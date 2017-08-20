U.S. Match Racing Championship – Day 2 report
by Francis K. George today at 3:19 am
‘You’re not out until you’re out’ was proved again at day two of the U.S. Match Race Championships. Nevin Snow finally ended Peter Holz’s undefeated streak in the ninth and final race of the round robin. However, Janel Zarkowsky, Snow’s coach from Georgetown, beat him two-straight in the first-to-three points quarterfinal series. Snow, the defending champion, still has a shot to make a comeback and advance to the semifinals tomorrow when racing continues. View full results and crew list.
Chris Kennedy and Team Oakcliff - 2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship – Day 2 © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing
Currently, Peter Holz trails eighth seed Chris Kennedy two - one in the quarterfinals. In the beginning, it was looking like business as usual for Holz, winning the first race, but Kennedy and the Oakcliff team came back swinging to win the next two. If they win one more it will be the upset of the regatta.
Pearson Potts of Yankee Creole Racing adapted well to the medium-light breeze to beat David Storrs and break their second place tie in the last flight of the Round Robin. In the quarterfinals, they were the only team to advance three straight, over Nicole Breault. “We won with our boat-handling, which is really how we qualified to begin with,” said Pearson.
David Storrs almost knocked out Steve Lowery with two straight wins but Lowery wasn’t going down without a fight. He won the third match and will continue the fight tomorrow.
Tomorrow’s forecast is calling for 11 knots of breeze building to 15. It will be an exciting final day so be sure to follow us on Facebook
for live updates on all the action. Watch the official T2PTV recap video
thanks to Heron Wealth
or visit the event webpage here
.
Regatta results last updated: Saturday, October 14, 2017 12:35:14 PM CDT
Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 1 vs 8:
|Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 1 vs 8
|
|Holz
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|3
|1
|33%
|
|Kennedy
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|3
|2
|67%
|
Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 2 vs 7:
|Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 2 vs 7
|
|Breault
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|3
|0
|0%
|2
|Potts
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|3
|3
|100%
|1
Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 3 vs 6:
|Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 3 vs 6
|
|Lowery
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|3
|1
|33%
|
|Storrs
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|3
|2
|67%
|
Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 4 vs 5:
|Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 4 vs 5
|
|Zarkowsky
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|2
|2
|100%
|
|Snow
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|2
|0
|0%
|
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158016