U.S. Multihull Championship preview

by US Sailing today at 6:47 pmFor the first time in event history, this four-day national championship will be raced in Hobie 17 catamarans. Sixteen sailors, representing nine U.S. states and one from Canada, will compete for the Hobie Alter Trophy on Biloxi Bay.A week of April sailing on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi is a great way to shake off the cobwebs and winter doldrums in preparation for the coming sailing season. In conjunction with the U.S. Multihull Championship, the Ocean Springs Yacht Club will be hosting the Hobie Class Association Mid-winters East/North this week, a Hobie Class Association sanctioned event. Most of the fleets in competition for this regatta will be Hobie 16s and Hobie Waves. This event will take place over three days, this Friday through Sunday, April 7-9. The club typically hosts five to six catamaran regattas each year.