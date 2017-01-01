Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Val Hodge Trophy kicks off Day 1 of Port Phillip Women's Champs Series

by Yachting Victoria today at 3:32 am
2017 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series - Day 1 Alex McKinnon
The Royal Yacht Club of Victoria (RYCV) played host to the Race Day 1 of the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series (PPWCS), yesterday, Sunday 19th February, 2016. The Val Hodge Trophy is named after one of RYCV’s earliest female boat owners, Val Hodge, who joined the Club in 1985 with her husband, Arthur. As time progressed Arthur was unable to spend the time skippering their boat so Val secured her place in history as the first lady skipper at RYCV.

Yesterday’s race saw nine boats hit the start line in unseasonal weather. The rain and gusty morning weather seemed to change a few of the fifteen entered boats minds but those who stuck through the squalls were able to enjoy flat water and mildly breezy conditions by race time.

The race was conducted at the northern end of Port Phillip Bay and was directed by sole Race Officer, David LeRoy. Competitors were required to conduct a three lap windward- leeward course. As it was the first day of racing for the crews many used the race to 'iron- out some of the creases'. Strategy was the aim of the day’s racing; a split in the fleet at the start saw those who used the left to get back gain an advantage and those who had the practiced skill set to sail with a kite on the downwind were able to create a reasonable lead.

2017 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series - Day 1 © Alex McKinnon
2017 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series - Day 1 © Alex McKinnon



Winner of the 2016 PPWCS Perpetual Trophy in AMS, IRC and PHS, Monica Jones and her crew on ‘Salamander III’ took charge from the start. Following a strong upwind they were able to round the top mark first and extended this lead with a fast and controlled downwind taking the win in AMS, IRC and PHS. Monica said,

“I really try to get different and new women from other Clubs around the bay to sail with me. Yesterday we had a lady from Safety Beach Sailing Club and another from Warrnambool. Our aim while racing was to try and get a good start, stay in clear air and not get caught amongst the pack. I think we did this quite well yesterday!”

2017 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series - Day 1 © Alex McKinnon
2017 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series - Day 1 © Alex McKinnon



Similarly placed was RYCV local skipper, Cath Beaufort on ‘Up 'N Go’, who placed an impressive third in AMS, second in IRC and second in PHS. Cath recapped the race yesterday,

“Yesterday was unexpectedly enjoyable! As we were getting rigged for racing a large squall came through and we thought the rest of the afternoon would be like this but once we got out there the skies cleared and it was actually quite pleasant – we’re glad we went out for the race.

“Generally, we had a good race with our downwinds being quite strong. We had some new crew and some of our regulars on board so the learning curve for everyone was quite steep yesterday. We hope to do all the other races as the PPWCS is a great lead up to the Australian Women’s Keelboat Regatta (AWKR) in June.”

2017 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series - Day 1 © Alex McKinnon
2017 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series - Day 1 © Alex McKinnon



The Val Hodge Trophy is the first of five race days included in the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series (PPWCS). The next race is the Women in Sailing Challenge hosted by Sandringham Yacht Club next Sunday, 26th February 2017. For a list of all the regattas and where to register for them click here.

AMS:

1. Salamander III – Monica Jones
2. Summer Wind – Angela Woodman
3. Up ‘N Go – Cath Beaufort

IRC

1. Salamander III – Monica Jones
2. Up ‘N Go – Cath Beaufort
3. Wild Child – Marg Neeson

YV Performance Handicapping

1. Salamander III – Monica Jones
2. Up ‘N Go – Cath Beaufort
3. Summer Wind – Angela Woodman

2017 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series - Day 1 © Alex McKinnon
2017 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series - Day 1 © Alex McKinnon



For more information and to register visit the Women and Girls in Sailing website or their Facebook Page.

2017 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series - Day 1 © Alex McKinnon
2017 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series - Day 1 © Alex McKinnon



Val Hodge Trophy Results:

Series Results [AMS] up to Race 1
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Race 1
1 S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones 1.0
2 B237 SUMMER WIND Angela Woodman 2.0
3 R182 UP 'N GO Cath Beaufort 3.0
4 H7 OUTLAW Maureen Dickins 4.0
5 S621 REMEDY Nadine Maggie Huels 5.0
6 AUS61 TIGRIS Jan Fielding 6.0
7 AUS203 FRENZY Stephanie Strong 10.0C
7 B9 SERIOUS YAHOO Vanessa Twigg 10.0C
7 S292 JUNGLE JUICE Celia Dymond 10.0C

Series Results [IRC] up to Race 1
Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 1
1   S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones RMYS 1.0 1.0
2   R182 UP 'N GO Cath Beaufort RYCV 2.0 2.0
3   B310 WILD CHILD Marg Neeson RBYC 3.0 3.0
4   B9 SERIOUS YAHOO Vanessa Twigg RBYC 6.0 6.0C
4   S292 JUNGLE JUICE Celia Dymond RMYS 6.0 6.0C

Series Results [PHS] up to Race 1
Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 1
1   S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones RMYS 1.0 1.0
2   R182 UP 'N GO Cath Beaufort RYCV 2.0 2.0
3   B237 SUMMER WIND Angela Woodman RBYC 3.0 3.0
4   H87 ROSE OF WYNDHAM Edel Doyle Sarah Cam HBYC 4.0 4.0
5   H7 OUTLAW Maureen Dickins HBYC 5.0 5.0
6   AUS61 TIGRIS Jan Fielding RMYS 6.0 6.0
7   B310 WILD CHILD Marg Neeson RBYC 7.0 7.0
8   S621 REMEDY Nadine Maggie Huels RMYS 8.0 8.0
9   S666 SAELIDA Byron Jackson RMYS 9.0 9.0
10   H222 CALYPSO Marija Groen HBYC 10.0 10.0
11   S292 JUNGLE JUICE Celia Dymond RMYS 16.0 16.0C
11   R148 BLUE VOLVO Samantha Paige RYCV 16.0 16.0C
11   AUS203 FRENZY Stephanie Strong SYC 16.0 16.0C
11   B9 SERIOUS YAHOO Vanessa Twigg RBYC 16.0 16.0C
11   S196 PHANTOM Debbie Parker MS 16.0 16.0C
Henri Lloyd 50 YearsProtector - 660 x 82Bakewell-White Yacht Design

Related Articles

Vendee Globe - From Conrad Colman this evening
I might not be going very fast but I'm certainly keeping busy here on Foresight Natural Energy. I might not be going very fast but I'm certainly keeping busy here on Foresight Natural Energy. Indeed, never have I worked so hard to go so slowly! The problem is that I am sailing upwind in light winds which is never a recipe for breathless speed and certainly not now! Going downwind on a slow boat, the wind pushes against the windward side of the sail
Posted today at 4:34 am Banjo’s Shoreline Crown Series Bellerive Regatta - Winners announced
Hobart yachtsman Rob Gough yesterday proved he is one of Tasmania’s most talented and versatile sailors Hobart yachtsman Rob Gough yesterday proved he is one of Tasmania’s most talented and versatile sailors, winning the highly competitive SB20 one-design sports boat class at the Banjo’s Shoreline Crown Series Bellerive Regatta.
Posted today at 3:06 am The Bay Regatta 2017 wraps with a picture postcard final day
The fourth and final day of The Bay Regatta, Chang Beer Race Day, saw all fleet sail a short loop around islands The fourth and final day of The Bay Regatta, the Chang Beer Race Day, saw all the fleet sail a short loop around islands off Krabi’s Railay Beach before heading out for a straight shot back to the southern end of Koh Yao Yai with the racing boats doing a slightly longer course than the cruisers.
Posted on 19 Feb Banjos Shoreline Crown Series 2017 – SB20 fleet images by Jane Austin
Jane Austin provided these images of SB20 fleet from Banjo’s Shoreline Crown Series Regatta. Jane Austin provided these images of SB20 fleet – the largest in Australia and internationally. The SBs sail as a OD class within the Crown Series Regatta.
Posted on 19 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 race kicks off tomorrow
The light air forecast is not good news for the Italian ocean racing trimaran which is designed for much stronger winds. Soldini’s men have been monitoring the weather situation closely after the formation of a low-pressure storm system far to the north of Antigua disrupted the normal strong trade wind conditions.
Posted on 19 Feb Vendée Globe – Roura to finish Monday morning with Super Superbigou
Eleven skippers have already finished and eleven were forced to abandon their race. Seven solo racers were still at sea this Sunday afternoon. Eleven skippers have already finished and eleven were forced to abandon their race.
Posted on 19 Feb Spectacular opening for the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600
The highly acclaimed Antigua Band 1761 took to the stage and lit the blue touch paper. Sailors enjoyed a traditional Caribbean welcome with the Panache Steel Orchestra opening the musical entertainment, complimentary drinks and fine Caribbean fayre.
Posted on 19 Feb MC38 Nationals wrap at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club
A fast-closing Crichton and his team on Maserati were North Sails 'Boat of the Day' with a third in race eight. A fast-closing Crichton and his team on Maserati were North Sails 'Boat of the Day' with a third in race eight.
Posted on 19 Feb Ginger conquers Pittwater for fourth MC38 Australian Championship
A fickle last day closed up final pointscore. Ginger laid foundations in first two days and went out to race defensively Ginger (CYCA) laid the foundations in the first two days and went out to race defensively, putting a target on Dark Star’s (RPAYC) back, and Neville Crichton’s Maserati (RNZYS/CYCA) crew cleverly read what breeze there was to move into second overall.
Posted on 19 Feb Balance cleans up in Sydney Newcastle Race
Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race taking line honours Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance has almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race, taking line honours and winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall, only missing breaking the record she set last year in the Ocean Pointscore Series conducted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.
Posted on 19 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy