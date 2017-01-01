Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

TwinTip - Racing Asian Championships - Battle for first place

by International Kiteboarding Association today at 4:51 am
2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships Alexanderu Baranescu
Winds began early this morning in Pranburi, and the crew made short time of pumping kites and getting the first rounds of racing underway, fearing that a strange forecasted weather front would move in early in the afternoon and kill the wind.

Riders took to the water to continue what was started in yesterday’s downwind slalom course, but today’s racing brought a new challenge: the introduction of Boardercross. Two sets of Boardercross jumps were laid out within the slalom course, where riders were required to make successful jumps over the obstacles or face disqualification from the race. It certainly made for quite the show beachside, with plenty of thrills and spills, and a couple more tangles.

The battle for first place was hotly contested, with Yo Narapichit Pudla (Thailand) predictably at the front of the pack in a number of heats. Christian Tio (Philippines), sponsored rider of North and Red Bull proved himself as quite the racer, a nice addition to his already hefty collection of freestyle accolades.

For the women the battles continued afresh as we left them yesterday, with Jingle Chen (China) and long-time women’s Asian race champion Kathrin Borgwardt (Germany) taking the jumping addition in their stride. It was clear though that with the addition of jumps, there was much higher potential of position changes as the race unfolds. This is not just with the potential of not clearing the obstacle clearly as you might imagine, but also with the tactics needed to make the right approach and exit from the jump in the first place.

2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu
2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu



‘With just the plain slalom course yesterday the winner of each race was the person who made the first mark first’ Borgwardt mention, ‘but with the jumps you could easily lose speed if you got in wrong and be overtaken’

In our youth fleet the upfront action was all taking place between the Philippines, Thailand and Japan, as Christian Tio, Sarun Rupchom and Hiro Karamon also took eagerly to the Boardercross component. All though are equally at home in freestyle, so its perhaps not surprising that they felt at home and with this group in particular it was certainly showing the validity of the format for YOG.

Early in the afternoon racing turned over to Freestyle X, although for a short time the judges were questioning whether it should go ahead due to the questionable wind conditions. Thankfully the winds blew right back onto the beach just in time for us to begin what was to become a full afternoon of freestyle heaven.

2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu
2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu



Freestyle X is a competition format originally coined by the KTA. The rules are you will be marked 50% on new school tricks and 50% old school - the idea is that the best overall rider will win, not just the wake style expert or big air junky. From what we saw today, the format definitely pushed a lot of riders out of their comfort zones.

Three different divisions competed today - men’s, women’s and youth. The men’s were conducted in a very traditional timed heat format, 10 minutes per heat for eight trick attempts, with two riders on the water at a time. Riders are marked on their best four tricks - two old school, nine new school.

The women’s division was predictably small compared with the men’s, so instead of a timed heat with two riders each, the four competing girls were out on the water together with an unlimited time to complete their allocated eight attempts each. As the wind continued to blow throughout the afternoon we were graced with conditions to compete through to the finals. In the end it was Aya Oshima of Japan who walked away with this year’s freestyle title, with Kathrin Borgwardt of Germany in second place, Young Eun Lee of Korea in third, and Fon Benyapa Jantawan in fourth.

2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu
2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu



The men’s division split at the semi-finals, with an A and B level of final heats. In the B level it was Eric Rienstra (USA), who nabbed the first spot over local Thai rider Praphan Thongnak, securing himself a spot on the podium. Eric is a regular on the Kite Park League tour, so has an impressive repertoire of tricks up his sleeve. In the A final, to nobody’s surprise, was Yo Narapichit Pudla and Christian Tio. Taking on five times Asian Champion is certainly not an easy task, but one that 15 year old Christian took into his stride nevertheless.

2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu
2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu



Both riders fought hard, clearly pushing their abilities to the absolute limit. Yo, riding on a race kite, seemed to have the upper hand slightly in keeping upwind in relation to the competition box, whereas Christian on his North Vegas quickly lost distance, costing him valuable trick pulling time. The word from the judge’s tower is that in terms of their new school performances it was a tie, but when it came to their old school, well there’s just no beating the master Yo it seems, as he stole the show and nabbed his number one spot on the podium.



