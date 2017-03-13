Please select your home edition
U.S. J/24 Class offers wonderful opportunity to young sailors

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 12:47 am
2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship Christopher Howell
The U.S. J/24 Class is pleased to announce the launch of the Kelly Holmes-Moon J/24 Boat Grant Program. This program is targeted toward sailors in their twenties who would like the chance to put a crew together and campaign a J/24 of their own but do not have the means to purchase a boat.

The U.S. J/24 Class would like to offer a young skipper and crew a “race ready” J/24, trailer, suit of sails and mentor for the 2017-2018 sailing season. This program is open to any team in the continental United States.

For more information and details on the application process, please visit the J/24 U.S. Class website.
