US Sailing accepting Rolex Yachtsman, Yachtswoman Awards nominations
by US Sailing on 3 Oct 2017
Who is your choice for US Sailing’s 2017 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year? US Sailing is now accepting nominations for these prestigious awards, widely acknowledged as the foremost individual sailing honors in the nation.
US Sailing accepting nominations for 2017 Rolex Yachtsman, Yachtswoman of the Year Awards US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org
Through November 30, 2017, each member of US Sailing may nominate the one male and one female sailor they believe turned in the most outstanding on-the-water performance during the 2017 calendar year.
Established in 1961 by US Sailing and sponsored by Rolex Watch, U.S.A. since 1980, the annual presentation of US Sailing’s Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year awards recognize the individual male and female U.S. sailors who have demonstrated on-the-water excellence at international and/or national events to earn their place in the history of the sport.
For the 2016 competitive season, first-time winners Caleb Paine (San Diego, Calif.), Olympic Bronze Medalist, and Daniela Moroz (Lafayette, Calif.), IKA Formula Kite World Champion, were awarded the prestigious distinction. Previous recipients who have earned the honor multiple times include, Ed Adams, Betsy Alison, Sally Barkow, Dave Curtis, Dennis Conner, JJ Fetter, Allison Jolly, John Kostecki, Buddy Melges, Lowell North, Jan O’Malley, Jane Pegel, Ken Read, Cory Sertl, Lynne Shore, Jody Starck, Anna Tunnicliffe and Ted Turner.
At the conclusion of the nomination period, a shortlist of nominees will be presented to a panel of accomplished sailing journalists who discuss the merits of each and vote by secret ballot to determine the individual award winners. The winners will be honored in late February (date to be determined) during a luncheon at New York Yacht Club in Manhattan, where they will be presented with specially engraved Rolex timepieces.
Submit your nomination(s) today here
.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157737