USCG saves 5, assists 4 during sailing regatta off Jamestown, RI

by U.S. Coast Guard 1st District Northeast today at 12:47 am
Coast Guard Station Castle Hill 45-foot response boat crew arrive on scene to a capsized 32-foot catamaran with two people in the water and three on the vessel off Jamestown, Rhode Island, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. The crew rescued the survivors, put the vessel in tow and brought them all to Dutch Harbor. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class
The Coast Guard rescued five people from their 32-foot catamaran Saturday after it capsized during a regatta off Beavertail Lighthouse, Rhode Island. The local police department called watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England at around 1 p.m., reporting the catamaran capsized, and five people were in distress. The officer reported another 32-foot catamaran disabled with a broken mast and four people aboard.

Coast Guard Station Castle Hill 45-response boat crew members race to their vessel to get underway after the search and rescue alarm goes off in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. The crew saved five people and assisted four during a local regatta. © U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class
Coast Guard Station Castle Hill 45-response boat crew members race to their vessel to get underway after the search and rescue alarm goes off in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. The crew saved five people and assisted four during a local regatta. © U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class



Coast Guard Station Castle Hill launched two 45-foot response boat crews. When the first boat crew arrived on scene, they found two people in the water wearing life jackets and three still aboard the capsized vessel. The crew brought all five survivors aboard and put the vessel in tow en route to Dutch Harbor.

A Coast Guard Station Castle Hill boat crew member sits with the survivors from a capsized catamaran off Jamestown, Rhode Island, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. The boat crew brought the survivors and their vessel back to Dutch Harbor. © U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class
A Coast Guard Station Castle Hill boat crew member sits with the survivors from a capsized catamaran off Jamestown, Rhode Island, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. The boat crew brought the survivors and their vessel back to Dutch Harbor. © U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class



The second boat crew arrived at the catamaran with the broken mast where a nearby vessel had already taken it into tow. The Coast Guard crew escorted both vessels safely back to port. No injuries were reported. The seas are reported to be about five feet with 15 knot winds.

