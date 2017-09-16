Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

US J/24 Class Association awards first-annual scholarship boat

by J/24 Class today at 4:42 pm
J/24 Boat Grant Program International J/24 Class Association
The US J/24 Class Association has awarded the first-annual Kelly Holmes-Moon J/24 Scholarship Boat to students from the University of South Florida Sailing Team.

The eager crew members— Brendan Feeney (helm), Sean Cornell (tactician), Mikey Treblecock (primary trimmer/alternate skipper), Scott Ewing (primary trimmer), Orrin Starr (secondary trimmer/pit), Andrew “Ty” Baird (bow) and Alex Smith (bow)—will be campaigning the boat in 2017 through early 2018. The program is named in honor of Kelly Holmes-Moon, a long-time supporter of the J/24 Class Association who served as US Class President and as the Copyright Holder’s Representative.

This summer, the Scholarship Boat Program members will be racing at Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club in Cold Spring Harbor, NY, where they plan to participate in club and fleet events. During the school months, the boat will be located at St. Petersburg Yacht Club in St. Petersburg, FL. They will consistently train during the week, as SPYC is only a few minutes from their USF campus, and they will practice during the Club’s Friday Night Series and local regatta circuit. Feeney and his crew have an ambitious projected regatta schedule, including the J/24 North American Championship, Mayors Cup/Valcour Race, J/24 Northeast Championship, Marblehead NOOD, CamAm Challenge, East Coast Championship and more in early 2018.

The Kelly Holmes-Moon J/24 Boat Grant Program encourages talented young sailors to gain first-hand experience racing within the J/24 Class of one-design sailboats at virtually no cost. Dave Eggleton donated the first boat, USA 423, to the program, providing the Scholarship Boat recipients with the experience to escalate their level of competitiveness and inspire them to accomplish great things in the sailing world. The team is in need of contributions to help fund their campaign. To find out how you can help, e-mail director@j24class.org.

The application process for the 2018/2019 Kelly Holmes-Moon J/24 Boat Grant Program will begin in February 2018.

2017 Scholarship Boat Member Biographies
Brendan Feeney, from Jacksonville, FL, is a junior majoring in Finance. He is a starting member of the University of South Florida nationally ranked Coed Sailing Team and a member of the school’s #1 nationally ranked offshore team. Feeney had the honor of representing Team USA last year at the 2016 Western Hemisphere and Orient Championships in Cabo Frio, Brazil. He recently began training in the 470 Olympic Class, placing second at the 2016 470 Nationals, as well as finishing as the third US team at the 2017 ISAF World Sailing Miami (US Sailing Team Sperry Selection Trials).

Sean Cornell, from Centerport, NY, is a sophomore at USF and a member of the Coed Sailing Team. He began sailing Optimists at age seven and also has competitive youth sailing experience in 420s. Cornell later transitioned beyond dinghy sailing into numerous Classes and boats, focusing specifically on small keelboat fleet and match racing. He has experience at the helm, but also excels as tactician. Cornell was elected as an underclassman captain during his freshman year, and this year stepped into a role as the team’s A-Skipper. His college sailing goals include: the All-American award and a Match Racing National Championship.

Mikey Treblecock, from Cleveland, OH, is a senior and co-captain on the USF dinghy and offshore sailing teams. He developed the offshore sailing team in the fall of 2015, which has grown to compete in every collegiate offshore regatta throughout the year. The USF Offshore Team completed the 2016 season by winning the Kennedy Cup, awarded annually to the collegiate keelboat national champions. Treblecock is predominantly at the helm for the college offshore events, however most of his sailing experience has involved crew positions.

Scott Ewing, from Miami, FL, is a member of the USF Sailing team in St. Petersburg, FL. As an engineering major, he regularly finds himself on the USF Tampa Campus. He grew up sailing Optimists out of Coral Reef Yacht Club, one of the top youth teams in the country. After a successful youth career, he transitioned into the Skiff Class. Here he found himself as one of the top 49er sailors in the world, representing the US on a number of occasions. Ewing is a 49er National Champion and North American Champion. This summer, he will be representing Oracle’s Team USA Youth Program at the 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup.

Orrin Starr, from Block Island, RI, is a sophomore at USF. He sails dinghies most of the time with USF, and has also been a significant part of developing the school’s offshore team into being the current #1 ranked offshore team in the country. Starr has become heavily involved in the J/70 Class, regularly competing as a trimmer on the circuit, including a Worlds campaign as shore crew.

Andrew “Ty” Baird, from St. Petersburg, FL, has been a life-long sailor, involved in the sport on many different levels. Baird has competed in anything from an Optimist to a 49er and many other boats like the Melges 32 or the Navy 44. He looks forward to getting more involved with keelboats.

