Val Hodge Trophy kicks off Day 1 of Port Phillip Women's Champs Series

by Yachting Victoria today at 3:32 amYesterday’s race saw nine boats hit the start line in unseasonal weather. The rain and gusty morning weather seemed to change a few of the fifteen entered boats minds but those who stuck through the squalls were able to enjoy flat water and mildly breezy conditions by race time.The race was conducted at the northern end of Port Phillip Bay and was directed by sole Race Officer, David LeRoy. Competitors were required to conduct a three lap windward- leeward course. As it was the first day of racing for the crews many used the race to 'iron- out some of the creases'. Strategy was the aim of the day’s racing; a split in the fleet at the start saw those who used the left to get back gain an advantage and those who had the practiced skill set to sail with a kite on the downwind were able to create a reasonable lead.





Winner of the 2016 PPWCS Perpetual Trophy in AMS, IRC and PHS, Monica Jones and her crew on ‘Salamander III’ took charge from the start. Following a strong upwind they were able to round the top mark first and extended this lead with a fast and controlled downwind taking the win in AMS, IRC and PHS. Monica said,



“I really try to get different and new women from other Clubs around the bay to sail with me. Yesterday we had a lady from Safety Beach Sailing Club and another from Warrnambool. Our aim while racing was to try and get a good start, stay in clear air and not get caught amongst the pack. I think we did this quite well yesterday!”









Similarly placed was RYCV local skipper, Cath Beaufort on ‘Up 'N Go’, who placed an impressive third in AMS, second in IRC and second in PHS. Cath recapped the race yesterday,



“Yesterday was unexpectedly enjoyable! As we were getting rigged for racing a large squall came through and we thought the rest of the afternoon would be like this but once we got out there the skies cleared and it was actually quite pleasant – we’re glad we went out for the race.



“Generally, we had a good race with our downwinds being quite strong. We had some new crew and some of our regulars on board so the learning curve for everyone was quite steep yesterday. We hope to do all the other races as the PPWCS is a great lead up to the Australian Women’s Keelboat Regatta (AWKR) in June.”









The Val Hodge Trophy is the first of five race days included in the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series (PPWCS). The next race is the Women in Sailing Challenge hosted by Sandringham Yacht Club next Sunday, 26th February 2017. For a list of all the regattas and where to register for them click here.



AMS:



1. Salamander III – Monica Jones

2. Summer Wind – Angela Woodman

3. Up ‘N Go – Cath Beaufort



IRC



1. Salamander III – Monica Jones

2. Up ‘N Go – Cath Beaufort

3. Wild Child – Marg Neeson



YV Performance Handicapping



1. Salamander III – Monica Jones

2. Up ‘N Go – Cath Beaufort

3. Summer Wind – Angela Woodman









For more information and to register visit the Women and Girls in Sailing website or their Facebook Page.









Val Hodge Trophy Results:





Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Race 1 1 S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones 1.0 2 B237 SUMMER WIND Angela Woodman 2.0 3 R182 UP 'N GO Cath Beaufort 3.0 4 H7 OUTLAW Maureen Dickins 4.0 5 S621 REMEDY Nadine Maggie Huels 5.0 6 AUS61 TIGRIS Jan Fielding 6.0 7 AUS203 FRENZY Stephanie Strong 10.0C 7 B9 SERIOUS YAHOO Vanessa Twigg 10.0C 7 S292 JUNGLE JUICE Celia Dymond 10.0C

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 1 1 S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones RMYS 1.0 1.0 2 R182 UP 'N GO Cath Beaufort RYCV 2.0 2.0 3 B310 WILD CHILD Marg Neeson RBYC 3.0 3.0 4 B9 SERIOUS YAHOO Vanessa Twigg RBYC 6.0 6.0C 4 S292 JUNGLE JUICE Celia Dymond RMYS 6.0 6.0C

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 1 1 S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones RMYS 1.0 1.0 2 R182 UP 'N GO Cath Beaufort RYCV 2.0 2.0 3 B237 SUMMER WIND Angela Woodman RBYC 3.0 3.0 4 H87 ROSE OF WYNDHAM Edel Doyle Sarah Cam HBYC 4.0 4.0 5 H7 OUTLAW Maureen Dickins HBYC 5.0 5.0 6 AUS61 TIGRIS Jan Fielding RMYS 6.0 6.0 7 B310 WILD CHILD Marg Neeson RBYC 7.0 7.0 8 S621 REMEDY Nadine Maggie Huels RMYS 8.0 8.0 9 S666 SAELIDA Byron Jackson RMYS 9.0 9.0 10 H222 CALYPSO Marija Groen HBYC 10.0 10.0 11 S292 JUNGLE JUICE Celia Dymond RMYS 16.0 16.0C 11 R148 BLUE VOLVO Samantha Paige RYCV 16.0 16.0C 11 AUS203 FRENZY Stephanie Strong SYC 16.0 16.0C 11 B9 SERIOUS YAHOO Vanessa Twigg RBYC 16.0 16.0C 11 S196 PHANTOM Debbie Parker MS 16.0 16.0C

