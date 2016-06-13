Please select your home edition
True Kit inflatables bring full range to Hutchwilco NZ Boat Show

by Rod Dawson on 11 May
Do you need to replace your worn-out tender or are interested in some highly successful, low-hassle fishing? Are you interested in an ultra-portable boat with unbelievable performance that packs down into a bag for travel or storage?

Or have you had enough of pulling your heavy tender on board and the idea of a lightweight and super stable tender has great appeal?

True Kit will have all the answers for you at the Hutchwilco New Zealand Boat Show.

True Kit inflatable boats, founded by well-known yachtie Rod Dawson, have challenged the traditional ideas of small inflatable boats. True Kit offer a suite of designs which are used as tenders, fishing kayaks and family fun cats. The boats are all based of a catamaran platform which offers both efficiency and stability.



The range includes:
The Tactician - Also known as the adventurer’s tool. It is like the Swiss-army knife of boats as it transforms from a small bag to an engine-powered fishing kayak. From the boot of your car to fishing within minutes.

The Navigator - Known as the ultimate catamaran tender. The Navigator is so light you can pull it onto the deck of your yacht. It is so stable you can stand up on the pontoons and they hardly move. Yet this crafty design can be powered by the smallest of outboards.

The Discovery - Otherwise known as “The Disco”. This open style catamaran looks great and goes even better. Light and stable like the others, yet the open bow design allows super easy boarding after you’ve been swimming or diving.

All True Kit boats are built from the best German-made Valmex fabric and they utilise thermo-welded seams as mandatory on all boats. If fact the quality is so good they offer a 5 Year Warranty.

The True Kit fleet show off a range of innovative features like New Zealand-made Railblaza RibPorts and rowlocks which are standard on all True Kits.

True Kit will have a full range of their high-quality, pack-down boats at the Hutchwilco New Zealand Boat Show, May 18-21. Go and see Rod and the team at Hall 1, Stand 150 or visit the website www.truekit.nz

Posted on 9 May
