Upwind slog forecast as Volvo Ocean Race tackles Rolex Fastnet Race

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 4:29 pm
Volvo Ocean Race fleet tackles Rolex Fastnet Race © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
The second stage of Leg Zero qualifying is the Rolex Fastnet Race, starting on Sunday (6 August), and it will present a very different challenge to the Volvo Ocean Race fleet – as well as an early chance for the chasing pack to show they can match early pacesetters MAPFRE.

Xabi Fernández and his Spanish team found record-breaking form in winds of up to 35 knots to take the first of four Leg Zero races on Wednesday, a blast around the Isle of Wight in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series at Lendy Cowes Week.

While MAPFRE took the honours, the racing was incredibly close among the entire fleet and there were plenty of positives for all the skippers to take from the first battle of the Volvo Ocean 65s in the official build-up to the race itself, which starts 22 October from Alicante.

But while that first test came in true Volvo Ocean Race conditions – with the boats blazing through a tormented sea, records smashed and salty smiles all round – the famous Rolex Fastnet Race? Not so much!

Volvo Ocean Race fleet tackles Rolex Fastnet Race © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Ocean Race fleet tackles Rolex Fastnet Race © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race



This year’s 605 nautical mile Fastnet is going to be a long upwind slog all the way from the start line off Cowes, Isle of Wight, to the turn at the Fastnet Rock at the south east point of Ireland.

The last class to start at 1140 UTC, and one of the fastest, the Volvo Ocean Race fleet will quickly find themselves amongst the smaller boats ahead as the entire 390-boat fleet tacks up the western Solent in a classic Fastnet start.

The excitement could soon turn to frustration if the light conditions don’t allow the Volvo Ocean 65 fleet to make it past the first major headland, the Portland Bill, before the tide turns against them. With a strong eastwards rush of the tide against them by the coast, and lighter winds below them to the south, the boats that just blitzed the Isle of Wight record will be crawling.

“This race is fraught with hazards,” said Dee Caffari, skipper of Turn the Tide on Plastic. “Right from the start line as you leave off the Royal Yacht Squadron line through the Solent you’ve got shallows and tide to contend with and several tidal gates along the way which are either going to make or break your race… But it’s not my first Rolex Fastnet so I’m comfortable that I know where I’m going and what I’m doing.”

Volvo Ocean Race fleet tackles Rolex Fastnet Race © Marc Bow / Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Ocean Race fleet tackles Rolex Fastnet Race © Marc Bow / Volvo Ocean Race



No respite awaits at Land’s End as they’ll pass through a cold front that will add rain to the insult of upwind sailing. A new high pressure will establish itself on Monday in the middle of the Atlantic that will feed the fleet steady northwesterly wind to cross the Celtic Sea. More upwind!

The stable conditions will allow the crews to soak up a beautiful rounding off the famous rock – which should make for some nice photos in the early hours of Tuesday, if the sun is up by then – before a nice run back to Plymouth in 15-20 knots.

For David Witt, skipper of Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, it’s a good opportunity to test the wisdom of his decision to go with an all-male crew of seven instead of taking advantage of a rule that gives teams the option of adding up to two women to the team, or taking a fully mixed five male-five female crew.

Witt said: “We’ve got a bit of a strategy of having the least amount of people on board and the reason for that is for conditions like the Fastnet, especially coming back from the rock, when it’ll be VMG running 8-12 which is sort of what the majority of this Volvo is. We might tick a box and say we’re right, or we might say ‘hold on’ and change our whole strategy.”

Volvo Ocean Race fleet tackles Rolex Fastnet Race © Ian Roman / Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Ocean Race fleet tackles Rolex Fastnet Race © Ian Roman / Volvo Ocean Race



The crews that are still new to their boats will be thankful for the opportunity to knock out some gybing practice before stages three and four of Leg Zero bring them into stronger downwind sailing again down the coast of Portugal.

Charles Caudrelier, Dongfeng Race Team, said: “It’s very good to be here because before the Volvo we couldn’t sail against the other ones, so we trained outside and we have no reference, only the numbers, so it’s good to race against the other ones and see how it goes and if we did a good job so it’s very important for everybody.”

Related Articles

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag name crew for Volvo Ocean Race
Australian Luke Parkinson will race as part of skipper David Witt’s crew – and he is joined by navigator Steve Hayles Hayles made his debut as a 20-year-old onboard Reebok/Dolphin and Youth in 1993-94 – and still holds the title as the youngest ever navigator to compete in the history of the event.
Posted on 3 Aug MAPFRE blaze to record victory in first pre-Volvo Ocean Race test
MAPFRE clocked three hours 13 minutes 11 seconds in strong conditions off England’s south coast to hold off Team Brunel The first four of the Volvo Ocean 65s – MAPFRE, Brunel, AkzoNobel and Dongfeng – were all, subject to ratification by the World Sailing Speed Record Council, under the fastest previous monohull time of 3:20, set by the super-maxi ICAP Maximus.
Posted on 2 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – AkzoNobel sign up Brazil's Olympic gold medallist
The 26-year-old is the daughter of race legend Torben Grael – Brazil’s most successful Olympic sailor, with five medals Together with Kahena Kunze, Grael clinched gold in the 49er FX class in Rio. She is the first Brazilian woman ever to take part in the Volvo Ocean Race, and in taking on the 45,000 nautical mile round-the-world challenge, she is making a massive step up – but it’s one she’s looking forward to.
Posted on 1 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – Liz Wardley joins Turn the Tide on Plastic
The Australian, who first competed in the Race in 2001-02 onboard Amer Sports Too, joins the team as Boat Captain. Liz made her name winning numerous titles in the Hobie Cat 16 class, before becoming the first woman to win the Sydney-Hobart Race in 1999, having skippered a boat at the age of just 19 the previous year.
Posted on 1 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - What to look out for on Leg Zero
Leg Zero not only takes care of official qualifying – also first chance to see the teams in a competitive shakedown Leg Zero not only takes care of the official qualifying for the Volvo Ocean Race – it’s also the first chance to see the teams in a competitive shakedown against each other.
Posted on 1 Aug Volvo Ocean Race unveils 10-strong squad of Onboard Reporters
The mixed squad of media professionals will tell the story of the toughest test of a team in professional sport The Volvo Ocean Race has unveiled a 10-strong squad of Onboard Reporters to tell the story of the toughest test of a team in professional sport. The group of Onboard Reporters for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 includes award-winning adventure photographers, extreme sports filmmakers, the documentary-making son of a Volvo Ocean Race legend
Posted on 28 Jul Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE sign up two female stars to complete crew
Spanish Olympic gold medallist Tamara Echegoyen and Team SCA favourite Sophie Ciszek join up with Xabi's squad. Spanish Olympic gold medallist Tamara Echegoyen and Team SCA favourite Sophie Ciszek join up with Xabi's squad.
Posted on 27 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - Olympic skiff Gold medalist joins team AzkoNobel
Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Martine Grael has joined the Volvo Ocean Race entry team Azkonobel Brazilian sailing website Noticias Nauticas has reported that Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Martine Grael has joined the Volvo Ocean Race entry team Azkonobel, skippered by Simeon Tienpont (NED). Martine Grael follows her father Torben Grael, winner of five Olympic medals in the Soling and Star classes.
Posted on 26 Jul Musto launches official 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race collection
Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations.
Posted on 22 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - Another America's Cup winner joins MAPFRE
Joan Vila, one of the best navigators in the world, will return to the Volvo Ocean Race with MAPFRE Joan Vila, one of the best navigators in the world, will return to the Volvo Ocean Race with MAPFRE in 2017-18, some 15 years after becoming the first Spanish sailor to win the coveted trophy. One of the most decorated sailors on the planet, Vila joins MAPFRE having last competed as part of a victorious Illbruck Challenge campaign in 2001-02.
Posted on 20 Jul
