Unicef UK gifted a team entry in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

by Clipper Ventures today at 10:27 amThe cost of the team entry has been donated by the race organisers to Unicef UK, the Official Clipper Race Charity. The 2017-18 Race will mark the second consecutive edition that the organisation has been gifted one of the event’s twelve 70-foot yachts, which will represent Unicef and its work to make a safer world for children as the teams race around the planet.Clipper Race CEO and co-founder William Ward said: “As the Clipper Race approaches its twenty-first year of operation, I feel very fortunate to be in the position where I can gift the cost of a team entry to our official charity partner, Unicef, to support its vital work around the world.“Just like the race and its intrepid crew and partners, Unicef has a truly global reach, working around the world to save the lives of the most vulnerable children, work that myself and the crew got to see first-hand during the last race edition. Not only do I hope that we can raise more funds and exceed our previous £323,000 total raised but that together we can continue to positively impact the lives of more children in danger.”Unicef operates in 190 countries around the world, including every port on the Clipper Race route, and has done more to ensure the world’s children are vaccinated, educated and protected than any other organisation.During the eleven-month-long ocean odyssey the Unicef branded yacht and its crew will visit six different continents as part of the race fleet, including stopovers in the UK, South America, Cape Town, Sydney, Sanya and Qingdao - China, Seattle, and New York - USA, Derry-Londonderry, and Europe. The distinctive blue and white yacht will enable local Unicef offices and projects to raise awareness of their work with the local communities and engage with their partners.“Unicef UK is very proud to be associated with Clipper Race and the wonderful team taking on this enormous physical challenge. The generosity shown to us through the yacht donation, alongside the wonderful fundraising efforts of the amazing crew members taking part, will go a long way in highlighting and helping to resolve the many dangerous challenges lots of children around the world face every day; violence, disease, hunger and the consequences of war and disaster.”, said Mike Penrose, Unicef UK’s Executive Director.Unicef has been the Official Clipper Race Charity since the 2015-16 race when its branded yacht entry became a fantastic fundraising emblem and generated much needed awareness and engagement around the world in destinations including South Africa, Australia, Vietnam, China, the US and Panama. The Clipper 2015-16 Race and its supporters raised more than £323,000, helping Unicef protect children in danger, transform their lives and build a safer world for tomorrow’s children.The Clipper Race is unique in that it trains amateurs to take on 40,000 nautical miles of the world’s most challenging oceans under the leadership of professional skippers.Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities will participate in the Clipper 2017-18 Race and fundraising to help keep more of the world's most vulnerable children safe from danger has already begun, with an increased target of £400,000 set by the Clipper Race organisers.