UBS Jersey Regatta gets underway this weekend

Class 1 JR16 – UBS Jersey Regatta © Simon Ropert Class 1 JR16 – UBS Jersey Regatta © Simon Ropert

by Bill Harris today at 3:19 pmThis year sees seventy boats signed up for what promises to be three days of exciting and competitive racing coupled with the traditional friendly rivalry and fun that always accompanies the Regatta. Despite the inclement weather, so much a feature of September to date, things look to improve for the weekend with ‘only’ a fresh northwesterly breeze in view.





With strong contenders arriving from France, Guernsey and the UK, local boats will need to be on their mettle in the face of what will, surely, be stiff competition.



The cruiser classes open proceedings on Friday morning with a 30 mile coastal race that will see the fleet racing on a course set to the south of the Island. The dinghy, dayboat, sport catamaran and windsurfer classes come on the scene late in the afternoon for a single race in the beautiful confines of St Aubin’s Bay.



With the windsurfer class having made its first colourful appearance in the Regatta in 2016, things have moved up a gear in that the Regatta hosts the British Kona Championship this year.









St Aubin’s Bay will, undoubtedly, present a spectacular sight over Saturday and Sunday when all classes come to the line for the first of three back-to-back races each day. Again, the cruiser classes will be racing to the south whilst their smaller counterparts race over an Olympic course set in the Bay itself.



However, the Regatta is not entirely about the cut and thrust of racing. With receptions each evening and Saturday’s party night there is plenty of opportunity for everyone to relax and enjoy the warmth of the welcome that awaits them in the clubs.





