UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017, Race 7

by HHYC Media today at 9:17 am
Ambush and Vineta round Bluff Island HHYC
Last Sunday was the plum-perfect example of why we go sailing in Hong Kong. Sunshine, breeze, clear air, and some of the best scenery around any race course in the world (really, no exaggerations here) made for a whizz bang day out on the water for everyone.

This was scheduled as an ‘islands’ race, and RO Nigel Slattery - ably assisted by HHYC staff and volunteers on the committee boat - opted for a 26nm course for the IRC Division A & B fleets.

Club mark - North Ninepin - East Ninepin - a run down to Bluff Island - back to North Ninepin - Steep Island – Trio – Table - finish at Little Palm Beach. For everyone else it was a shorter version, leaving out the expeditions to the Ninepins (although there were plenty of voices to be heard in the bar later, saying “can we have longer courses, please?”

Racing got under way on schedule at 1100h in a 9-12 kts south-southwesterly. 11 IRC Div A boats were joined by six in Div B. Jelik, coming up from the rear, powered its way through the fleet to take an early lead heading for the Ninepins (clearly visible for a change) on the horizon.

Jelik powering away to take line honours © HHYC
Jelik powering away to take line honours © HHYC


However, despite finishing 20 minutes ahead of anyone else, Jelik was relegated to eighth on handicap, with honours going to the Sydney GTS 43, Otonomos Mandrake III, followed by Vineta and Ambush separated by just 28 seconds. Seawolf claimed line and handicap honours in IRC Div B, ahead of Sell Side Dream and Juggerknot.

The second start saw the 10 IRC Division C and 10 Sport Boats hit the line, but front-runner Arcturus was over early and obliged to restart. Red Kite II took the daily double with Dexter II second and Whiskey Jack third.

No One Else approaches the HKPN Div A start © HHYC
No One Else approaches the HKPN Div A start © HHYC


The Sportsboats, led by Hotwired, Merlin and Havoc, took much pleasure in leaving many of the larger Div C boats in their wake. Meanwhile, a benevolent RO left the start line open for a late arriving Sam Chan on the Magic 25, It’s My Pleasure HKG069. Although making up a lot of ground, Chan still finished at the back of the division.

Six J/80s and six HKPN Division A boats combined for a noisy start, with Jive taking the J/80s honours ahead of Footloose and Jelik 6. In HKPN Div A Surfdude rode the waves best to claim line and handicap honours ahead of Temujin and No One Else.

The third start saw the 10-strong HKPN Div B fleet off on their island jaunt. The Bavaria, 4 Sail, was the first home but finished ninth on handicap; honours went to LoTech, White Dragon and Gecko.

With the 59 boats having had a good time, the prizegiving back at the HHYC’s Garden Bar, with sponsored San Miguel refreshments, brought a fitting conclusion to a great day on the water.

LoTech leaves Basalt behind © HHYC
LoTech leaves Basalt behind © HHYC




