Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Yachting Range

Two Gates Pursuit Race - Lane & Meier win for second consecutive year

by Rick Roberts today at 3:25 am
2017 Two Gates Pursuit Race - Medicine Man Rick Roberts ©
Bob Lane and co-skipper Lisa Meier became two-time winners of the Two Gates Pursuit Race Sunday on Mr. Lane’s Andrews 63, Medicine Man, a repeat of their win in last year’s race.

“The fleet was very diverse,” said Lane. “Having Zephyrus (Damon Guizot’s Reichel-Pugh 77) out there was nice.

“This was an easy race today with no tacking on the first two legs. (Ray Godwin’s Farr 40) Temptress was still ahead at the last mark. We were staying right with them when the wind dropped and our boat just stopped. The wind picked up again and Temptress tacked… we didn’t, and we pulled away.”

Co-skipper Lisa Meier said, “We want to thank the race committee for very efficient work. The mark set people and everyone else on the water did a fantastic job.”

This Long Beach Yacht Club traditional first-of-year Two Gates Pursuit Race is named for the course layout which winds in, around and through Long Beach and Los Angeles Harbors entrances or “gates”. However, with sometimes inconsistent winter winds the 13.2 nautical mile primary course is too long for the participants to finish within a reasonable time.

The current Southern California storm systems are bringing us much needed rain but this weekend, the usual moderate to strong Long Beach breezes didn’t show.

For the second year in a row, the race committee wisely chose to use the alternate 5.17 nautical mile short course when, near the scheduled start time, two - three knots was all the wind there was going to be for the day. 18 competitors started, and then meandered their way around Long Beach Harbor ultimately finding their way to the finish line.

LBYC re-invented their long-standing Two Gates Invitational race in 2012 and turned it into a pursuit race keeping the traditional 13.2 nautical mile course.

Top finishers overall

1. Bob Lane\Lisa Meier, Long Beach YC, Medicine Man
2. Raymond Godwin, LBYC, Temptress
3. Damon Guizot, Los Angeles YC, Zephyrus
4. Paul Casanova, South Bay Yacht Racing Club, Flaquita
5. Gordon Leon, Farr 40, Foil

Top finishers in their class

Class A

1. Bob Lane\Lisa Meier, LBYC, Medicine Man
2. Raymond Godwin, LBYC, Temptress
3. Damon Guizot, Los Angeles YC, Zephyrus
4. Paul Casanova, SBYRC, Flaquita
5. Gordon Leon, Farr 40, Foil

Class B

1. Bob Zellmer, LBYC/Transpac YC, Flyingfiche
2. Guy Rosenlof, Navy YC of LB, Lodgehall
3. Robert Marcus, Alamitos Bay YC, Code Blue
4. Dave Weil, LBYC, Hurrah
5. Michael Gebb, ABYC, Zimmer

Class C

1. Thomas Mendenhall, ABYC, Suicidal Bird
2. Martyn Bookwalter, ABYC, Bastante
3. Timothy Carter, ABYC, Cobra
4. David Booker, Seal Beach YC, lulu
5. Don Weimer, Seal Beach YC, Bilbo Baggins

For more information visit website.
Bailey InsuranceSail Exchange 660x82 1Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

EFG Sailing Arabia – Team Renaissance aim for podium finish
Fahad Al Hasni has dreamt of standing at top of podium, having won fair and square with a team made up of Omani sailors. Since Fahad Al Hasni first competed in the inaugural EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour (EFG SATT) back in 2011, he has dreamt of standing at the top of the podium, having won fair and square with a team made up of Omani sailors.
Posted today at 6:30 am 88th Stonehaven Cup - The winners are crowned!
Stonehaven Cup regatta came to a close on Sunday with boat C160 Mollie G of RMYS finishing overall winner on count back. The 88th Stonehaven Cup regatta came to a close on Sunday morning with the boat C160 Mollie G of RMYS finishing overall winner on count back. The Stonehaven Cup regatta has a reputation for close finishes and the 2017 event was no different, with the results once again being decided in the last leg of the last race!
Posted today at 5:22 am Geelong’s Waterfront coming to life with FOS entertainment program
There will be plenty of on-water racing action at the Festival of Sails 2017 later this month – from January 21 to 26 While there will be plenty of on-water racing action at the Festival of Sails 2017 later this month – from January 21 to 26 - there is also a rich entertainment program along the foreshore, including music, kids’ entertainment, sports displays and performances, and of course food, wine and markets.
Posted today at 3:55 am The race begins, or is that ends?
At this time of year it is great, for somewhere, some class is getting on with it, just as another is winding up. At this time of year it is great, for somewhere, some class is getting on with it, just as another is winding up. We have already had the likes of Javelins, Couta Boats, Sabres, Cherubs, and A-Class cats. Then boats like 13’ and 16’ skiffs on Lake Illawarra, along with the Moths in Hobart, are still underway, too. The Etchells are about to kick off, and soon thereafter it will be F18s, as well.
Posted today at 2:41 am Vendée Globe – Beyou capitalises on leaders' woes
Beyou has been able to shave more than 300nm off after le Cléac'h and Thomson were snared by the Doldrums While all eyes are on the leading pair Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson as their epic tussle heads into its 64th day, third-placed Jérémie Beyou has been quietly sneaking up on them.
Posted on 8 Jan Smeg wins tight battle in first race of WC 'Trappy' Duncan Trophy
There was plenty of excitement on Sydney Harbour as the 18 Footers returned to racing for the second half of the season There was plenty of excitement on Sydney Harbour as the 18 Footers returned to racing for the second half of the season. The fleet battled in a fresh nor-easter for the first three-buoys race of the year.
Posted on 8 Jan Exceptional start on Day 1 of SYC's Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta
Close start amongst the IRC division with Auric Quest leading the fleet proves how much of a blessing local knowledge is A close start amongst the IRC division with SYC local Auric Quest skippered by owner Fred Bestall leading the fleet, proving just how much of a blessing local knowledge can be
Posted on 8 Jan China on the podium at Rolex Sydney-Hobart Race
Sailors in Asia could almost be forgiven for missing a remarkable performance just one place behind on IRC Overall With Perpetual Loyal storming up the Derwent at 20kts, and knocking almost five hours off the race record, sailors in Asia could almost be forgiven for missing an equally remarkable performance just one place behind on overall IRC Handicap. Loyal was overtaken for the “double” by the VO70 Giacomo who managed to navigate the Derwent just before the wind died leaving a bevy of 50 footers struggling
Posted on 8 Jan Vendee Globe winner Michel Desjoyeaux bets on Alex Thomson to win
Alex Thomson reached Equator in Vendée Globe in 62 days 5h 10min and just 16h 49min behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h Today at 17:12 UTC British sailor Alex Thomson reached the Equator in the Vendée Globe in 62 days 05h 10min and just 16h 49min behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h. With 87% of the race complete, Thomson crossed the last major milestone as he races towards the finish line in Les Sable d’Olonne, France, determined to continue to close the gap to the leader.
Posted on 8 Jan New initiative to nurture a British Vendée Globe winner
Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s event Launched in 2016, Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s most challenging event - the Vendée Globe, the quadrennial singlehanded non-stop round the world race.
Posted on 7 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy