Please select your home edition
Edition
Dubarry AUS 2017 728x90 5

Two races, two victories for Oman Air at Extreme Sailing Series

by Oman Sail today at 6:02 pm
Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover, resulting in no scoring races being completed - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Air continued as they had left off in the Extreme Sailing Series season, with victory in both of the two races so far sailed at a weather-restricted Hamburg Act.

Fresh from an overall win at the previous event in Barcelona two weeks ago, the Oman Air crew indicated they were going for a repeat performance, dominating proceedings when racing finally got going on day two of the four-day event.

However, it was the weather which again proved the most formidable competition. With a lack of wind forcing cancellation of all racing on day one, dramatically changing wind directions on the River Elbe also brought racing to a premature end on day two.

Day 2 – Oman Air – Extreme Sailing Series Act 5 Hamburg © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Day 2 – Oman Air – Extreme Sailing Series Act 5 Hamburg © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Nevertheless, the Oman Air crew of Phil Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, Nasser Al Mashari, James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth go into the second half of the regatta with a clear six point lead over their nearest rivals.

“It’s great to have two in the bag though it was wet and tricky out there,” said Greenhalgh, Oman Air’s mainsheet trimmer and tactician.

After a relatively straightforward first race win, he added that some pre-race tactical planning paid dividends in the second.

“On the second race we were over early at the start which put us at the back, but for some reason the whole of the fleet chose the right hand mark to go round and we had already decided it had to be left. It would have been quite nerve-racking if we had been in the lead, but we were at the back and went round it and it was all good, pretty much instantly into the lead,” said Greenhalgh.

Day 2 – Oman Air – Extreme Sailing Series Act 5 Hamburg © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Day 2 – Oman Air – Extreme Sailing Series Act 5 Hamburg © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



With 90-degree wind shifts, big holes in the breeze, and a three-knot tide turning the Elbe into a massive moving carpet, race organisers called an early end to proceedings.

“Saturday is going to be pretty full-on with a medium breeze,” Greenhalgh predicted. “I would not be surprised if the race officer does not try for around 10 races – it could be a pretty brutal day in those conditions.”

Oman Air arrived at the Hamburg Act just a single point behind the overall series joint leaders SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi, and know both will offer a serious challenge to any attempt to overtake them.

Oman Air – Extreme Sailing Series Act 5 Hamburg © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Air – Extreme Sailing Series Act 5 Hamburg © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



“It’s good to have a lead, but we know how competitive the other teams are,” said Omani bowman Al Mashari, a veteran of the Extreme Sailing Series. “There is likely to be a lot of racing on Saturday and Sunday so we have to stay focussed and take nothing for granted. We have made the most of the two races we have been able to sail so far.”

Meanwhile, in the Flying Phantom Series Oman Sail got off to a strong start in their bid to improve on their fifth place in the overall standings among the 12-strong fleet of 5.5m long two-handed foiling catamarans.

Oman Air – Extreme Sailing Series Act 5 Hamburg © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Air – Extreme Sailing Series Act 5 Hamburg © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



The rotating squad of skipper Thomas Normand and crew Antoine Joubert posted a third and a fifth place on the first day of racing, to sit in third place on the Hamburg leaderboard.

Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Light winds and strong tide thwart Hamburg opener
Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover, resulting in no scoring races being completed. Conditions in the German venue are predicted to improve from tomorrow.
Posted on 10 Aug Oman Air crew must bide their time as wind fails to appear for ESS
The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series when the wind failed to appear in Hamburg, Germany, for the first day of racing.
Posted on 10 Aug Stevie Morrison returns to Extreme Sailing Series for Hamburg showdown
The star of the show among Morrison's international crew is local German Linov Scheel, a 20-year-old 49er campaigner British sailor Tom Buggy brings valuable experience to the table as headsail trimmer, having competed in the Series as part of many wildcard crews, including in the previous Act in Barcelona.
Posted on 9 Aug Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team head to Hamburg on a high
Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign The Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign with an emphatic victory last time out.
Posted on 8 Aug Highfield announced as Official RIB Supplier to Extreme Sailing Series
Extremely hard-wearing, Highfield's high-performance RIBs will easily measure up to the demands The reliable RIBs, which are fitted with Honda engines, will provide vital on-water safety support for the sailors as they compete in close-quarters Stadium Racing on highspeed hydro-foiling catamarans, as well as transportation for VIP and media guests.
Posted on 7 Aug Extreme Sailing Series returns to Hamburg's testing River Elbe stadium
The Danes are tied on points with Alinghi, but are ahead by virtue of finishing in front of the Swiss team Thousands of spectators are expected to line the shores of the River Elbe in the free-entry public Race Village in front of the Hamburg Cruise Centre in the HafenCity district
Posted on 3 Aug Land Rover announced as Host Venue Partner for Extreme Sailing Series
In addition to thrilling action, the free-entry public Race Village will feature exciting Land Rover activations The Land Rover Experience Zone, and the opportunity to test drive Land Rover vehicles, will allow guests to experience first-hand the on and off-road capabilities of the new Land Rover Discovery.
Posted on 1 Aug Barcelona glory for Oman Air but SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top
The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team. The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team, last year's runners up, celebrated topping the podium for the first time this season following a trio of thirds in the previous Acts.
Posted on 23 Jul Team Oman Air win Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 in style
An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team. An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team after three days of tense, high octane racing.
Posted on 23 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Act 4 – Day 3 sees leaderboard reshuffle
Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills. Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills as the eight international teams fought for vital points ahead of tomorrow’s finale.
Posted on 22 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy