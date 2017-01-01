Please select your home edition
US Sailing mourns tragic loss of young sailor

by US Sailing today at 10:16 am
All of us at US Sailing – our staff, Board of Directors, and volunteers – are deeply saddened to learn that a young sailing student tragically died as a result of a powerboat accident on Long Island Sound on Tuesday, July 18.

This is a time for grieving and our deepest condolences go out to the sailor’s family, to the instructors, staff and volunteers of the Centerport Yacht Club. The sailing community is one big family, and as a family, we are united in support and sympathy.

We are in the peak of junior sailing season in this country and our instructors and parents and program volunteers are actively engaged in sailing instruction. So much good work and effort goes into running a sailing program, requiring the dedication of countless volunteers and staff. We encourage everyone to have ongoing conversations around the topic of safety, reviewing safety plans and emergency protocols.

US Sailing has offered our support to the Centerport Yacht Club. As we learn more about this tragic accident, there may be further helpful information to share as appropriate. For now, we will follow the Junior Sailing Association of Long Island Sound’s lead and fly our ensign at half-mast.
