Up to 60% off Marinepool gear!

Hobart 3 Jacket Ross and Whitcroft Hobart 3 Jacket Ross and Whitcroft

by Ross and Whitcroft today at 11:43 amMuch more than a facelift! Hobart 3 Jacket is the successful evolution of the classic Hobart Jacket. Next to the material and colour mix, there is a new offshore collar, the brand new WP Pocket System and two in one in-zip option, which advance the Hobart 3 Jacket to the next level.The WP Pocket System allows to mount a separate waterproof pocket into the jackets right outer pocket. Proven two-layer Nylon fabrics with MPU coating provides high durability, waterproofness and breathability. Fully taped seams and waterproof. Other features: Double cuffs, double placket. High fleece lined collar with spray protector and signal hood stored inside. Chest pocket, outer pockets with top and side entry and fleece lining. Mesh/taffeta lining with a inner pocket. 3M® reflective at shoulder and hood plus other reflective details. A new standard and great value!RRP - $419.95





The perfect partner for inshore sailing! Proven 2-layer nylon fabric with MPU coating for high durability, waterproofness and breathability. Fully taped seams and waterproof. Medium high collar with fleece lining and signal hood stored inside. Two lower zip pockets. Double cuffs and double placket with 3M® reflective. Mesh/taffeta lining with zip pocket inside. Great value for the money! Ideal for crew outfit and outdoors also!



RRP - $369.95



Team Sport Deck Shoe









Ultra light functional shoe with special water outsole, quick dry synthetic shell fabric, high breathability and wearing comfort.



RRP - $149.95



ICO Aqua Deck Shoe









Ultra-light functional shoe with special water outsole, quick dry synthetic shell fabric, high breathability and wearing comfort, mesh inserts in sportive contrast silver, additional laces in red and neon yellow.



RRP - $139.95



Narval Jacket Men









Inshore/coastal jacket with PU coating, durable water repellency (DWR), highly visible hood with volume adjuster, hand warmer pockets, double sleeve cuffs, two way storm flap with drainage channel, two way front zip, internal zip pocket.



Sizes Left:

Red - XS, S, M, XL

Navy - XS, S, M



RRP - $339.95

NOW - $149.95



Hobart Jacket









Offshore sailing jacket with MPU membrane, abrasion resistant nylon reinforcements on sleeves, foldable softshell protective flap against spray for higher comfort, pre-shaped sleeves, chest pocket with welded-in waterproof zipper in contrasting colour, double cuff system with laminated inner PU cuffs, fleece lined collar.



Sizes Left:

Red - XXL

Yellow - XXL



RRP - $419.95

NOW - $209.95



ESS Ripstop Jacket









Fashionable and sportive men's jacket with hood. Ripstop fabric cuffs and hem. Great jacket for fans of the Extreme Sailing Series.



Sizes Left - Small (Last one!)



RRP - $369.95

NOW - $189.95



Action Classic Top









Multipurpose water sports smock top. Suitable for Inshore / Dinghy sailing. Tear proof fabric, adjustable cuffs, neck and hem, fully taped, pre cast elbows, large front pocket with water resistant zipper, reflective shoulder prints.



Sizes Left:

Orange - Small (Last one!)

Red/Navy - Small (Last One!)



RRP - $239.95

NOW - $109.95



RR Fleece Jacket Men









Full-zip fleece jacket with drawstring hood made of french terry cotton and accent jersey lining inside, smooth anti-pilling surface, warm insulation, contrast rib cuffs and at edge of pocket entry, split kangaroo pocket, patch and embroidery at chest and sleeve, sewn on label on upper back.



Sizes Left - S, M, L



RRP - $209.95

NOW - $119.95



Seaford Softshell Jacket Men









Our favourite jacket to throw on if it looks like rain. Has incredible water repellency for a softshell, warm and windproof without bulkiness. Perfect jacket for travel or twilight sailing. The hood has a wide range of adjustability to keep it on and tight. Zip pockets for storing your stuff or keeping your hands warm.



Sizes Left:

Black - M

Blue - S, M, L, XXL

Orange - M



RRP - $349.95

NOW - $199.95



Dewi LS Women









Partly striped long-sleeve shirt in soft and cosy jersey quality. Submarine neckline shape with floral necktape and anchor buttons. Floral inside necktape. Maritime yarn dyed striped quality. Figure skimming shape.



Sizes Left:

White - S, M, L

Navy - S, M



RRP - $139.95

NOW - $119.95

