UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 - 60 boats and 'a roaring start'

KP 3826 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 Raymond Kwong

by HHYC today at 5:52 amRO Inge Strompf-Jepsen was up to the challenge, calling an AP of the start to move the bearing and distance of the windward marks and start line ODM. Course selection involved striking a balance for some of the fastest and slowest yachts in Hong Kong across both geometric and island races. Despite a wide variance in boatspeed across seven classes and divisions, most boats completed their island course in a range of 80-120 minutes. This was comparatively relaxing for the RO and the committee boat after a gruelling geometric race which frequently saw three boats finishing within 5 seconds of each other.



But it was the competitors who really rose to the occasion. In the J/80 class, Footloose won Race 1 and narrowly missed a perfect day trailing Alchemist by just two seconds in Race 2. Tornado won both races in HKPN A, with Kiasu also on the podium twice. Merlin, Hotwired and Catch 22 dominated the prizes in the Sportsboats division, while Red Kite II and Dexter II resumed their rivalry from last year’s Typhoon Series, with Red Kite II prevailing today in IRC Division C. Seawolf was perfect in IRC B, and last year’s IRC A champs Zannekin managed two second place finishes. It was great fun too for Lighthorse Alpha+ in her first regatta appearance, and the return of Minnie who left with first place pennants in IRC A.







Nigel Snell's bright orange Minnie was a welcome sight back on the racecourse after a couple of seasons' hiatus. They scored a fifth in the first race ('There was a brain fade...') and a bullet around the islands, beating Zannekin by a squeaky 6 seconds in IRC 1. 'We had great boatspeed upwind, and were on fire downwind - our new UK spinnakers worked really well,' said Snell.



All in all a memorable day and fantastic start to the 2017 UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series. The most popular event of the Hong Kong sailing season no doubt has plenty more excitement and challenges on offer this summer.







Full results at: http://www.hhyc.org.hk/page.php?page=page4_20.php&limit=1&fid=2300&id=2300



Title Sponsor: http://www.uksailmakers.com/lofts-australia-asia/hong-kong/

















