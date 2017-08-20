Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

U.S. Match Racing Championship – Day 2 report

by Francis K. George today at 3:19 am
Chris Kennedy and Team Oakcliff - 2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship – Day 2 © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing
‘You’re not out until you’re out’ was proved again at day two of the U.S. Match Race Championships. Nevin Snow finally ended Peter Holz’s undefeated streak in the ninth and final race of the round robin. However, Janel Zarkowsky, Snow’s coach from Georgetown, beat him two-straight in the first-to-three points quarterfinal series. Snow, the defending champion, still has a shot to make a comeback and advance to the semifinals tomorrow when racing continues. View full results and crew list.

Currently, Peter Holz trails eighth seed Chris Kennedy two - one in the quarterfinals. In the beginning, it was looking like business as usual for Holz, winning the first race, but Kennedy and the Oakcliff team came back swinging to win the next two. If they win one more it will be the upset of the regatta.

Pearson Potts of Yankee Creole Racing adapted well to the medium-light breeze to beat David Storrs and break their second place tie in the last flight of the Round Robin. In the quarterfinals, they were the only team to advance three straight, over Nicole Breault. “We won with our boat-handling, which is really how we qualified to begin with,” said Pearson.

David Storrs almost knocked out Steve Lowery with two straight wins but Lowery wasn’t going down without a fight. He won the third match and will continue the fight tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s forecast is calling for 11 knots of breeze building to 15. It will be an exciting final day so be sure to follow us on Facebook for live updates on all the action. Watch the official T2PTV recap video thanks to Heron Wealth or visit the event webpage here.

Regatta results last updated: Saturday, October 14, 2017 12:35:14 PM CDT

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 1 vs 8:

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 1 vs 8 1 2 3 4 5
Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank
Holz
 
 1 
 
 
 0 
 
 
 0 
 


3 1 33%
Kennedy
 
 0 
 
 
 1 
 
 
 1 
 


3 2 67%

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 2 vs 7:
Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 2 vs 7 1 2 3 4 5
Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank
Breault
 
 0 
 
 
 0 
 
 
 0 
 


3 0 0% 2
Potts
 
 1 
 
 
 1 
 
 
 1 
 


3 3 100% 1

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 3 vs 6:
Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 3 vs 6 1 2 3 4 5
Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank
Lowery
 
 1 
 
 
 0 
 
 
 0 
 


3 1 33%
Storrs
 
 0 
 
 
 1 
 
 
 1 
 


3 2 67%

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 4 vs 5:
Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 4 vs 5 1 2 3 4 5
Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank
Zarkowsky
 
 1 
 
 
 1 
 



2 2 100%
Snow
 
 0 
 
 
 0 
 



2 0 0%
 
 
 
 
 

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge - More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from the Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge in Palma de Mallorca. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from the Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge in Palma de Mallorca.
Posted today at 2:01 am The Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from the Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge in Palma de Mallorca. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from the Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge in Palma de Mallorca.
Posted today at 1:40 am The Nations Trophy – Spanish conquistadors
By winning both the Swan 45 and ClubSwan 42 classes, Spain gave little oxygen to the efforts of other competing nations. The individual championships were close-fought affairs. The cream would rise to the top as it always does and solid last-day scores by the class winners ensured their eventual ascendancy.
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Vestas 11th Hour with podium finish in In-Port Race
The seven Volvo Ocean 65s started their three-lap windward-leeward course in a 7-9 knot steady easterly breeze. At the start, Vestas 11th Hour Racing was in a controlling position crossing the line first. The team rounded the first gate in fourth place very close to the other teams. Over the first few legs, the crew was able to use their boat speed and tactics to battle back one place at a time, rounding Gate three in second place.
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel fourth in first In-Port Race
Team Brunel with Dutch skipper Bouwe Bekking started the Volvo Ocean Race by finishing fourth in the In-Port race. There was victory for the Spanish Mapfre. Skipper Bekking was pleased with the result: 'Of course we would have liked to have been on stage, but a fourth place is okay for now.'
Posted on 14 Oct MAPFRE draw first blood in Volvo Ocean Race
MAPFRE managed to stretch out to a lead of nearly one-minute at the bottom gate, giving them a lead the rest of the way. Fernández and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet in order to sail up what turned out to be the favoured right hand side of the course, coming from behind to earn a narrow lead at the first gate.
Posted on 14 Oct Clipper World Race – Day 10, Race 2 – Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint begins
Dare To Lead began its Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint shortly after Garmin, and is in second place on the leader board. Just before it was due to become the first Clipper 70 to enter the western gate of the Ocean Sprint, Greenings activated Stealth Mode, meaning its position will remain hidden for 24 hours, until 18:00 UTC this evening.
Posted on 14 Oct World Sailing publishes 2022 World Championships bidding guidelines
Second only to the Olympic Games, the World Championships are the most important event for the Olympic sailing events The information for bidders outline the specification of minimum requirements for both the sporting competition and the on-shore event, and sets out the rights and responsibilities of each party in hosting the event.
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - Local heroes take popular win in first In Port race
The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race. Sailing in winds of 8-10kts, Fernandez and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet
Posted on 14 Oct Team Brunel ready for first In-Port race
On Saturday October 14th, seven teams will go head to head for first time for points in MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. On Saturday October 14th, the seven teams will go head to head for the first time for points in the MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. For Team Brunel, the In-Port race will be the first time competing as a complete team. Bekking: “Each of us will want to win of course but today is just about staying out of trouble.” The race begins at 12.00 UTC, 14.00 local time
Posted on 14 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy