US Sailing seeks further investigation into Nacra injury cause

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 2:55 am
New foil design has made the Nacra a more stable foiling platform - Nacra - Aarhus Sailing Week Jesús Renedo Photography
The national body for Sailing in USA, US Sailing has requested that the world governing body World Sailing and the world body for the Nacra 17 class conduct further investigation into the incident last Wednesday in France when a US sailor Bora Gulari lost the tips of three fingers on his right hand.

The initial report from US Sailing on the incident said that it was caused by the rigging on the two person catamaran. However a later report from on the water, in Italian, indicated that his hand had come into contact with the sharp edge of a hydrofoil.

After the 2016 Olympic Regatta the decision was taken to make the Nacra 17 a fully foiling catamaran in the Mixed Multihull event. The class is now trialling the new foils, with some issues necessitating an instruction to stop sailing the boats until new parts had been fitted.

For the full story read Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press here: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/article170838912.html#storylink=cpy

Gemma Jones, Jason Saunders (NZL) - foiling in the Nacra - Aarhus Sailing Week © Jesús Renedo Photography
Gemma Jones, Jason Saunders (NZL) - foiling in the Nacra - Aarhus Sailing Week © Jesús Renedo Photography

