USODA Nationals by Big Blue Sailing Academy at Old Dominion University

USODA Nationals at Old Dominion University © Tyler H. Colvin USODA Nationals at Old Dominion University © Tyler H. Colvin

by Tyler H. Colvin today at 5:11 pmAfter three days of racing, five qualifying races were completed before the fleets split into Gold and Silver. Two more races were completed on the fourth day in the championship fleet for both gold and silver. Stephan Baker repeated as National Champion with six points in seven races.





Charlie Leigh, the Girls Nationals runner up, and Vanessa Lahrkamp, the Girls Nationals champion, finished second and third respectively, followed by Guthrie Braun and Sebastian Kempe rounding out the top five. In total, 171 sailors qualified for Team Trials in Key Biscayne in 2018.



The Open Nationals PRO Bill Stump and his local race committee crew from Hampton Yacht Club did an excellent job with the conditions over the four day championship. What had been a strong northwesterly breeze faded as the week went on and saw wind angles from all points until it settled back in the prevailing southwesterly on the last day of racing.









Regatta Chair Mitch Brindley said, “We had a great time running this event and owe it all to the parents and volunteers that helped us out. When we were asked to bid on the Nationals we had no idea what we were getting in to, but through the help and support of the class and our staff here at Big Blue, we pulled off what we think was a very successful event. Our race committee did a wonderful job getting off as many races as they did in tricky conditions, and we hope that everyone had a great time here in Norfolk.”

























If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156258