Overall Standings:

Men (After Qualifying round and Two eliminations):

1. Narapichit Pudla (THA) - 5 pts
2. Atte Kappel (SWE) - 10 pts
3. Praphan Thongnak - 13 pts

Women (After Qualfying round and four eliminations):

1. Jingle Chen (CHN) - 4 pts
2. Kathrin Borgwardt (GER) - 9 pts
3. Aya Oshima (JPN) - 9 pts

Boys (After Qualifying round and four eliminations)

1. Chriistian Tio (PHI) - 5 pts
2. Sarun Rupchom (THA) - 8 pts
3. Hiro Karamon (JPN) - 14 pts

Girls (After Qualifying round and four eliminations)

1. Jingle Chen (CHN) - 4 pts
2. Ninachan Rodthong (THA) - 8 pts

For full details please visit website.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Wildwind 2016 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 2

Related Articles

Philippines' Chriistian Tio dominates at 2017 TTR Asian Championships
Today marked the first day we have seen the future Youth Olympic course in action, and it was indeed a sight to see Today marked the first day we have seen the future Youth Olympic course in action, and it was indeed a sight to see. The downwind slalom course was raced in eight man fleets, with rider’s zig zagging back and forth from the beach right in front of a crowd of impressed onlookers.
Posted on 16 Mar Sanya awarded Youth Sailing World Championships
World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition The 2017 selection process opened in November 2016 after the Israeli Sailing Association exercised the right to withdraw from hosting the 2017 edition as a final contract had not been concluded.
Posted on 22 Feb Hong Kong Raceweek. Asia's biggest small boat regatta wraps in style
It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors. It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors.
Posted on 19 Feb Richard Vs Barack; Foiler Vs Kiteboard at Necker Island, BVI
It was a huge honour to be able to invite President Barack and Michelle Obama down to the British Virgin Islands It was a huge honour to be able to invite President Barack and Michelle Obama down to the British Virgin Islands for a complete break after Barack finished his second term as President. It was tremendous to offer him the chance to learn to kitesurf. The sport has really taken off in the past decade and we have the perfect conditions and team to help anyone learn.
Posted on 8 Feb Windsurfers still doing it standing up at 40th Anniversary regatta
The event, sponsored by Mobium Group and Namotu Island Fiji, attracted over 80 competitors from all states of Australia. The event, sponsored by Mobium Group and Namotu Island Fiji, attracted over 80 competitors from all states of Australia.
Posted on 1 Feb World Cup Series - McNay and Hughes (USA) claim third Miami Gold
The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella on Sunday The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) on Sunday, capping off a successful 28th year of North America’s premier Olympic classes regatta. U.S. Olympians Stu McNay (Providence, R.I.) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.) won their fourth Miami medal in the last five years, with three of those medals being gold.
Posted on 30 Jan Six Miami medals as first 2017 World Cup concludes
Britain’s sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul Britain’s sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul as the Sailing World Cup Miami drew to a close on Biscayne Bay on Sunday (29 January).
Posted on 30 Jan World Series Cup - Hitting the right notes in Miami
Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. A classically trained concert pianist, Afrodite Zegers (NED) is no stranger to the big stage. So when the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race of the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella, and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title.
Posted on 30 Jan American sailors ready to challenge for Medals on Sunday in Miami
Five of the ten scheduled medal races took place on Saturday at World Cup Series Miami 2017 Five of the ten scheduled medal races took place on Saturday at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017), with US Sailing Team boats competing in the Men’s 49er and Nacra 17 classes as online audiences watched from around the world. On Sunday, multiple American boats will have a shot at the podium as the regatta comes to a close.
Posted on 29 Jan World Cup Series - Shifty conditions make Medal Races a test of nerve
With World Cup Series secure going into Medal Race, 49er sailors sailed a clean race and largely stayed out of the fray. With the World Cup Series secure going into the Medal Race, 49er sailors Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (GBR) sailed a clean race and largely stayed out of the fray. They finished fifth, capping off an impressive start to the Tokyo 2020 quad for this new team.
Posted on 29 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy