secretary economics ministry Dr. Frank Nägele and Johannes Polgar (AUDI AG, Event und Sportmarketing) © www.seglel-bilder.de

by segler-zeitung.de today at 5:42 pmThe Kieler Woche hosts, the Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst and Hans-Werner Tovar, City President of Kiel, did present a broad program to more than 300 guests from politics, economy and sports. Thanks to the partners AUDI AG, HSH Nordbank, boot Duesseldorf, the state of Schleswig-Holstein and numerous sponsors, this program will again bring the world's elite of sailing to Schleswig-Holstein and the images to the world.'The Kieler Woche 2017 will again cause a lot of attention in many aspects', promised Dirk Ramhorst, Head of Organisation. The CIO of Wacker Chemie did explain the schedule, from the 'Aalregatta' to the Para World Sailing Championships until the year 2018. „The World Cup will come back to Kiel. The sailing highlight between the Olympics in Rio and Tokyo will be the finish of the first complete World Cup series in Kiel. . We want to set the standards for the future', explained Ramhorst, who mentioned especially the inclusion at this year's Kieler Woche.All this was only possible because of their partners' support, Ramhorst and Tovar expressed their thanks to the partners. So the AUDI AG has its fixed place at the Kieler Woche since eight years now. The automotive manufacturer from Ingolstadt/Germany concentrates on the successful standards such as shuttle and trailer services as well as the Audi stage in Kiel Schilksee.'There will be 20 Audi Q7 e-trons in place for the shuttle and trailer service. The program of the 'Kieler Woche.TV powered by Audi', is of course also a fixed point on the schedule, said Johannes Polgar (Event and Sport Marketing AUDI AG). The Audi Lounge, the Audi Sailing Talk, the prize giving ceremony on the Audi stage in the Audi Sailing Arena as well as the Aludi Ultra Cup with the well-known guests are also part of the program by the automative manufacturer from Ingolstadt. And for the first time, the 1. Naional Sailing League will be part of the Kieler Woche. The 3. day of the 1. League, which is also supported from Audi, will be sailed on the first weekend of the Kieler Woche (17. until 19. June).Right in time for the trade fair 'boot' the HSH Nordbank did extend their partnership with the Kieler Woche until 2018. Thus the HSH Nordbank continues its long-time bond with the Kieler Woche as a premium partner and emphasises the importance of the sailing event for Northern Germany's economy. 'With our support we help making the Kieler Woche what it is - a sportive and social event', explained Frank Kranke, responsible for sponsoring activities at the HSH Nordbank. He was stating, that the medialisation and the publicity effect for the HSH Nordbank thanks to sponsoring the Kieler Woche are very good.Michael Degen, Executive Director of 'Messe Duesseldorf', did point out the partnership between the Kieler Woche and the trade fair 'boot Duesseldorf'. 'The Kieler Woche is a fantastic supplement for the trade fair, since the boats, that are shown at the trade fair, can be seen in action and while competing against each other. And furthermore, the 'boot' has been focussing for many years on the support of the competitive sailing sport and the promotion of young sailors', Degen highlighted the importance of the partnership concept.Just like Dirk Ramhorst, Nadine Stegenwalner was also looking into the future. „The Sailing World Cup final 2018 in Kiel is a positive signal and important for Kiel. We are very pleased of course, when the international top sailors are 'coming home' to us and we can convince them with good sailing conditions and good organisation on the water as well as ashore. We have very good basic conditions and excellent support from the state and the city. It is the optimum to be able to combine these preconditions with high-class competitions', explained Stegenwalner at the 'boot'.The Para World Sailing Championships are part of the Kieler Woche this year. The World Sailors' Association and the Kieler Woche organisers want to set an example and promote the handicapped sailing sport. The President of the World Sailors' Association, Kim Andersen, explained in advance, that Kiel has organised numerous excellent sailing events in the past. 'With our mutual commitment and the support of our partners we want to get the biggest possible attention for the Para World Sailing Championships. Kiel is the ideal partner for that', said the 59-year old from Denmark.'Kiel is really a good partner on this way', Heiko Kroeger agreed in Duesseldorf. Kroger has won Gold and Silver in the 2.4mR at the Paralympics in Sydney and London. 'The Paralympic career is over. Sailing is not part of the Paralympics anymore. But high-class regattas, especially in Kiel, are also on my schedule for the future', said the 50-year old, who just stood up for the inclusion in the sailing sport in Kiel. 'Kiel is exemplary, even if that means a lot of work for the organisers now. In any case it is the right decision to host the Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel. Inclusion is being sailed in Kiel for many years as a matter of course', said Kroeger, who is known for his open communication.In total, the Kieler Woche has announced regattas for 15 international classes, all Olympic classes, the currently announced six Para World Sailing classes, classical yachts with the focus on 5.5mR & 12mR, ORC measured yachts and cruising yachts (Kiel rating). Kiel is expecting more than 3,500 active sailors and 1,500 boats from more than 50 nations, also thanks to the 'Aalregatta' (a medium distance offshore race). 'We have exceeded our possibilities of sailing areas and race courses', said Ramhorst. So we had to reject the Musto Skiff, and the 2. National Sailing League could not be fitted into the schedule. On the other race courses, compatible classes will be sailing together.For the first time, the National Sailing League will be part of the Kieler Woche. 'Audi is a partner of the Kieler Woche and the National Sailing League and gave us the hint to include the National Sailing League', explained Sven Christensen, Managing Director of the Kieler Woche Marketing GmbH. The 1. League will be starting in Kiel-Schilksee and thus directly integrated into the Kieler Woche sailing events. 'It means a revaluation for the National Sailing League to sail at the Kieler Woche', stated Christensen. The 18 crews will be sailing their 50 races in the bay of Strande from 17. until 19. June. They will be sailing on new J/70 boats, also used from Audi for the Audi Ultra Cup and the Audi Sailing Experience.What belongs together, is growing together in the offshore sector at the Kieler Woche. After eleven years of separation, the 'Aalregatta' 2017 will again be part of the Kieler Woche. The representatives of the Sailing Club Eckernfoerde (SCE) and the Kiel Yacht Club (KYC) had a common agreement. The organisers did listen to the wishes of the active sailors. The 'Aalregatta' will be sailed with its own starting and rating groups (Kiel rating). The so-called 'public run' enables the yachts, who have not been measured according to ORC, to participate at the Kieler Woche. 'The goal is to let every big boat participate at the Kieler Woche', said Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst.At the end of July, beginning of August, the European Championships in the Olympic classes 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 will take place at the Kieler Woche sailing territory. The Europeans of the Skiff classes and the first Europeans of the Nacra17 on foils takes place from 30. July until 4. August in Kiel Schilksee. Right after that, the World Sailing test event will take place in Aarhus (Denmark). The World Sailing Championships of all Olympic classes will take place there in 2018.2.4mR (open), 29er (Euro Cup), 505, Albin Express, Contender, Europe, Flying Dutchman, Folkboat, Formula18, Hobie16, J/24, Laser 4.7, Laser Rad. (open), Nacra15, OK-DinghyPara World Sailing Championships, 470 M/W, 49er M, 49erFX (open), Finn M, Laser Rad. W, Laser Std. M, Nacra17 MIX 21-25 June 2017420, J/70, J/80, Melges24 (European Sailing Series) 22-25 June 2017Welcome Race (Kiel - Eckernfoerde - Kiel) 17-18 June 2017Kiel Cup Alpha 19-21 June 2017Senatspreis 22 June 2017Silbernes Band 23-24 June 2017Kiel Week, Classics (17-20 June 2017) Rendezvous of the classics 17 June 20175.5mR and 12mR Trophy 18-19 June 2017Kiel Week, Sailing League1. League 17-19 June 2017Kiel Week, AalregattaAalregatta (Kiel - Eckernfoerde - Kiel) 17-18 June 2017