Two new additions to the Doyle Sails New Zealand team

Steinlager II - with a full suit of Doyle Sails - 2015 PIC Coastal Classic Richard Gladwell Steinlager II - with a full suit of Doyle Sails - 2015 PIC Coastal Classic Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Doyle Sails on 2 Apr



With 12 years of experience as the training manager and coach for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Guy Pilkington, is an absolute asset to the Doyle Sales team. Apart from his coaching, Pilkington, has won various Kiwi regattas as Tactician including, Bay of Islands Race Week and the Jack Tar Auckland Regattas. We are happy to be gaining his expertise in the local arena and look forward to maintaining our long-standing relationship with the RNZYS.



“I'm very excited to be involved with an innovative New Zealand company within the marine industry in which I am passionate about,” says Pilkington.



Bliss Neagle is joining us from the super sail yacht world with over four years experience as a stewardess. Before yachting, Neagle’s background stems from a degree in Communications, as well as, work experience in both marketing and public relations. Her qualifications and insight into the yachting industry will prove valuable to the growth of the Doyle Sails and Stratis brand.







“I am overjoyed for the opportunity to work for such a reputable and progressive company such as Doyle Sails New Zealand. It feels as though we are on the brink of something incredible and I hope that I can contribute to that success,” says Neagle. “My intentions are to build upon the already existing Doyle status as the rock-star business that it is. The high quality of sail design and production combined with their ability to form long lasting relationships with customers is a rare experience. Doyle is well on the way of blowing competitors out of the water, figuratively speaking, of course. I’m here to spread the word.”



CEO of Doyle Sails New Zealand, Mike Sanderson, gives a warm welcome to the two new positions. “Following on from our exciting hirings of 2016 it’s fantastic that we’ve kept that momentum going straight into 2017 with Guy and Bliss joining our team.”



“I have known Guy for over 20 years and there is no doubt that his amazing knowledge of the local fleet will be a huge strength for our sales team,” says Sanderson. Through Guy’s practical knowledge we can better understand the needs and wants of our New Zealand yachting community.”



“Bringing Bliss onboard full-time shows our demand to ‘spread the word’ and the developing buzz around Doyle Stratis. It is especially important more than ever that Stratis, as a product, is being promoted to its largest potential as we service the needs of our lofts all around the world. What better person to have than someone who’s lived and breathed superyachts for the last four years? We know Bliss will do an exceptional job sharing our story,” says Sanderson.



From our local market to our global market and everything in-between, the Doyle New Zealand team is expanding to ensure all bases are covered. It’s going to be a big year ahead of us and it’s encouraging to know we’re in good company.



On behalf of everyone at the Doyle Sails New Zealand facility we wish Ellie and Mark all the very best with their life journey and the arrival of their second child. It has been a privilege to work with Ellie and we are grateful for all her wonderful work over the past 5 years.



Contact information:



Guy Pilkington

Local Sales Representative

Guy.Pilkington@DoyleSails.co.nz



Bliss Neagle

Marketing & Communications Coordinator

Bliss.Neagle@DoyleSails.co.nz





Please contact Doyle Sails with any sail enquiries you have or any service work you would like to schedule. Their team are keen to assist in both early stage planning and advice on sails for new builds, whatever stage of the build schedule you are at.



Mike Sanderson (CEO) – mikes@doylesails.co.nz

David Duff (Managing Director) – duffy@doylesails.co.nz

Richard Bouzaid (Design Director) – richard@doylesails.co.nz



Chris McMaster (Sales) - chris@doylesails.co.nz

Matt Bridge (Superyacht Sail Co-ordinator) - mattb@doylesails.co.nz

Andy Pilcher - (Local, Pacific and Asia Sales) - andyp@doylesails.co.nz

Justin Ferris (Sales | Racing Technology | Design) - justinf@doylesails.co.nz

Stu Bannatyne (Grand Prix Race Sales & Projects) -stu.bannatyne@doylesails.co.nz

Guillermo Altadill (Grand Prix Race Sales) - guillermo.altadill@doylesails.co.nz

Will Tiller (Sales Consultant) - will.tiller@doylesails.co.nz

Guy Pilkington (Sales Consultant) - guy.pilkington@doylesails.co.nz

Andrew Brown (One Design Manager) - andrew.brown@doylesails.co.nz

Daniel Fong (Sail Design) - daniel.fong@doylesails.co.nz

Chris Blunden (Project Manager) - chris.blunden@doylesails.co.nz

John Martin (Cruising Sails Rep) - john.martin@doylesails.co.nz

Peter Boyd (BOI/Pacific Rep) - peter.boyd@doylesails.co.nz



Toby Scoones (Service Manager) - tobys@doylesails.co.nz

Robert Eades (Head of Marine Trimmings) - robert@doylesails.co.nz

Nick Nicholson (Rigging Manager) - nickn@doylerigging.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152789