Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

U.S. Match Racing Championship Qualifier - Chris Nesbitt in action

by Rick Roberts today at 1:43 am
2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship Qualifier - Chris Nesbitt Rick Roberts
Chris Nesbitt of San Diego Yacht Club and his team won the World Sailing Grade 3 2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship Qualifier Sunday, thus earning a qualification spot to the big dance at the 2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship, Oct. 13-15, at Oakcliff Sailing on the Long Island Sound in New York State.

The regatta, promoted and supported by US Sailing and hosted by the Long Beach Yacht Club, was sailed on the Long Beach Sailing Foundation’s fleet of Catalina 37 One-Design race boats. The same boats used for the World Match Racing Tour’s, World Sailing Grade 1 Congressional Cup.

“I haven’t raced on these boats in years,” Nesbitt said, “and I only had a couple of my old teammates for this weekend.

“As a group, we needed to learn the boat and each other’s names. We ended up having to re-load the team with two people just two weeks before this regatta. Yesterday was a challenge, but it was easier today. Most of the team hadn’t raced together before Saturday.”

The weather cooperated with south to southwest breezes building from 5-6 knots in the morning to 10-12 by late afternoon giving LBYC’s Principal Race Officer Charlie Legeman minimal delays in getting the races started on-time.

The close-fought weekend between Nesbitt and Jeffrey Petersen of Balboa Yacht Club came down to the first match in the last flight of the regatta with Nesbitt beating Petersen.

2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship Qualifier - Winner © Rick Roberts
2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship Qualifier - Winner © Rick Roberts



At that point, Nesbitt was tied for points with Petersen, both having 10 wins and 2 losses. But Nesbitt and his team of Travis Wilson, Pat Powell, Michael Nicoletti, Robert Garrett and Max Mayol beat Petersen both Saturday and Sunday in the double round-robin format, breaking the tie and giving Nesbitt the win.

Finishing third was Newport Harbor Yacht Club’s, Justin Law with nine wins and three losses. Law is quite skilled on Catalina 37s, having won LBYC’s Butler Cup Grade 4 Match Race in November of last year.

Nesbitt shared his thoughts on the weekend’s racing.

“This was all about teamwork,” Nesbitt said. “When you write this story, make sure the crew gets the credit for the races we won, and that I get the credit for the races we lost. You can’t be competitive on these boats without a great crew.

“We want to thank the Long Beach Yacht Club, the race organizers and the race committee in making this a well-run and fun regatta. It was a very enjoyable weekend.”

Final Results:

1. Chris Nesbitt, San Diego YC, 10 wins, 2 losses
2. Jeffrey Petersen, Balboa YC, 10, 2 (on tiebreaker)
3. Justin Law, Newport Harbor YC, 9, 3
4. Brian Bissell, NHYC, 5, 7
5. Dave Hood, Long Beach YC, 4, 8
6. Michael Levy, Santa Cruz YC, 3, 9
7. Sydney Gathrid, Del Rey YC, 1, 11

Full results available at; www.lbyc.org.

Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackAuckland On the Water Boat ShowJeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE invest in west – and it's looking best
With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, fleet remained close together to the east of front throughout the night With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, the fleet remained close together to the east of the front throughout the night, experiencing light northeasterly winds as they sailed down wind towards Cape Finisterre.
Posted today at 1:21 am France annihilates Rolex Fastnet Race competition for a third time
The Royal Ocean Racing's biennial flagship event attracted another record-sized fleet of 362 boats, six more than 2015. As ever the course took the giant fleet west down the English Channel, either side of the prohibited 'traffic separation scheme' zone between Land's End and the Scilly Isles, across the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, four miles off southwest Ireland, back south leaving Bishop Rock and the Scilly Isles to port and then, on past the Lizard, to the finish off Plymouth - in total 605 nautical miles.
Posted on 15 Aug Auric’s Quest’s entry for Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta
Bestall is the first Queenslander to enter both events with his impressive 46-footer Auric’s Quest a Nelson/Marek design Now, with the inaugural 380-nautical mile Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta scheduled to start on January 2, and Bartercard Sail Paradise 2018 just four days later, Bestall has decided to try for the double.
Posted on 15 Aug Airlie Beach Race Week – A change of plan on Day 4
Both races were carefully chosen to allow for shortening of courses should the light breeze evaporate, as was expected. The Goat (NSW) has taken up residence at the top of the IRC Passage scoreboard. Ray ‘Hollywood’ Roberts is steering the Sydney 38 owned by Mitch Gordon.
Posted on 15 Aug 70th Maria Island Race at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania – Preview
To mark the 70th anniversary to the Maria Island Race, the RYCT is planning a number of events leading up tothe start The Sydney Hobart was first sailed in 1945, the Maria Island Race two years later, and is a qualifier for the 628-nautical mile ocean classic.
Posted on 15 Aug Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta returns for 38th edition
Public is invited to enjoy Newport Harbor and the timeless beauty of the classic yachts on display in the IYRS marina For the first time, immediately following the Herreschoff Classic Yacht Regatta, Newport Classic Yacht Regatta competitors will compete in a point-to-point race from Bristol to Newport.
Posted on 15 Aug New Caledonia Match Race - Overall
The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The Cercle Nautique Calédonien have run this event since 2012 and until now Australian or New Zealand teams have always won. Not this year!
Posted on 15 Aug Trainee doctors versus champion skiffies at Airlie Beach Race Week
It come to light that there is bit of a return grudge match going on at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week It has come to light that there is a bit of a return grudge match going on at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week, with a group of experienced skiffies again taking on a boat load of medical students in Cruising Division 1 on two illustrious yachts.
Posted on 15 Aug 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race - Leg Zero - Light wind as calms continue
The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday, so it was no surprise to see MAPFRE and Vestas 11th Hour Racing take an early lead.
Posted on 15 Aug 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race - And they're off!
The fleet restarted fourth and final stage of Leg Zero at 0615 UTC on Monday – with boats spread just over five minutes The fleet restarted the fourth and final stage of Leg Zero at 0615 UTC on Monday – with the boats spread just over five minutes apart from front to back.
Posted on 15 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy