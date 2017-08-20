Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 3Di 60 - 728x90

U.S. Match Racing Championship - Winners announced

by Francis George today at 4:53 am
U.S. Match Racing Championship 2017 US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org
David Storrs and his international team won the Prince of Wales Bowl but it was second place finisher Pearson Potts and the Yankee Creole Racing team who walked away with the title of U.S. Match Racing Champion. Chris Kennedy and the Oakcliff crew took third and Janel Zarkowsky took fourth.

Storrs’ (Fairfield, Conn.) team was comprised of Hayden Goodrick (Edwards, Colo.), Tom Powrie (Auckland, New Zealand), Laurie Jury (Auckland, New Zealand), and Sam Bell (London, England).

Potts’ (Newport, RI) team includes Peter Bailey (Fairfield, Conn.), Bryce Kopp (Fairfield, Conn.), Pearson Potts (Newport, RI), Robert Savoie (Bristol, RI) and Lucas Adams (New York, NY).

The scoring line shows shut-outs in semifinals, petites, and finals, but none of the races were won until the finish. The deciding race of the finals saw an exhausting back-and-forth between Potts and Storrs. They split at the leeward gate with Potts leading but Storrs came back on starboard to start a dial down and Potts reacted late. Both boats ended up head to wind, bow to bow, with jibs down. Potts got a penalty and Storrs cleared ahead for the win. Heart rates were high all around. Potts’ strategy going into the finals was to “keep his cool and focus on boat-handling” but Storrs’ crew-work was unbeatable.

Kennedy let loose a relentless spree of starboard attacks in the prestart with Zarkowsky in their final match of petites. He forced her out beyond the pin and tacked back over to start with a two boat-length lead. She stayed hot on his heels for the rest of the race but couldn’t catch him. “We’re getting better every race. We’re ready to carry this momentum all the way to the top,” said Kennedy, who landed a spot on the podium with a third-place victory.

The 70-year old winner, David Storrs, eloquently thanked all involved including Oakcliff, US Sailing, and especially his crew. “It’s been the greatest relationship I’ve had in sailing and I thank all of you for it,” he said.

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82

Related Articles

Gilmour swims and Robertson survives in Super 16 Racing
With Lake Michigan waves pouring over the harbor break wall, the Super 16 Stage of the 2017 Chicago Match Cup kicked off With Lake Michigan waves pouring over the harbor break wall, the Super 16 Stage of the 2017 Chicago Match Cup kicked off today, serving up epic match race action with bitterly contested matchups throughout the fleet of competitors.
Posted on 30 Sep CYCA take win in 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship
Tom Grimes/Dante Olivieri/Eric Sparkes, Emma Harrison, Jess Grimes crowned Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Champions The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Tom Grimes, Dante Olivieri, Eric Sparkes, Emma Harrison and Jess Grimes have been crowned the 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Champions after a long and frustratingly light final day at this year’s event.
Posted on 30 Sep Domination and upsets as qualifying concludes in Chicago
The final day saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier. Plenty of action at the final day of qualifying at Chicago Match Cup that saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as the Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier.
Posted on 29 Sep Stacked standings define Day 1 at Chicago Match Cup
Competitive lineup for Chicago Match Cup did not waste any time carving up Lake Michigan racecourse during fleet racing The competitive lineup for the 2017 Chicago Match Cup did not waste any time carving up the Lake Michigan racecourse during fleet racing today, with few points separating nearly all the teams in each of the three groups – surely, all the skippers will sleep anxious for the final qualifying session races tomorrow.
Posted on 28 Sep M32 Series Scandinavia – GAC Pindar steals lead and event win
A crowded shoreline was on hand to cheer home the two local Danish teams who were greeted with dramatic racing Returning to Aarhus as the team to beat from 2016 the British lineup, skippered by Ian Williams, showed huge growth as they climbed the podium positions through the weekend’s racing to end a solid seven points clear of the chasing pack.
Posted on 4 Sep China Cup International Regatta to host WMRT 2017 Championship finals
'WMRT brings with it top international sailors and international level race management.” “Taking the World Match Racing Tour to China for the first time in its history is a huge step which we are very excited to be announcing today,” said Robert Magnusson, CEO at the World Match Racing Tour.
Posted on 28 Aug Will Holz in-action at Chicago Grand Slam
Price and his crew, Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen, were fast and sailed impressively well all weekend In a David-and-Goliath-style Finals series, Will Holz, who is ranked #406 in the world, took down the formidable, #6-ranked Australian Harry Price, and the Down Under Racing Team. Price and his crew, Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen, were fast and sailed impressively well all weekend, but Holz had an edge in the light air and came out on top of the four-race Finals.
Posted on 21 Aug US Grade Two Grand Slam begins this weekend in Chicago
Chicago Yacht Club and Chicago Match Race Center are co-hosting the first stop of the three-event, US Grand Slam Series. This weekend Chicago Yacht Club and Chicago Match Race Center are co-hosting the first stop of the three-event, US Grand Slam Series. The field of competitors includes twelve teams from five countries, seven of which are currently ranked in top 100 in World Sailing match racing rankings. Sailors will compete in CYC's fleet of Sonars just outside Belmont Harbor, alongside Chicago Air & Water Show.
Posted on 19 Aug Chicago to host World Match Racing Tour American stopover
Chicago Match Race Center and Chicago Yacht Club return as co-hosts for the 2017 season stopover Chicago’s hosting of the Louis Vuitton Americas Cup World Series in 2016, thrilled Midwest sports fans with the excitement of high-performance catamaran racing for the first time with Lake Michigan proving to be a world-class venue for sailboat racing.
Posted on 9 Aug Golden weekend as CYCA's YSA team are named World Champions
Two teams have taken out the top spots at the Club Marine NSW Youth Match Racing Championship In what will go down as the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy’s most successful weekend on record, two teams have taken out the top spots at the Club Marine NSW Youth Match Racing Championship while another team was crowned World Champions at the World Sailing Youth Match Racing World Championship hosted by Balboa Yacht Club in California.
Posted on 7 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy