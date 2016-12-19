Two Man Round North Island Race - Testing conditions for Final Leg

Ran Tan II at the start SSANZ Two Man Round North Island race Auckland. February 16, 2017 Richard Gladwell Ran Tan II at the start SSANZ Two Man Round North Island race Auckland. February 16, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Yachting on 7 MarThe last boats in the third leg from Wellington were due into Napier on Tuesday afternoon. Ran Tan II once again took line honours, making it a clean sweep of the legs so far, finishing eight minutes ahead of Miss Scarlet on the third leg from Wellington. Activator was first on PHRF, with Provincial Cowboy close behind.The fleet of 25 yachts have endured largely light winds since leaving Devonport on February 25 but that looks set to change with a tropical low due to hit the North Island over the coming days. They also forced their way through 60-knots gusts in Cook Strait.'We have had everything in terms of conditions,' race director Jon Henry said. 'The sailors have been well tested.'Adding to the challenge is the fact some of the larger yachts are normally sailed by as many as 12 on board.This year's race is the 40th edition of the Round North Island two-handed race, a concept initiated by Sir Peter Blake and Martin Foster with the Devonport Yacht Club. This year's event, which stopped off at Mangonui, Wellington and Napier, is the eighth under the helm of the Short Handed Sailing Association (SSANZ).The final leg is expected to begin on Thursday afternoon.