U.S. Match Racing Championship – Day 1 report

Peter Holz and team - U.S. Match Racing Championship – Day 1 Oakcliff Sailing

by Francis K. George today at 7:12 am“I think what we did better than other boats was call the puffs and respond immediately,” said David. “Our communication was excellent. When Hayden (Goodirck) called for a header, I wouldn’t even look behind me to check for boats; I would just count down and tack.” David has been off the water all summer recovering from back surgery so this is a big victory for him.Just off of third place is defending champion, Nevin Snow, who won a hard-fought race against his Georgetown coach, Janel Zarkowski and her team, but they may meet again in the knockout rounds.Pearson Potts of Yankee Creole Racing, who is tied for second, spent all summer training in Oakcliff’s Match 40 for this event. “The moment we secured our spot in the Prince of Wales, we were thinking, ‘All right, on to the next one. Let’s go to every Match 40 regatta we can!’”Tomorrow’s quarterfinals will identify the top four to compete in the forecasted big breeze on Sunday.