Alex Smith, from Sayville, NY, started sailing at the age of six pulling in the backstays and barber haulers for his father. He began sailing 420s, Vanguard 15s and Lasers on Long Island’s junior sailing circuit, and soon began running the pit on a Melges 24 when he was 17. Smith has continued to grow in the successful Melges 24 program as the spinnaker trimmer for the previous two seasons. In college, he has been a four-year member of the varsity team competing at venues throughout the eastern seaboard. Smith served as a student-athlete mentor and a two-year co-captain of the team.
Wildwind 2016 660x82Hall Spars - BattenX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Experience runs throughout 15-strong fleet for NYYC Invitational Cup
The 2015 event came down to the final leg of the final race, with three teams in contention for the top prize. This coming September, amateur sailors representing top yacht clubs from five continents will converge on the historic seaport of Newport, R.I., to contest the premiere trophy in Corinthian sailing
Posted today at 6:18 pm Top of the Gulf 2017, day 3. Topsy-turvy with a vengeance.
Stinking fish and a golf course A hot and glassy start to the day, but the organisers had the good sense to put a bar on the media boat – well, temporarily anyway! After an hour’s wait under AP, RO Dennis Thompson fired off a sequence and the various divisions went away in 6 knots of breeze, having been assured that there was to be no live firing by the Royal Thai Navy today. Really.
Posted today at 5:32 pm Tricky conditions on Day 3 of Top of the Gulf Regatta
It was a testing day for all on the third day as fickle and shifty winds played havoc with race schedules and results. Following AP on all courses, the series got underway in a light building breeze. This was soon followed by thunder, lightening and rain, forcing the Optimists and dinghies back to shore to wait out the worst of it. Within an hour all were back on the race course eager to get the final races in to complete their series.
Posted today at 3:50 pm MC38 Winter Series Act 1 – Mighty Maserati does it again
Leslie Green’s Ginger bounced back from Saturday and lodged two bullets in the sou’west winds 8-15 knots Dark Star went close to being the catch of the day south of Longnose Point on Pittwater’s western shore when they skimmed past a small fishing boat at full stretch in the SW gusts piping out of Morning Bay. It was one of the more epic downhill runs in the best breeze of the regatta, the crew weight parked at the aft quarter as the bow threw up jets of salt water.
Posted today at 11:13 am Gladwell's Line - Parasailing back on track
Three Paralympic sailors competed in the Weta events at the World Masters Games alongside the age-challenged sailors One of the unreported aspects of the World Masters Games sailed at Torbay, was the fact that three Paralympic sailors competed in the Weta events alongside the age-challenged sailors. In fact the Parasailors won two medals against the able-bodied fleet.
Posted today at 6:51 am Antigua Sailing Week – A golden year
The Grand Awards Ceremony was held in Nelson's Dockyard and the UNESCO World Heritage Site was a fitting venue The stage was glittering with dozens of trophies, many of which have been sought after for decades of Caribbean racing. Winners took to the stage to receive their appreciation from the crowd, and finally there was just one trophy left. You could feel the tension as MC Tommy Paterson announced the winner of The Lord Nelson Trophy as Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32, Lazy Dog.
Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Full of action Day 2
On keelboat and multihulls course it was time to shake things up with some passage racing for all except the Platu class Light winds and windward/ leewards have proven to be the achilles heal for Kevin Whitcraft's THA 72 (THA) so far this regatta, with the smaller boats in IRC Racing 1 having the rating advantage in such conditions
Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf - bringing back the sunshine
Yesterday’s overblown morning was replaced by hot sunshine and light breeze. Normal service has been resumed. Small numbers in the above-named classes meant that, once again, everyone was a winner – it was just the order of the chocolates that were rearranged a little. In fact, the only boat that wasn’t on the podium at the end of the day was Sail Quest Hi-Jinks who scored fourth places in both of today’s races.
Posted on 6 May First day of warm Winter Series act one to Dark Star
Two wins apiece in light/fluky winds on Pittwater host club’s Dark Star leading Neville Crichton’s Maserati by a point Two wins apiece in light and fluky winds on Pittwater has the host club’s Dark Star leading Neville Crichton’s Maserati by a point on overall scores after day one of the MC38 Winter Series.
Posted on 6 May Matt Allen elected to AOC Executive
Australian Sailing President Matt Allen has been elected to the AOC Executive Board at AOC AGM held in Sydney Australian Sailing President Matt Allen has been elected to the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Executive Board at the AOC AGM held in Sydney today.
Posted on 6 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy