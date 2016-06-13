Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

UBS Jersey Regatta - Preview

by Bill Harris today at 6:28 am
F18 sport catamaran start - UBS Jersey Regatta Bill Harris http://www.shyc.je/Jersey-Regatta//
Jersey’s combined sailing clubs’ UBS Jersey Regatta will, once again, turn the beautiful arena of St Aubin’s Bay into a hive of activity and blaze of colour when an anticipated one hundred boats come to the line for the 19th edition of this star feature in the Island’s sailing calendar, programmed for Friday 15th to Sunday 17th September.

Regatta Chairman Bill Harris explained that the sailing community was delighted that UBS AG Jersey, the leading provider of wealth management solutions in the Channel Islands, was keenly sponsoring the Regatta for the fifth year running. Tom Hill, UBS’ Group Country Head says ‘The Regatta is a major highlight in Jersey’s sporting life, we are delighted to be supporting this great event as a true expression of our commitment to Jersey’s community’.

Having supported the Regatta since its inception in 1999, Ports of Jersey through Jersey Marinas is once again, providing complimentary berthing and other valuable assistance to help ensure that everyone has a great experience over the three days of the Regatta. Condor Ferries, for their part, is offering discounted fares to visiting sailors wishing to ship their boats to the Island for the event.

Regatta junior dinghy start - UBS Jersey Regatta © Bill Harris http://www.shyc.je/Jersey-Regatta//
Regatta junior dinghy start - UBS Jersey Regatta © Bill Harris http://www.shyc.je/Jersey-Regatta//



The Regatta is primarily a sailing community event intended to provide fun and excitement for all, old and young, experienced racers and novices alike. With a dazzling array of silverware and innumerable prizes at stake, competition will certainly be keen across the board whether it is in the cruiser/racer, sportsboat, dayboat, dinghy, sport catamaran or Kona OD windsurfer classes.

Having introduced the windsurfer class for the first time in 2016, the organisers are delighted that Kona entrants will be racing for the British Championship this year.

Racing will get under way on the Friday morning when the cruiser and sportsboat classes come to the line for a coastal race. Skippers should note that dual scoring, using boats’ IRC ratings and RYA NHC handicaps, will apply throughout. The ‘small’ boat classes’ programme follows during the Friday afternoon.

Class 1 spis 2 -- UBS Jersey Regatta 2016 © Simon Ropert
Class 1 spis 2 -- UBS Jersey Regatta 2016 © Simon Ropert



With each day’s racing done, a lively shore-side social programme awaits all participants enabling them to enjoy the camaraderie and ever-warm reception that awaits them in the clubs. Local sailors and organisers are especially looking forward to welcoming the regular attendees from Guernsey, France and the UK, and to meeting those competing in the Regatta for the first time.

The Notice of Race, with full details of all that’s on offer, and the sailing instructions are available on the Regatta website with hard copies of the Notice of Race also available in the clubs. Entrants should note that the discounted entry fee applies up to the absolute entry closing date, Wednesday 6th September.

Further information is available from the Regatta Office, located in St Helier YC, either by e-mailing office@shyc.je or by telephoning 00 44 (0) 1534 732229.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look Back

Related Articles

2017 Rolex Fastnet Race action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.
Posted on 10 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race - To the wire in IRC Three
IRC Three went to wire this afternoon in the Rolex Fastnet Race between two French JPK 10.80s. IRC Three went to wire this afternoon in the Rolex Fastnet Race between two French JPK 10.80s. Coming into the finish, Timeline of past class winner Marc Alperovitch seem to be the victor, but when Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's lower rated Dream Pearls arrived 33 minutes later, her time corrected to 1 minute 11 seconds ahead of her compatriots.
Posted on 10 Aug RC44 Marstrand World Championship - Things go right for Nika on Day 1
Sometimes success is about being in right place at right time, and that's what launched Team Nika into lead on day one Sometimes success is about being in the right place at the right time, and that's exactly what launched Team Nika into the lead on day one of the RC44 Marstrand World Championship in Sweden.
Posted on 10 Aug Light winds and strong tide thwart Hamburg opener
Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover, resulting in no scoring races being completed. Conditions in the German venue are predicted to improve from tomorrow.
Posted on 10 Aug Oman Air crew must bide their time as wind fails to appear for ESS
The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series when the wind failed to appear in Hamburg, Germany, for the first day of racing.
Posted on 10 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – Leg 0 start
The third stage of the Volvo Ocean Race 'Leg 0' kicked off at 1300 GMT today from Plymouth. The third stage of the Volvo Ocean Race 'Leg 0' kicked off at 1300 GMT today from Plymouth.
Posted on 10 Aug Nasdaq Clipper Race team skipper revealed
Rob Graham, 39, from Angmering, West Sussex, has today been formally announced as the professional Skipper The Nasdaq Stock Market in New York is sponsoring one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, and its non-professional crew who will compete in the eleven-month long circumnavigation challenge of a lifetime, carrying the firm’s ‘Ignite Your Ambition’ message.
Posted on 10 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Class leaders firming up
Overnight and into a magnificent West Country morning, boats have been streaming across finish line and into Plymouth With this the leaders in the bigger classes have begun firming up along with the prospects for the boat will be the crowned overall winner under IRC in the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship offshore race.
Posted on 10 Aug Oman Sail celebrate top five Rolex Fastnet Race finish in Class 40
On the run back from the Fastnet Rock, the team picked up another place to cross the Plymouth finishing line in fifth. In the international class of 26 level-rated yachts – part of a record-breaking Fastnet fleet of 368 race boats – Oman Sail were amongst the leading pack in the early stages along Britain’s southern coast and across the Irish Sea.
Posted on 10 Aug New rules to better protect and enable access to the Whitsundays
Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority Chairman Russell Reichelt said it was vital to protect the area’s values The updates to the Whitsunday Plan of Management — an area-specific plan that manages use in this highly visited region in addition to Reef-wide zoning — follows extensive consultation.
Posted on 10 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy