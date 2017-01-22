Please select your home edition
Unique Transatlantic Sailing Event - Building friendship across oceans

by Pressat today at 3:15 am
The Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta STI - Valery Vasilevskiy
Sailing in the wake of the great explorers, international friendship and understanding is at the core of this once in a lifetime adventure - The Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta, organised to celebrate Canada 150, the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

The Regatta covers 7,000 nautical miles, visits seven different countries – UK, Portugal, Canary Islands, Bermuda, USA, Canada, France - and cruises to over 30 beautiful Canadian guest ports.

This is an experience of a lifetime, available to anyone with an adventurous spirit; no experience necessary. Thousands of people from all walks of life, from different countries and cultures, all with their own stories to tell, are invited to sail on board the 40 ships in the fleet.

Depending on availability adventurers can choose to take part in a voyage lasting just a few days, or up to four weeks to sail across the Atlantic Ocean.

As well as the chance to sail a Tall Ship as a complete novice, there will be festivals in every port. Starting in Royal Greenwich, UK over the April Easter weekend (13-16 April), festivals are also being planned in Sines, Portugal (29 April–1 May); a 48-hour stop-over in Las Palmas, Canary Islands; Bermuda (at the same time as the 35th America’s Cup 1–5 June); Boston, USA (17-22 June); Québec, Canada (18-23 July); Halifax, Canada (29 July–1 August), finishing in Le Havre, France (31 August-3 September).

These events will give millions of visitors around the world the opportunity to see the impressive international Tall Ships fleet up close. Or the unique opportunity to be part of the action, as a participant, not just as a spectator!

Tall Ships are major visitor attraction - Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta © STI - Valery Vasilevskiy
Tall Ships are major visitor attraction - Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta © STI - Valery Vasilevskiy



Doug Prothero, Race Chairman, Sail Training International said, “Organising a major Transatlantic Tall Ships event takes a lot of planning, years in advance, so we only schedule one every eight to 10 years – the last one took place in 2009.

“Our ethos is the promotion of international friendship and understanding and the development and education of young people (and those young at heart) through the Tall Ships experience. This is regardless of nationality, culture, religion, gender or social background.

“This Regatta is a unique, international celebration, bringing countries together and offering all participants and festival visitors an amazing, once in a lifetime experience.”

The Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta © STI - Valery Vasilevskiy
The Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta © STI - Valery Vasilevskiy



Sail to Canadian Guest Ports

As well as the race ports across and around the Atlantic, the fleet will be spread across 30 Canadian ‘guest’ ports, with each ship visiting at least four, some visiting up to ten, with the entire fleet of over 40 ships converging on Quebec City for one big party!

Away from the energy of racing and port festivities, the guest ports offer a chance for crew to explore the beautiful maritime provinces of Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, as well as the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Participants can choose which Tall Ships and ports they’d like to visit to take full advantage of the diverse maritime heritage that Canada has to offer. During these stops they will treated to a programme of events and special crew facilities which are being provided to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary milestone this year.

About the Regatta

The Regatta has been organised to celebrate Canada’s rich sailing history and support international friendship and understanding.

Tall Ships from Canada, Chile, Cook Islands, Ecuador, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Peru, Russia, Spain, UK and the USA have already signed up to take part - and they are looking for people to sail them. Sailing with the support of professional crew gives people the opportunity to sail the ship with instruction, and get involved as much or as little as they feel comfortable with.

The event is organised by registered UK based charity Sail Training International, working in partnership with the City of Québec, in association with Le Rendez-Vous Naval de Québec.

How to Book

Visit website for lots more information. Places on the Tall Ships are limited, so please book your place directly with the ship. If you need help email our support team on enquiries@sailonboard.com – they can help you choose the right voyage and ship for you, help find funding and support you through the booking process.

