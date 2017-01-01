U.S. Singlehanded Championships to be contested at Laser Nationals

U.S. Singlehanded Championships to be contested on Lake Tahoe at Laser Nationals Mentor Harbor Yachting Club U.S. Singlehanded Championships to be contested on Lake Tahoe at Laser Nationals Mentor Harbor Yachting Club

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155633

by US Sailing today at 3:41 pmSailors eligible for the U.S. Singlehanded Sailing Championships in the men’s Laser Full Rig and women’s Laser Radial Fleets must be U.S. citizens and at least turn 17 in the calendar year of 2017. These eligible sailors will be racing in their respective fleets as part of the Laser Nationals competition.The first of four days of racing takes place this Thursday, July 20 and the Championship wraps-up on Sunday, July 23. Sailors will be taking part in a practice session on Lake Tahoe this Wednesday, July 19.The intended race area will be on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, near the Tahoe City Coast Guard Station.Prizes will be awarded to competitors meeting the eligibility rules for the U.S. Singlehanded Championship:George D. O’Day Trophy to the overall highest placing eligible male in Laser Full Rig.Helen Willis Hanley Trophy to the overall highest placing eligible female in Laser Radial.US Sailing medals will be awarded to the top three positions in each fleet.Peter J. Barrett Sportsmanship Trophy may be awarded.