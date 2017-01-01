Please select your home edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

UK Flying 15 celebrates 70th anniversary at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Emma Slater – RYA today at 3:02 pm
UK Flying Fifteen Association celebrates 70th anniversary at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Steve Arkley
To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone who sails an International Flying Fifteen or keelboat, to join them at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 04-05 March (Alexandra Palace, London), to get the celebrations under way.

Discover how UK Flying Fifteen Association has built a reputation for being ‘The most fun you can have with a keel on!’

With thanks to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh and Royal Collection Trust, the Association are delighted to announce that throughout the show, after many years, ‘Coweslip’ will be on display on the stand (C2).

Designed and built by UffaFox, the Flying15 was launched in June 1949, with Coweslip being presented to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, who sailed it for many years. It will take pride of place on the stand alongside GBR4047, a new comer to the fleet.

So drop by the stand and:
· Meet the team and hear their stories and snippets
· See footage of the past seven decades, right up to hearing updates and progress on the Southern Area Championship planned for this July, marking the anniversary celebrations
· On Saturday (04 March) gain insights from one of our boat services experts, Phil Evans, from Royal Windermere Yacht Club, a past World champion crew, who will share his secrets and tips of the best way to fit out a boat
· Discover where you can sail a Flying15 to exploring the depth of different series open to all levels of sailors, maybe we will see you on the start line at next National Championship at Royal Cornwall Yacht Club, Falmouth, 27 - 30 September!

Coweslip - Uffas Workforce © Beken of Cowes
Coweslip - Uffas Workforce © Beken of Cowes



On Sunday (05 March) there are plans to host live updates from the new World Champions team from Napier SC, New Zealand. Fingers will also be crossed for the strong GBR team who are competing.

With a whole host of sailors from reservoirs, estuaries, lochs, harbours and sea sailors coming from across the UK to help man the stand, there will be plenty of people on hand to answer you questions.

Visit the stand and discover the truth behind of what makes the class so special according to past Commodore of FFI, Greg Wells. Stand managers Sue Bannister and Keith Jamieson are looking forward welcoming you to seeing you at the show.

Make sure you’ve got your ticket

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12:50 for non-members. RYA affiliated clubs can also take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking ten tickets or more. Don’t forget two children go free with each paying adult as well.

