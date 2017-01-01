Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week - Day 2

by Betsy Crowfoot today at 7:36 am“Conditions were fabulous, and varied – which kept it interesting,” said Jeff Coyle, whose DistraXion leads Random Leg-B with two bullets. Coyle brings his XP44 from King Harbor, saying “This is our favorite regatta: the best run, with the most balanced competition – sailing against boats most similar to your own.”Also with two bullets are Elyxir in RL-A2 and Dream Catcher in RL-C; while Peligroso and Wasabi are tied at the top of RL-A1. Chris Snow’s J/70 Cool Story Bro was chilling at the top of that 27-boat fleet, with three wins today; with the Janov family second; and 3 Big Dogs in third and leading the Corinthian fleet. Elsewhere on the race course, Invisible Hand climbed into first place in the Pac52 fleet, with three bullets.Boomslang wiggled ahead of Nice ASP and Venom, in the Viper 640 class. In the tightly contested Farr 40 class Temptress has the advantage, while Schock maintained a strong lead in the Schock 35 fleet’s contest for Pacific Coast Championship.





But their outside “Bravo” course proved challenging today, with a man overboard on one boat, and a minor injury on another. Both crew were reported fine. And in the final race of the day, the Schock 35 Whiplash dismasted.



“We were crushing it!” said skipper Ted Thompson, with a 1-2 record for the day, “on our way to another bullet.”



Thompson said he was in disbelief when the mast snapped in two places, “Was this really happening?” One minute, they were “hauling a**” in “beautiful conditions,” he said. The next, the mast tumbled into the water. With the crew hiking out on the windward rail, no-one was injured he reported; they were safely towed in.



Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week is the favorite season opener for racers from Mexico to Montana. It is co-hosted by Alamitos Bay Yacht Club and Long Beach Yacht Club, with a reputation for stellar racing all day, and lively parties each night.









Chuck Clay, Commodore of ABYC, says he’s been racing Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week for a decade, and co-chair for last four years. “It’s a great event; a lot of fun, with terrific competition. And it’s one of the ways we continue to put an emphasis on bridging the gap between the two clubs,” – keeping the rivalry between ABYC and LBYC limited to on-the-water activities; and friendly ashore.



To counter the nightly parties, hosted alternately by ABYC and LBYC, each morning sailors belly up to the ‘Buzz Bar’ for coffee, compliments of US Sailing. Baristas from BrewHaHa catering in Long Beach serve up free lattes and such, “to let our members know we appreciate them,” said US Sailing Marketing Manager Robin Dale.



Dale said US Sailing’s 46,00-strong membership helps the organization publish the Racing Rules of Sailing, certify judges, promote STEM education, and more. “Our members’ support helps us support everything from community sailing to the Olympics – so we like to say ‘thanks’ back!”



Ullman Sails Long Beach Race week continues tomorrow Sunday June 25, with racing on three courses, beginning at noon. A prize-giving will follow the conclusion of races, poolside at LBYC.



