Two members of Emirates Team New Zealand make Sailor of the Year Final

Peter Burling, helmsman, Glen Ashby, skipper Emirates Team New Zealand Daniel Forster © Peter Burling, helmsman, Glen Ashby, skipper Emirates Team New Zealand Daniel Forster © http://www.DanielForster.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157511

by Australian Sailing and Sail-World.com today at 1:27 pmThe Olympic medalist and multiple World and Australian Champion was nominated ahead of an elite field alongside fellow finalists Peter Burling of New Zealand, who was helmsman aboard Team New Zealand. The winner will be announced at the World Sailing Awards in Mexico on November 7.After winning the Gold medal in the 49er class, Peter Burling switched across to sail full-time for Emirates Team New Zealand, after flicking between his America's Cup responsibilities and the 49er Olympic program through Yachting New Zealand.The Rio 2016 win was outside the period for the 2016/17 World Sailor of the Year, however after the America's Cup win, Burling made a last minute entry into the 2017 Moth World Championships at Lake Garda, Italy finishing second to Paul Goodison (GBR).Glen Ashby provided the competitive experience behind Team New Zealand’s comprehensive 8-1 win over Oracle Team USA, as well as driving the design team towards formulating a winning product.Ashby won a Silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games, is a 15-time World Championship across three multihull classes and is a 10-time Australian A Class champion. He is a dual America’s Cup winner, having served as head coach of BMW Oracle in 2010. He was named Australian Sailing’s Male Sailor of the Year in 2006.If Ashby wins the Rolex World Sailor of the Year, he will become just the fourth Australian to win the award, after James Spithill (2014), Mat Belcher (2013) and Tom Slingsby (2010).