Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Sense 51-57 728x90

UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 - 60 boats and 'a roaring start'

by HHYC today at 5:52 am
KP 3826 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 Raymond Kwong
The UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 got off to a roaring start yesterday today with 60 boats competing in some of the most challenging conditions seen in recent years around Port Shelter. Rain, sun and winds from 2 knots gusting to 19 knots; but most extreme was the incredible 90 degree wind shifts that created a test of skills for both sailors and the committee boat. There was one windward-leeward race, followed by a trip round the islands - from the vicinity of Table to Steep, Bluff (s), back through the gap and then Table (s) and finish at Little Palm Beach.

RO Inge Strompf-Jepsen was up to the challenge, calling an AP of the start to move the bearing and distance of the windward marks and start line ODM. Course selection involved striking a balance for some of the fastest and slowest yachts in Hong Kong across both geometric and island races. Despite a wide variance in boatspeed across seven classes and divisions, most boats completed their island course in a range of 80-120 minutes. This was comparatively relaxing for the RO and the committee boat after a gruelling geometric race which frequently saw three boats finishing within 5 seconds of each other.

Y9A2322 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong
Y9A2322 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong


But it was the competitors who really rose to the occasion. In the J/80 class, Footloose won Race 1 and narrowly missed a perfect day trailing Alchemist by just two seconds in Race 2. Tornado won both races in HKPN A, with Kiasu also on the podium twice. Merlin, Hotwired and Catch 22 dominated the prizes in the Sportsboats division, while Red Kite II and Dexter II resumed their rivalry from last year’s Typhoon Series, with Red Kite II prevailing today in IRC Division C. Seawolf was perfect in IRC B, and last year’s IRC A champs Zannekin managed two second place finishes. It was great fun too for Lighthorse Alpha+ in her first regatta appearance, and the return of Minnie who left with first place pennants in IRC A.

KP 4011 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong
KP 4011 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong


Nigel Snell's bright orange Minnie was a welcome sight back on the racecourse after a couple of seasons' hiatus. They scored a fifth in the first race ('There was a brain fade...') and a bullet around the islands, beating Zannekin by a squeaky 6 seconds in IRC 1. 'We had great boatspeed upwind, and were on fire downwind - our new UK spinnakers worked really well,' said Snell.

All in all a memorable day and fantastic start to the 2017 UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series. The most popular event of the Hong Kong sailing season no doubt has plenty more excitement and challenges on offer this summer.

KP 3927 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong
KP 3927 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong


Full results at: http://www.hhyc.org.hk/page.php?page=page4_20.php&limit=1&fid=2300&id=2300

Title Sponsor: http://www.uksailmakers.com/lofts-australia-asia/hong-kong/

KP 3908 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong
KP 3908 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong


KP 3894 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong
KP 3894 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong


KP 3803 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong
KP 3803 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong


Y9A2370 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong
Y9A2370 - UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017 © Raymond Kwong

Wildwind 2016 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

Andy Beadsworth and Provezza win the Dragon Worlds in Cascais
Overnight the Russian team Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov were given redress by the race committee. Overnight the Russian team Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov were given redress by the race committee for a collision on the penultimate days racing.
Posted on 17 Jun Joyous celebration concludes the Giraglia Rolex Cup
Gian Riccardo Marini of Rolex lauded the unique atmosphere of friendly competition that reigns at the event The final prize giving ceremony saw the Maxi 72 Momo win line honours, the J109 Chestress win the prize for best placed boat across all three events
Posted on 17 Jun America's Cup Viilage– Iain Murray talks about what to expect on Day 1
And today is the day! Catch up on my chat with Regatta Director, Iain Murray this morning before racing. And today is the day! Catch up on my chat with Regatta Director, Iain Murray this morning before racing.
Posted on 17 Jun Giraglia Rolex Cup – Freccia Rossa’s momentous display
Patience, mental fortitude and an unrelenting desire to surmount the challenges posed by fickle weather conditions A profound respect for tradition, a collective love of sailing and a genuine spirit of sportsmanship the qualities which shone through the event as a whole.
Posted on 17 Jun America’s Cup Match – J Class yachts to run exhibition on Great Sound
The seven J Class yachts will provide everybody with a majestic sight never seen before in the history of the Class. J Class yachts will stage an exhibition together on the same waters on which Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand will begin their competition
Posted on 16 Jun A challenging start for Team Tilt at Red Bull Youth America’s Cup
It was a challenging first day for the young Swiss team, with two fifth places followed by a glorious second place The young crew, led by Sebastien Schneiter, had illustrious support on the water with two-time America’s Cup Defender, Ernesto Bertarelli, cheering them on during the racing.
Posted on 16 Jun The words of a key character in the 35th America’s Cup
Richard Slater’s deep sailing knowledge and authority gifts him with the ideal armoury to deal with the intense pressure The words of a key character who is more than happy to remain anonymous, but due to the close-quarter and dramatic nature of the racing in Bermuda, someone who has found himself thrust into spotlight.
Posted on 15 Jun Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Rachel Penny
To take on challenge of Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny from Dubai it was one that was made for her To take on the challenge of the Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny, 45, from Dubai, it was one that was made for her.
Posted on 15 Jun Images from Day 1 America's Cup Superyacht regatta
Racing got underway yesterday in the Superyacht regatta which is part of the 35th America's Cup Racing got underway yesterday in the Superyacht regatta which is part of the 35th America's Cup and being sailed in Superyachts and J-class. The racing was held under the Pursuit Race system with the slowest competitors starting first. A variety of sailing vessels competed including the square rigged free standing rotating masts Maltese Falcon to the super maxi Leopard 3.
Posted on 14 Jun America's Cup - Images from the J-Class racing Day - 1
The historic J-class which last competed in the 1937 America's Cup, competed in the first of their series. The historic J-class which last competed in the 1937 America's Cup, competed in the first of their series. On Tuesday they sailed with the Superyachts in a separate start. The racing was sailed in light winds with the crews working hard to eke the most from the breeze and confused sea. Six J-class are entered for the J-class regatta and five were racing today.
Posted on 14 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy