Two additional races in Porto Venere Keeps 'Nika' in the Lead

by Melges 20 today at 5:12 am
2017 Melges 20 World League European Division / Event 1 - Day 2
For a second day, Vladimir Prosikhin's Nika keeps control of the lead at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division, Porto Venere. At this point in the regatta, Prosikhin possesses an impressive twelve-point advantage over second place Achille Onorato on Mascalzone Latino, Jr., and a nineteen-point lead over Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167.

Racing continued with two more races, revealing a new diversity of winners and leaders. Emanuele Savoini on Evinrude took the big win in Race Four, with Manilo Carlo Soldani on 4-Sale finishing second, and Marco Franchini on Mezzaluna in third. Alexander Novoselov's Victor was fourth, and Valentin Zavadnikov on Synergy GT rounded out the top five.

The final race of the day went to overall leader Prosikhin to further secure his lead of the first Melges 20 World League event in Europe. Novoselov celebrated a great day with another top five finish to take second, followed by Jones. Peitro Loro Piana aboard Gone Squatchin, and the South African entry of Tina Plattner and Tony Norris on TNT was fourth and fifth respectively.

2017 Melges 20 World League European Division / Event 1 - Day 2
2017 Melges 20 World League European Division / Event 1 - Day 2



The beautiful and talented Marina Kaverzina on Marussia also maintains the lead in the Corinthian, all-amatuer division.

Sunday marks the final day of competition in Porto Venere where at the completion of Race Six, each team will discard his/her worst score.

2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division counts on the support of Helly Hansen, Toremar, Garmin Marine, Lavazza, Barracuda Communication.

The Melges 20 World League European Division races in Porto Venere are sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi.

2017 Melges 20 World League European Division / Event 1 - Day 2
2017 Melges 20 World League European Division / Event 1 - Day 2



Top Ten Results (Preliminary - After Three Races)

1.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 6-1-1-6-1 = 15
2.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino Jr.; 1-4-5-11-6 = 27
3.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; 13-2-7-12-3 = 37
4.) Alexander Novoselov, Victor; 9-10-15-4-2 = 40
5.) Manfredi Vianini Tolomei, Maolca; 11-5-12-10-10 = 48
6.) Kyzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; 5-13-8-7-17 = 50
7.) Lauro Bonora, Camay; 12-8-2-17-12 = 54
8.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 2-16-10-21-5 = 54
9.) Corrado Agusta, Coimmvest; 3-12-4-26-9 = 54
10.) Matteo Marenghi Vaselli, Raya; 10-3-17-14-14 = 58

2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 1 - Final Cumulative Results






Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Total
World League Racing

One Design Division


Melges 20


1. 261   RUS 261 NIKA Melges 20 Vladimir Prosikhin 6 1 1 6 1 15.0


2. 23   ITA 23 MASCALZONE LATINO JR Melges 20 Achille Onorato 1 4 5 11 6 27.0


3. 167 North Sails  AUS 167 CARS 167 Melges 20 Rodney Jones 13 2 7 12 3 37.0


4. 275   RUS 275 VICTOR Melges 20 Alexander Novoselov 9 10 15 4 2 40.0


5. 270   ITA 270 MAOLCA Melges 20 Manfredi Vianini Tolomei 11 5 12 10 10 48.0


6. 264   POL 264 MAG TINY Melges 20 Krzysztof Krempec 5 13 8 7 17 50.0


7. 149   ITA 149 CAMAY Melges 20 Lauro Bonora 12 8 2 17 12 51.0


8. 219   RSA 219 TNT Melges 20 Tina Plattner Tony Norris 2 16 10 21 5 54.0


9. 81   MON 081 COIMMVEST Melges 20 Corrado Agusta 3 12 4 26 9 54.0


10. 301 North Sails  MON 301 RAYA Melges 20 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 10 3 17 14 14 58.0


11. 192   ITA 192 MEZZALUNA Melges 20 Marco Franchini 8 9 26 3 13 59.0


12. 296   RUS 296 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Melges 20 Igor Rytov 7 7 22 16 7 59.0


13. 289   RUS 289 LEVIATHAN Melges 20 Vadim Yakhinson 4 11 9 22 15 61.0


14. 255   RUS 2 PIROGOVO Melges 20 Sergey Kuznetsov 24 15 3 13 19 74.0


15. 106   ITA 106 ASANTE SANA Melges 20 Claudio Dutto 26 6 6 9 28 75.0


16. 104   ITA 104 GONE SQUATCHIN Melges 20 Pietro Loro Piana 15 29 24 8 4 80.0


17. 288   USA 401 ARCORA Melges 20 Kalomeni Orel 22 22 16 18 8 86.0


18. 183 North Sails  ITA 183 4 SALE Melges 20 Manlio Carlo Soldani 21 28 13 2 25 89.0


19. 206   ITA 206 EVINRUDE Melges 20 Emanuele Savoini 33/BFD 19 27 1 11 91.0


20. 185   RUS 185 ELF Melges 20 Sergey Sobolev 16 14 19 23 26 98.0


21. 713   MON 713 SYNERGY GT Melges 20 Valentin Zavadnikov 19 26 28 5 21 99.0


22. 184   RUS 184 no name Melges 20 Pavel Grachev 17 23 11 25 31 107.0


23. 208   POL 208 STARTELEKOM MElges 20 Waldemar Salata 27 18 14 29 20 108.0


24. 137   RUS 137 ALEX TEAM Melges 20 Alexander Mikhaylik 25 24 23 19 18 109.0


25. 156   RUS 156 MARUSSIA (Corinthian) Melges 20 Marina Kaverzina 14 20 29 32 16 111.0


26. 181 Quantum Sails  ITA 181 G3B SAILING TEAM MENDIETA Melges 20 Luigi Giannattasio 20 27 18 24 22 111.0


27. 152   ITA 152 VANITE Melges 20 Mario Aquila 23 21 25 15 30 114.0


28. 277   JPN 277 CONTIOUS Melges 20 Norikatsu Aizawa 18 17 30 27 23 115.0


29. 110   ITA 10 ERIX 2 (Corinthian) Melges 20 Andrea Onnis 29 25 21 30 29 134.0


30. 161 North Sails  GER 161 MOJITO (Corinthian) Melges 20 Florian Rixner 28 33/DNF 20 28 27 136.0


31. 202   SWE 202 INTERMEZZO (Corinthian) Melges 20 Johannes Lind-Widestam 33/DNS 33/DNS 33/DNS 20 24 143.0


32. 109   ITA 109 ERIX 1 (Corinthian) Melges 20 Federico Terenzani 30 30 31 31 32 154.0
 
 
2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 1 - Corinthian Teams - Final Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Total
World League Racing

One Design Division


Melges 20


1. 156   RUS 156 MARUSSIA Melges 20 Marina Kaverzina 14 20 29 32 16 111.0


2. 110   ITA 10 ERIX 2 Melges 20 Andrea Onnis 29 25 21 30 29 134.0


3. 161 North Sails  GER 161 MOJITO Melges 20 Florian Rixner 28 33/DNF 20 28 27 136.0


4. 202   SWE 202 INTERMEZZO Melges 20 Johannes Lind-Widestam 33/DNS 33/DNS 33/DNS 20 24 143.0


5. 109   ITA 109 ERIX 1 Melges 20 Federico Terenzani 30 30 31 31 32 154.0
 
