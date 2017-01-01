US Sailing mourns tragic loss of young sailor

by US Sailing today at 10:16 amThis is a time for grieving and our deepest condolences go out to the sailor’s family, to the instructors, staff and volunteers of the Centerport Yacht Club. The sailing community is one big family, and as a family, we are united in support and sympathy.We are in the peak of junior sailing season in this country and our instructors and parents and program volunteers are actively engaged in sailing instruction. So much good work and effort goes into running a sailing program, requiring the dedication of countless volunteers and staff. We encourage everyone to have ongoing conversations around the topic of safety, reviewing safety plans and emergency protocols.US Sailing has offered our support to the Centerport Yacht Club. As we learn more about this tragic accident, there may be further helpful information to share as appropriate. For now, we will follow the Junior Sailing Association of Long Island Sound’s lead and fly our ensign at half-mast.