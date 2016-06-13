Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

UBOX-Dongfeng Race Team gears up for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

by Dongfeng Race Team today at 6:20 pm
UBOX-Dongfeng Race Team gears up for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Andrea Francolini /Ubox-Dongfeng Race Team
Charles Caudrelier, the skipper of Dongfeng Race Team in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, is making his final preparations for his first attempt at one of the most famous challenges in world sailing - the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

With a mixed Chinese and international crew on the Cookson 50 UBOX, the Frenchman, who skippered the first Dongfeng campaign to third place overall in the 2014-15 Volvo Ocean Race, has been back in Sydney this week preparing for the 72nd edition of the 628-nautical mile classic.

'It's great to be here and to take part in this incredible race,' said Caudrelier who will lead a crew of 12 on UBOX when they set sail with 90 other yachts from Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day. The team on the Chinese boat is made up of some potential members of the new Dongfeng Race Team and some younger, less experienced, Chinese sailors from the UBOX crew.

'I never quite realised just how famous the Sydney Hobart is in Australia and I am looking forward to seeing the start on Monday,' added Caudrelier. 'I knew it was a fantastic race but when you see the weather forecast, it reminds you that it is one of the toughest races – even if it only lasts three days.'

The Sydney Hobart has a fearsome reputation despite its relatively short course down the coast of New South Wales and then across Bass Strait because the fleet often encounters vicious headwinds and big seas kicked up by a south-going counter-current. In past races this has proved a boat-breaking combination.

The Dongfeng Race Team tie-up with the UBOX owner Wang Bin, who will be in Sydney to see the crew off, is part of Dongfeng's mission to help grow the sport of offshore sailing in China.

Caudrelier says the Sydney Hobart could be the stepping stone to further co-operation in future with the Chinese vending machine entrepreneur who is an accomplished round-the-world sailor in his own right.

'What we are trying to do is create a partnership with UBOX and in the future maybe we can help more Chinese sailors to improve and make progress,' said Caudrelier. 'This race is a great opportunity for us to help young Chinese sailors and help develop offshore sailing in China, which is part of the spirit of Dongfeng Race Team.'

The UBOX crew, which includes the young French sailor Fabien Delahaye, the Volvo Ocean Race veteran Thomas Rouxel, local Sydney solo sailor Jack Bouttell and the French dinghy champion Marie Riou, will have their work cut-out to do well in a competitive fleet. UBOX is one of three Cookson 50s, one of which – Victoire – was the overall winner of the race on handicap in 2013.

Caudrelier wants to sail as competitively as possible but he knows that his young and inexperienced crew, together with the language barrier, means they will have to sail within themselves if the going gets tough.

'The goal is the goal of every team and every boat – to finish the race – which is not easy because lots of people have failed in the past,' he explained. 'I know we can perform – but we are, for sure, not as good as some of our rivals because my team is low on experience. So it will not be easy and we will have to sail safely if conditions get tough because if there is any trouble then communication on board will be a challenge.'

Assisting Caudrelier in this area will be Jiru Jang, aka Wolf, one of the two Chinese 'rookies' who sailed regularly on Dongfeng in the last Volvo Ocean Race. Aged 26 from Anshan City in China, Wolf completed five legs of the last race and is currently studying for a master's degree in Sydney.

UBOX-Dongfeng Race Team gears up for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Andrea Francolini /Ubox-Dongfeng Race Team
UBOX-Dongfeng Race Team gears up for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Andrea Francolini /Ubox-Dongfeng Race Team



'I had obviously heard a lot about this race over the last few years but I have never had the chance to do it,' he said. 'It is a fantastic race and I hope I can help the others on board. I will do my best to pass on to the new Chinese sailors the knowledge that I learnt on the Volvo Ocean Race.'

The early forecasts for the race suggest a fast passage with potentially downwind conditions in the early stages, then a power-reach in up to 35 knots across Bass Strait towards the finish at Hobart.

The Sydney Hobart is the final part of the preparation, crew selection and training phase for Caudrelier's team prior to the completion of the re-fit of Dongfeng – the team's Volvo Ocean 65. The boat will be re-launched in mid-January and has been the first of the Volvo fleet to go through the major overhaul programme at the official Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard facility in Lisbon in Portugal and the team will be able to start sea trials in February.

'We will be the first boat to be finished which is good because the Boatyard team is fresh and motivated,' said Caudrelier, who visited the facility immediately prior to flying out to Sydney. 'I am very happy that we can be the first on the water and can focus on the sailing now,' he added.

Ubox – Dongfeng Race Team crew list:
Charles Caudrelier, co-skipper
Lei Wang, co-skipper
Thomas Rouxel
Jackson Bouttel
Marie Riou
Fabien Delahaye
Jiru Yang aka Wolf
Deli Zheng
Zongru Zou aka Zack
Chuanbao Zhao aka Brian
Liguo Zhang
Bo Wu (OBR)

Wildwind 2016 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Barz Optics - Melanin Lenses

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Sharpening the Swiss Army Knife
The stunningly pretty, devastatingly quick, and super well-sailed Reichel-Pugh silver pencil earned herself the nickname The stunningly pretty, devastatingly quick, and super well-sailed Reichel-Pugh silver pencil earned herself the nickname, the Swiss Army Knife, quite sometime back now. It paid homage to all the underwater appendages she had on her. Of course, she now has one less, with her version of the DSS being taken off only a little while ago, but there are still more than enough to get the point.
Posted today at 6:59 pm Challenge charts a new course to Hobart
For the first time ever only one Sydney 38 has been entered in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. For the first time ever only one Sydney 38 has been entered in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. Challenge, from the Sandringham Yacht Club, will be proudly flying the flag with an international crew within a fleet of 89 yachts.
Posted today at 7:24 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets Pt.III
Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start the race Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. The 98-foot CQS started life as the 90-footer known as, Nicorette. She is being campaigned by dual Hobart winner Ludde Ingvall (one of which was with this very vessel in her former life, back in 2004), and his cousin, Sir Michael Hintze.
Posted today at 6:38 am Family ties in Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Sailing with your family is a great way of bonding – a leveler - and so it is for at least 34 boats taking part in RSHYR It’s been said before that sailing with your family is a great way of bonding – a leveler - and so it is for at least 34 boats taking part in this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, including New Zealander, Jim Delegat, who has two sons joining him for the blue water classic.
Posted today at 3:33 am Santa may deliver a sleigh ride for yachts in Rolex Sydney Hobart Race
Santa looks destined to make a late delivery to the big guns in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starting Boxing Day Santa looks destined to make a late delivery to the big guns in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starting Boxing Day: a rapid and record-breaking downwind sleigh ride to Hobart.
Posted today at 3:08 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - 89 yachts poised for great journey south
For one of 89 crews on this sailing challenges, dream of lifting historic Tattersall’s Cup will shortly become reality. For one of the 89 crews primed to embark on this most illustrious of offshore sailing challenges, the dream of lifting the historic Tattersall’s Cup and receiving a coveted Rolex timepiece, will shortly become reality.
Posted today at 2:49 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Southerly still the big question
Skippers and navigators of the 89 yachts competing in 2016 RSHYR have received their Christmas Eve weather briefing Skippers and navigators of the 89 yachts competing in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race have received their Christmas Eve weather briefing from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia this morning. BOM’s Jane Golding has told them the forecasts produced by the various models that meteorologists use, have been pretty consistent in recent days
Posted today at 2:29 am Clipper Events team ready to take on Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Boxing Day for almost 100 entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics For many of us Boxing Day brings the enjoyment of turkey leftovers and shopping sales but for almost one hundred entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, it brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics, and staple of our previous two Clipper Race editions, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race (RSHYR).
Posted today at 1:19 am Predictwind - Sydney Hobart record still under threat 48hrs from start
The race record in the Rolex Sydney Hobart would still appear to be under threat 48 hours from the start The race record in the Rolex Sydney Hobart would still appear to be under threat 48 hours from the start of the 630nm offshore classic. Using the routing function of wind and weather prediction application, Predictwind, the latest model run by Sail-World, shows that in an extreme situation over 12 hours could be slashed off the record of 1day 18 hrs 23 mins set by Wild Oats XI four years ago.
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Another TP52 year
Matt Allen announced today he will leave his more comfortable 60 foot, purpose-built for race Carkeek 60 at CYCA dock Rolex Sydney Hobart skipper Matt Allen announced today he will leave his more comfortable 60 foot, purpose-built for the race Carkeek 60 at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia dock, choosing to be flung around on his TP52, Ichi Ban, on Boxing Day.
Posted on 23 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy