Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

U.S. Naval Academy hosts U.S. Offshore Sailing Championship

by US Sailing today at 2:05 pm
U.S. Naval Academy hosts U.S. Offshore Sailing Championship US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org
Ten teams from around the country will be fleet racing on Chesapeake Bay in Navy 44 sloops this Friday through Sunday for the 2017 U.S. Offshore Sailing Championship, hosted by the Naval Academy Sailing Squadron.

This US Sailing National Championship routinely offers a unique offshore racing challenge for participants at one of sailing’s most historic and prominent venues.

The Championship focuses on the core fundamentals of offshore racing. Teams will be challenged in the areas of navigation, boat handling, teamwork, and basic fleet racing skills. The format features one medium and one long distance race (weather permitting) with a variety of possible courses, as well as at least three buoy races. The distance races will be approximately 15 to 30 nautical miles.

The competing teams are representing each of the US Sailing Areas and are seeded through Area eliminations or by sailing resume, plus one U.S. Naval Academy team. Each team consists of a crew of eight, including one skipper, six crew members, and one U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman from the varsity offshore racing team. Teams must have competed in at least five IRC, ORC, ORR, PHRF, Offshore One Design, Offshore Level Class Racing or Portsmouth Numbers rating systems in its respective Area during in the past 18 months.

Both distance and buoy races will be sailed in this championship. Two distance races are planned, but in the event that weather conditions allow, distance races may be substituted for one or more of the buoy races. Up to two distance races may be run on a day and no more than five distance races will be run in the regatta. Buoy races will be held between Tolly Point and Thomas Point, and east of Greenbury Point.
RS Sailing 660x82 AUSHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82C-Tech Emirates TNZ

Related Articles

TP52 Super Series Mahon – Race 3 and 4 images gallery by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from races three and four Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from races three and four
Posted today at 3:13 pm Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees announced
World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards is the most prestigious award of recognition in the dynamic sport of sailing. Since the awards' inception in 1994, the trophy has proudly accumulated the names of those who have demonstrated unparalleled, performance, endurance and accomplishment in sailing.
Posted today at 1:26 pm Clipper Race –Day 32– Sanya Serenity Coast on course for Leg 1 victory
HotelPlanner.com is nipping at the heels of Great Britain and is currently in fourth place, closely followed by Qingdao Sanya Serenity Coast is on course to take line honours for the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg one as it is expected to be the first boat in to Punta del Este later today.
Posted today at 12:59 pm Fighting talk ahead of RC44 Cascais Cup
Team Nika of Vladimir Prosikhin and third-placed Katusha of Alexander Novoselov have taken a regatta win each. After winning the RC44 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden, last month with a race to spare, Team Nika are the favourites going into the penultimate event of the season.
Posted today at 12:25 pm Rolex Middle Sea Race – One month out
The Royal Malta Yacht Club is confident of welcoming another impressive fleet to the island state of Malta. Unsurprisingly, given the history of the race and the country’s geographical proximity, Italy provides the largest contingent of competitors with 17 entries. Three of the past five races have been won by Italian yachts and, while defending champion Mascalzone Latino will not be in attendance this year, there is another Italian Cookson 50 in the shape of Endlessgame in the 2017 roster.
Posted today at 12:10 pm Mayor leads welcome as the Extreme Sailing Series™ heads to San Diego
The penultimate Act of the global, high-speed sailing championship will be held metres from the shore of Harbor Island Two US-flagged wildcard teams were announced at the press conference, hosted by Coasterra restaurant, and they will enter the fray in San Diego as part of an eight-strong international fleet of hydro-foiling GC32 catamarans.
Posted today at 11:31 am A Transat Jacques Vabre full of promise
The four classes of offshore sailing boats will compete over a 4,350-mile course full of hurdles, squalls and excitement Today, at the Pavillon Champs-Elysées in Paris, they were all present, eager to head out to sea, boots and oilies ready to cross the start line on Sunday, November 5.
Posted on 20 Sep Melges 20 World League enters critical stage of the season
It all started in February at the Miami Winter Series and since, 12 events scattered across Europe, Asia, North America Worldwide however, the match remains wide open with four final events left to complete - Worlds in Newport, Hayama, Zushi (both in Japan) and the opening act of the 2017-18 Miami Winter Series. With potentially 80 points still to be awarded on the international circuit, Rytov's leadership is anything but secure.
Posted on 20 Sep Azzurra holds on to her lead in the 52 Super Series
The boat flying the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda's burgee placed fourth and is holding on to her leadership in the overall This morning the TP52 fleet docked out at 9:00 from Mahon's beautiful natural port, ready to race at 11:00 to take advantage of the northerly breezes before the predicted lull as winds shifted to the south. Starting procedures began punctually in northerly breezes at about 12 knots that died down to about 7-8 during the race.
Posted on 20 Sep 52 Super Series Sailing Week – Staying on the emotional rollercoaster
Quantum Racing made an excellent start, but were caught out on the last run when they, and Azzurra sailed into a hole. The German-flagged Platoon, with John Kostecki calling tactics, clawed two points back against the circuit leaders Azzurra, and opened five points more on Quantum Racing.
Posted on 20 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy