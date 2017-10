U.S. Match Racing Championship – Day 2 report

Chris Kennedy and Team Oakcliff - 2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship – Day 2 © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing

Regatta results last updated: Saturday, October 14, 2017 12:35:14 PM CDT Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 1 vs 8:

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 1 vs 8 1 2 3 4 5

Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank Holz 1 0 0





3 1 33%

Kennedy 0 1 1





3 2 67%



Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 2 vs 7:

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 2 vs 7 1 2 3 4 5

Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank Breault 0 0 0





3 0 0% 2 Potts 1 1 1





3 3 100% 1

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 3 vs 6:

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 3 vs 6 1 2 3 4 5

Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank Lowery 1 0 0





3 1 33%

Storrs 0 1 1





3 2 67%



Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 4 vs 5:

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 4 vs 5 1 2 3 4 5

Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank Zarkowsky 1 1







2 2 100%

Snow 0 0







2 0 0%



by Francis K. George today at 3:19 amCurrently, Peter Holz trails eighth seed Chris Kennedy two - one in the quarterfinals. In the beginning, it was looking like business as usual for Holz, winning the first race, but Kennedy and the Oakcliff team came back swinging to win the next two. If they win one more it will be the upset of the regatta.Pearson Potts of Yankee Creole Racing adapted well to the medium-light breeze to beat David Storrs and break their second place tie in the last flight of the Round Robin. In the quarterfinals, they were the only team to advance three straight, over Nicole Breault. “We won with our boat-handling, which is really how we qualified to begin with,” said Pearson.David Storrs almost knocked out Steve Lowery with two straight wins but Lowery wasn’t going down without a fight. He won the third match and will continue the fight tomorrow.Tomorrow’s forecast is calling for 11 knots of breeze building to 15. It will be an exciting final day so be sure to follow us on Facebook for live updates on all the action. Watch the official T2PTV recap video thanks to Heron Wealth or visit the event webpage here