US Sailing’s ODP Youth Travel Teams boost ambitious American sailors

The Olympic Development Program will support youth sailors competing this summer at key events in North America and Europe

by US Sailing today at 4:14 am“The ODP Travel Team concept has been in place for over two years now, and we’ve seen some impressive results from the U.S. sailors involved during that stretch,” said Leandro Spina (Miami, Fla.), US Sailing’s Olympic Development Director. “As is the case with the ODP training camps that we hold around the country all year, the focus with our travel teams is always on skill-building and in attaining overall improvement as athletes. I’m proud of the effort that all of our sailors and coaches have already put in, and we expect a great summer of racing this year.”ODP Travel Team competition has already enjoyed a strong start, with Dane Wilson (Ojai, Calif.) and Scott Ewing (Miami, Fla.) taking second at the 49er Junior Worlds (June 29 – July 2) in Kingston, Canada. The next event will be the Laser U21 Worlds (July 26-August 2), which starts next week in Nieuwpoort, Belgium.With the 2017 29er class World Championships set to be held in home waters in Long Beach, California next week, in place of a travel team the ODP will support all American sailors at the event with coaching on a broad scale. US Sailing coaches including two-time Olympic Champion and Chief of U.S. Olympic Sailing Malcolm Page (Newport, R.I), Leandro Spina, staff coach Willie McBride (Santa Barbara, Calif.) and Rio 2016 Olympian Joe Morris (Annapolis, Md.) will work with key regional sailing programs and coaches to provide world-class support to a large and inclusive group of junior athletes, with the goal of increasing the overall level of the American contingent.Founded in early 2015, US Sailing’s ODP is a long-term initiative to help young American sailors build the complete skill set necessary to achieve success in high-performance sailing and at the Olympic level. The ODP provides significantly improved (and US Sailing-funded) training to youth athletes who demonstrate potential and a standout work ethic . The program consists of dozens of high-level invitational training camps held around the U.S. each year, as well as travel teams organized for major international events.