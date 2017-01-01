Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

US Sailing’s ODP Youth Travel Teams boost ambitious American sailors

by US Sailing today at 4:14 am
The Olympic Development Program will support youth sailors competing this summer at key events in North America and Europe Will Ricketson / US Sailing Team http://home.ussailing.org/
US Sailing’s Olympic Development Program (ODP) is offering support to American sailors competing at top international events this summer through four ODP Travel Teams, which will compete at the Laser and Laser Radial U21 Worlds, the Laser Radial Youth Worlds, The Laser Radial Worlds (Open) and the recently-completed 49er Junior Worlds. US Sailing’s ODP named rosters of athletes for each event, who will receive world-class coaching and management support as they seek to develop high-level skills, gain experience, and earn top results on the international stage.

“The ODP Travel Team concept has been in place for over two years now, and we’ve seen some impressive results from the U.S. sailors involved during that stretch,” said Leandro Spina (Miami, Fla.), US Sailing’s Olympic Development Director. “As is the case with the ODP training camps that we hold around the country all year, the focus with our travel teams is always on skill-building and in attaining overall improvement as athletes. I’m proud of the effort that all of our sailors and coaches have already put in, and we expect a great summer of racing this year.”

See also 2017 ODP Master Schedule

ODP Travel Team competition has already enjoyed a strong start, with Dane Wilson (Ojai, Calif.) and Scott Ewing (Miami, Fla.) taking second at the 49er Junior Worlds (June 29 – July 2) in Kingston, Canada. The next event will be the Laser U21 Worlds (July 26-August 2), which starts next week in Nieuwpoort, Belgium.

With the 2017 29er class World Championships set to be held in home waters in Long Beach, California next week, in place of a travel team the ODP will support all American sailors at the event with coaching on a broad scale. US Sailing coaches including two-time Olympic Champion and Chief of U.S. Olympic Sailing Malcolm Page (Newport, R.I), Leandro Spina, staff coach Willie McBride (Santa Barbara, Calif.) and Rio 2016 Olympian Joe Morris (Annapolis, Md.) will work with key regional sailing programs and coaches to provide world-class support to a large and inclusive group of junior athletes, with the goal of increasing the overall level of the American contingent.

Founded in early 2015, US Sailing’s ODP is a long-term initiative to help young American sailors build the complete skill set necessary to achieve success in high-performance sailing and at the Olympic level. The ODP provides significantly improved (and US Sailing-funded) training to youth athletes who demonstrate potential and a standout work ethic. The program consists of dozens of high-level invitational training camps held around the U.S. each year, as well as travel teams organized for major international events.

2017 ODP Travel Team Rosters:

49er Junior World Championship

June 29 – July 2, Kingston, Canada

• 49er: Dane Wilson (Ojai, Calif.) and Scott Ewing (Miami, Fla.) – second overall
• 49erFX: Quinn Wilson (Ojai, Calif.) and Romain Screve (Kentfield, Calif.) – sixth overall

Coaches: Mark Asquith and Craig Wilson

Results and event website - Click here.

Laser U21 World Championship

July 26 – August 2, Nieuwpoort, Belgium

• Laser: Henry Marshall (Auburndale, Mass.)
• Laser: Paul Didham (San Diego, Calif.)
• Laser: Scott Rasmussen (Coral, Fla.)
• Laser Radial: Marshall McCann (Houston, Texas)
• Laser Radial: Ford McCann (Houston, Texas)
• Laser Radial: Christina Sakellaris (Milton, Mass.)
• Laser Radial: Sophia Reineke (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
• Laser Radial: Anna Weis (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
• Laser Radial: Carly Broussard (Newport, R.I.)

Coaches: Brendan Casey, Rulo Borojovich, Leandro Spina

Results and event website - Click here

Laser Radial Youth World Championship

August 11-18, 2017, Medemblik, The Netherlands

• Leo Boucher (West Ricer, Md.)
• Chase Carraway (Wrightsville Beach, N.C.)
• Joseph Hou (Newport Beach, Calif.)
• Charlotte Rose (Houston, Texas)
• Hallie Schiffman (Sarasota, Fla.)
• Lillian Myers (Sarasota, Fla.)

Coaches: Brend Casey and Rulo Borojovich

Results and event website - Click here.

Laser Radial World Championship

August 19-26, 2017, Medemblik, The Netherlands

• Christina Sakellaris (Milton, Mass.)
• Hanne Weaver (Seattle, Wash)
• Sophia Reineke (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Coaches: Leandro Spina and Brendan Casey

Results and event website - Click here.
Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Giacomo Yacht SaleZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Leaders deliver steady performances on Day 2 at 420 Open Europeans
Onto Day 2 at the 2017 420 Open European Championships, and two more races for each of the Open, Ladies and U17 fleets. Onto Day 2 at the 2017 420 Open European Championships, and two more races for each of the Open, Ladies and U17 fleets. As racing got underway around 1400 hours, the breeze was 11 knots, building to 15-16 knots, before decreasing to around 12-13 knots for the final stages of the day’s second races.
Posted today at 2:24 am Slow catch up for Qualifying fleets at Moth Worlds + Video
The 220 entrants from 25 nations were split into four groups, Yellow, Red, Blue and Green Qualifying fleets. There was still a lot of summer thunderstorm activity in the Lake Garda region but finally, racing got underway today on day two of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds 2017 hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine. The 220 entrants from 25 nations were split into four groups, Yellow, Red, Blue and Green Qualifying fleets.
Posted on 26 Jul Rooster RS Aero World Championships – Day 2
In the RS Aero 9s Marc Jacobi USA did not have it all his own way this time after a couple of unscheduled dismounts. A second day of breeze up to 20 knots, but this time slightly more off-shore producing a more manageable sea state and some great sunshine.
Posted on 26 Jul Tricky breeze plays into hands of lightwind specialists on race Day 1
179 teams competing at 420 Open Europeans spent the morning ashore as light wind postponed scheduled 1200 hours start The 179 teams competing at the 420 Open European Championships spent the morning ashore as light wind postponed the scheduled 1200 hours start
Posted on 26 Jul 2017 U.S. Youth Worlds Team roster announced
US Sailing has named 14 athletes to its 2017 Youth Sailing World Championship Team. US Sailing has named 14 athletes to its 2017 Youth Sailing World Championship Team. The premier event in international youth sailing, the Youth Worlds is expected to include competitors from over 70 nations. The event is set to be held in Sanya, Hainan Island, China, from December 9-16. The 47th edition of the Youth Worlds is open to sailors under age 19
Posted on 26 Jul 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth Worlds – Day 1
Even at one of the most glamorous of sailing venues sometimes mother nature intervenes. Even at one of the most glamorous of sailing venues sometimes mother nature intervenes. A series of summer thunderstorms caused havoc with the regular breezes on Lake Garda putting an end to any chance of racing on day one of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds.
Posted on 25 Jul Rooster RS Aero World Championships – Day 1
Sundays practice race saw the first attempt was abandoned on the first lap as the wind died. Sundays practice race saw the first attempt was abandoned on the first lap as the wind died.
Posted on 25 Jul Zaleski and Weaver win U.S. Singlehanded Championships in Tahoe
The fleets were comprised of proven singlehanded sailors and an influx of new talented young men and women. The fleets were comprised of experienced and proven singlehanded sailors and an influx of new talented young men and women.
Posted on 25 Jul McDougall McConaghy Moth Worlds - Top contenders guide
A record 240 Moths are entered from 25 countries, making this world championship one of the sailing events of the year. A record 240 Moths are entered from 25 countries from all over the globe, making this world championship one of the sailing events of the year.
Posted on 24 Jul Paul Goodison shows his speed in Italian Moth Series + Video
The Yellow fleet was sent out for a 1300hrs start in warm afternoon sunshine and flat water. Day 2 of the Italian Moth Series, the precursor to the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds, Lake Garda delivered fantastic Moth sailing conditions for the 150 competitors, with spectators enjoying a grand stand view of the action from the Fraglia Vela Malcesine club foreshore. Catch the excellent video of the day with Bangin' the Corner's Randy Cunningham.
Posted on 23 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy