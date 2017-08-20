U.S. Match Racing Championship – Day 2 report

Chris Kennedy and Team Oakcliff - 2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship – Day 2 © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing

Regatta results last updated: Saturday, October 14, 2017 12:35:14 PM CDT Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 1 vs 8:

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 1 vs 8 1 2 3 4 5

Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank Holz 1 0 0





3 1 33%

Kennedy 0 1 1





3 2 67%



Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 2 vs 7:

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 2 vs 7 1 2 3 4 5

Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank Breault 0 0 0





3 0 0% 2 Potts 1 1 1





3 3 100% 1

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 3 vs 6:

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 3 vs 6 1 2 3 4 5

Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank Lowery 1 0 0





3 1 33%

Storrs 0 1 1





3 2 67%



Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 4 vs 5:

Quarterfinal Knock-Outs -- 4 vs 5 1 2 3 4 5

Races Sailed Total Points Win % Rank Zarkowsky 1 1







2 2 100%

Snow 0 0







2 0 0%



