Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

Two sailors rescued from yacht 210 NM from Sydney en route from NZ

by Sail-World.com on 9 Mar
The 12 metre yacht was capsized ahead of the Mayday call 200nm off the NSW coast NSW Police .
New South Wales Police have advised that two sailors have rescued from a 40ft yacht 210nm off the New South Wales coast on Tuesday.

In a joint operation between the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and NSW Police two people have been rescued from a yacht in distress about 210 nautical miles (NM) east north east of Sydney.

AMSA has been in regular contact with the yacht since March 4 after they informed the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) of a broken rudder. The two crew, an Irish and French national, were on board the 40-foot yacht that was travelling from New Zealand to Australia.

About 3pm yesterday (Tuesday 7 March 2017), the yacht, affected by high winds and heavy swell, activated its EPIRB (emergency position-indicating radio beacon).

Rescue 660, one of AMSA’s dedicated search and rescue Challenger 604 jets, was tasked to drop additional communications equipment to the yacht. The equipment was dropped successfully by Rescue 660, however the equipment was unable to be recovered by the yacht due to the treacherous conditions. Rescue 660 remained on scene to relay communications from the yacht to AMSA.

AMSA issued a broadcast to shipping in the area requesting assistance which was answered by the container ship ANL Elanora.

AMSA also requested NSW Police assistance and the NSW Police Nemesis vessel was launched at 7pm last night (Tuesday 7 March 2017), with seven officers from the Marine Area Command aboard.

In six-metre swells and gale-force southerly winds, the Nemesis reached the yacht at 8.30am this morning (Wednesday 8 March 2017).

Both the man and the woman were successfully transferred to the Nemesis with the assistance of the ANL Elanora and are reported to be uninjured.

The Nemesis has now returned to Sydney.

Nick Dwyer and Barbara Heftman were sailing from NZ to Australia © ABC News
Nick Dwyer and Barbara Heftman were sailing from NZ to Australia © ABC News


In a report published by the ABC, the two sailors were identified as 55-year-old Irish national Nick Dwyer and 44-year-old French national Barbara Heftman who had been sailing the world for seven years on their yacht.

Mr Dwyer said the pair feared for their lives during the ordeal.

'We weren't sure whether we were going to be rolled again and each time a wave hit, we thought 'is the one that's going to take us?'' he said.

'We encountered enormous seas, waves the size of buildings coming at you constantly, winds that you can't stand up in, seas breaking, whiteness everywhere.'

The pair had sailed three days without a rudder but huge waves and gale-force winds forced them to activate an emergency radio beacon on Tuesday.

'It wasn't really until the low hit us and we got capsized that we felt we really couldn't survive this one without assistance,' Mr Dwyer said.

The experienced sailors plan to stay in Sydney on a three-month visa, figuring out their next step, while the boat is retrieved, the ABC reported.

'It was our our home and it might be again, we don't know,' Mr Dwyer said.

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

Thirteenth Blog from on board Perie Banou II
Well I am anchored off Jamestown Saint Helena. Good place to be. So it is. Jon is at St Helena in the Atlantic - British ilse after some of the French ones he has been to. He's off seeing the island and catching up with his friends from the little Swarbrick, Liberdade. As usual, full of beans and living life, remembering heaps and always factual, given how much he reads on board. Yet another great tale, so dive right in...
Posted on 9 Mar Twelfth Blog from on board Perie Banou II
Jon's steady progress sees him arrives in St Helena in the South Atlantic I am on the ocean as I type. By the time you read I should be tied to a mooring Jamestown, British island of Saint Helena, South Atlantic. Since last writing it has been mild. Wind behind pushing me. My mainsail - always 1 reef & wee jib. Progress good and comfortable. One can get squalls, often more to the west than where I am. Night time squalls.
Posted on 2 Mar Immortal
Take your mind back to a Russell Mulcahy film from 1986 called, Highlander. Take your mind back to a Russell Mulcahy film from 1986 called, Highlander. The former music video producer’s first feature film was a cult star before going on to become a wee bit immortal, as per its main characters. The principal thrust of it all was a gathering of immortal souls, and in the end, there could be only one.
Posted on 28 Feb A rare opportunity to sail in Canada!
Sail the fabulous Vancouver Island, Georgia Straights and The Desolation Sound. Sail the fabulous Vancouver Island, Georgia Straights and The Desolation Sound. This area regarded as the greatest wilderness and picturesque area in the world is open to a 16 day cruise with Sailing Adventures.
Posted on 27 Feb Eleventh Blog from on board Perie Banou II
'Perie Banou II' with me, are tracking well. Going north west to the British Island of Saint Helena Jon Sanders is well into his historic, record setting tenth circumnavigation and continues to see the wry in almost all the things he gets up to. St Helena is the next stop and the conditions are always a changing. Reason on for more of Jon's unique perspective of the world.
Posted on 25 Feb 2017 Jeanneau Rendezvous at the inaugural Sail Peninsula Regatta
Some photos taken by LaFoto at the 2017 Jeanneau Rendezvous which was part of the inaugural Sail Peninsula Regatta. The 2017 Jeanneau Rendezvous was part of the inaugural Sail Peninsula Regatta from Martha Cove on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula. It was a great regatta with a stern chaser race held on the Friday night, followed by a long distance race to Blairgowrie on Saturday in a glamorous five to ten knots, then finally an awesome medium distance race off Safety Beach in 25-35 knots...
Posted on 21 Feb Super Series Sailing Spectacular
News arrived of at least one Australian outfit going for a new build 52. Someone had to entertain Beau Geste and SMB During the week, news arrived of at least one Australian outfit going for a new build 52. Someone had to keep Beau Geste and SMB entertained at the sharp end of the 52 bracket. Two other camps were linked to other former 52 Super Series craft, Phoenix and Spookie, but the one touted as going after Phoenix has denied it, saying that Hasso (SAP) Plattner of Germany has bought her.
Posted on 20 Feb More marina space and exciting firsts for GC Boat Show and Marine Expo
More marina space and exciting additions to an impressive Fleet of Firsts have set scene for a colossal marine showcase More marina space and even more exciting additions to an already impressive Fleet of Firsts have set the scene for a colossal marine showcase both on water and on land on Queensland’s Gold Coast from 17-19 March.
Posted on 17 Feb Tenth blog from on board Perie Banou II
The irrepressible, charismatic and yarn-spinning record-breaker known as Jon Sanders is back sailing the oceans The sailor who cannot garden; the irrepressible, charismatic and yarn-spinning record-breaker known as Jon Sanders is back sailing the oceans he knows so well. After his ribs episode on the quay in Cape Town, and making more friends everywhere he goes, Jon is now making for St Helena. So here, in his typical rapid-fire style are his latest exploits...
Posted on 17 Feb B&G adds enhanced Navionic functionality to Zeus and Vulcan range
B&G® announces the latest updates will bring PredictWind weather services direct to Zeus and Vulcan chartplotter range. B&G®, the world’s leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist, is pleased to announce the latest in its software updates will bring PredictWind weather services direct to its Zeus and Vulcan chartplotter range.
Posted on 16 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy