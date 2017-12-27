Triple bullets for 470 stars in a windy westerly at Kiel Week

Olympic medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan scored three bullets and have launched into a commanding lead over their fleet. © Kieler Woche / okPress.de Olympic medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan scored three bullets and have launched into a commanding lead over their fleet. © Kieler Woche / okPress.de

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154920

by SVG Verlag today at 6:12 amThe Laser Radial was playing catch-up after no racing for the singlehanded women the previous day, and Silvia Zennaro revelled in the change of pace. The Italian was going fast in the strong winds and has won three of her five qualifying races to hold a good lead over Turkey’s Ecem Guzel who also jumped up the rankings today.It’s a closer battle in the Men’s Laser where Estonia’s Karl Martin Rammo and Enrique Arathoon of El Salvador are tied for the lead. Meanwhile perennial strong performer at Kiel Week, Germany’s Olympic representative Philipp Buhl, made a charge up the leaderboard to sit in third overall. Rammo’s Estonian team mate Deniss Karpak continues to lead the Finns while London 2012 Olympic Champion in the Star keelboat, Max Salminen of Sweden, now holds second overall.The conditions made for challenging boat handling in the Nacra 17 catamaran. Germany’s Jan Hauche Erichsen and Ann Kristin Wedemeyer have taken the lead for the first time this week, although only a slender one-point advantage over Rio 2016 bronze medallist Thomas Zajac and his new crew Barbara Matz.The Olympic silver medallists from New Zealand, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech, sailed a very solid day to take the lead in the 49er FX Women’s skiff class ahead of Great Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey. In the Men’s 49er and Will and Sam Phillips were the masters of the 49er Men’s fleet. The Australian brothers won three of the four Gold Fleet Races and have shot up to fourth overall.The Polish team of Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Ko?odzi?ski also enjoyed the tough conditions and rise to second overall. There are two days left for the Poles to try to catch the leading Australians, David Gilmour and Joel Turner. And they could just get the weather they want, because it looks like it’s going to be more strong westerly winds for the final weekend of Kiel Week.1. Damien Seguin (FRA,(7)1/2/4/2) Punkte 9; 2. Antonio Squizzato (ITA,3.7/3.7(7)1/3) 11.4; 3. Matthew Bugg (AUS,5(22)3/3/1) 12; 4. Heiko Kröger (Ammersbek,4/2/4(5)5) 15; 5. Bjørnar Erikstad (NOR,9(11)1/2/6) 18; 6. Lasse Klötzing (Berlin,(10)8/5/8/4) 25;1. David Gilmour / Joel Turner (AUS,1/4/3/1(20)2/5/4/7) Punkte 27; 2. ?ukasz Przybytek / Pawe? Ko?odzi?ski (POL,5/7/2/3/10/6/3(21)1) 37; 3. Mads Emil Stephensen Lübeck / Nikolaj Hoffmann Buhl (DEN,13/9(28)2/2/3/8/3/12) 52; 4. Will Phillips / Sam Phillips (AUS,2/25/12/6(36)1/1/1/6) 54; 5. Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL,4/1/1/10/3/18(21)11/9) 57; 6. Dominik Buksak / Szymon Wierzbicki (POL,10/2/5/3/10/8/11/8(23)) 57;1. Alexandra Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL,4/1(17)3/11/2/1/2/1/6) Punkte 31; 2. Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey (GBR,(16)4/5/1/3/11/4/1/5/5) 39; 3. Tina Lutz / Susann Beucke (Prien,1/5(16)3/3/2/6/4/9/8) 41; 4. Gwendal Lamay / Luke Willim (Hamburg,10/8/7/2/6/4/5(12)2/3) 47; 5. Kate Macgregor / Sophie Ainsworth (GBR,2/11/6/11/2/8/7/3(17)7) 57; 6. Klara Wester / Rebecca Netzler (SWE,7/5/5/12/4(15)3/14/3/4) 57;1. Thomas Zajac / Barbara Matz (AUT,(4)1/1/1/1/3/4/3/1/2) Punkte 17; 2. Jan Hauke Erichsen / Ann Kristin Wedemeyer (Flensburg,1(3)3/2/2/1/3/1/3/3) 19; 3. Maksim Semenov / Alina Shchetinkina (RUS,3(6)2/6/3/4/1/2/2/4) 27; 4. Alica Stuhlemmer / Tom Heinrich (Kiel,5(7)5/3/7/5/2/4/6/1) 38; 5. Kevin Bonnevie / Isaura Maenhaut (BEL,2/2/4(16)4/8/6/6/5/9) 46; 6. Viatcheslav Sheludyakov / Kristina Sulima (RUS,7/5/8/4/5/2(11)5/4/6) 46;1. Deniss Karpak (EST,3/1(5)1/4/2) Punkte 11; 2. Max Salminen (SWE,(11)7/1/2/2/1) 13; 3. Milan Vujasinovic (CRO,(9)4/7/8/1/3) 23; 4. Josip Olujic (CRO,5(21)2/6/6/4) 23; 5. Nenad Bugarin (CRO,2/2/3(10)9/10) 26; 6. Piotr Kula (POL,(16)5/4/3/8/7) 27;1. Mathew Belcher / Will Ryan (AUS,(2)2/1/1/1) Punkte 5; 2. Pavel Sozykin / Denis Gribanov (RUS,9(10)2/2/2) 15; 3. Malte Winkel / Matti Cipra (Schwerin,1(28)5/8/3) 17; 4. David Bargehr / Lukas Mähr (AUT,3/1(8)5/8) 17; 5. Simon Diesch / Philipp Autenrieth (Deggenhausertal,7/4/3/3(28)) 17; 6. Kazuto Doi / Naoya Kimura (JPN,6(28)6/4/4) 20;1. Agnieszka Skrzypulec / Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska (POL,3(8)1/1/1) Punkte 6; 2. Frederike Loewe / Anna Markfort (Greifswald,2/1(4)2/3) 8; 3. Nadine Böhm / Ann- Christin Goliaß (Buchloe,4/2/2/4(5)) 12; 4. Carrie Smith / Jaime Ryan (AUS,1/5(7)7/2) 15; 5. Nia Jerwood / Monique De Vries (AUS,6(9)6/5/4) 21; 6. Fabienne Oster / Anastasiya Krasko (Hamburg,9/4/3/6(19)) 22;1. Enrique Arathoon (ESA,1(8)2/1/1/2) Punkte 7; 2. Philipp Buhl (Sonthofen,3(19)2/1/1/1) 8; 3. Karl-Martin Rammo (EST,(8)2/1/1/1/4) 9; 4. Hermann Tomasgaard (NOR,1(11)3/2/4/2) 12; 5. Francesco Marrai (ITA,2(4)1/4/2/3) 12; 6. Sergei Komissarov (RUS,2(7)3/3/3/1) 12;1. Silvia Zennaro (ITA,1(8)1/1/3) Punkte 6; 2. Ecem Guzel (TUR,8(12)2/2/1) 13; 3. Brenda Bowskill (CAN,(38)3/5/4/2) 14; 4. Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE,1/1(9)6/8) 16; 5. Joyce Floridia (ITA,(38)2/7/4/4) 17; 6. Nazli Cagla Donertas (TUR,(38)14/1/1/3) 19;1. Christopher Symonds (AUS,1/1(12)) Punkte 2; 2. Piotr Cichocki (POL,(2)2/1) 3; 3. Jens Kroker (Hamburg,(7)3/2) 5; 4. Jingkun Xu (CHN,3(13)5) 8; 5. Chang Hoon Lee (KOR,(9)7/3) 10; 6. Aaron, Yong Quan Per (SIN,5/6(14)) 11;1. Violeta Del Reino Diez Del Valle (ESP,(3)3/1) Punkte 4; 2. Magali Moraines (FRA,1/3(7)) 4; 3. Ana Paula Gonçalves Marques (BRA,3(8)2) 5; 4. Qian Yin Yap (SIN,(8)1/5) 6; 5. Cherrie Pinpin (PHI,(9)6/3) 9; 6. Clytie Bernardo (PHI,5/4(11)) 9;1. Daniel Göttlich / Linus Klasen (Berlin,(49)1/1/1) Punkte 3; 2. Eduard Ferrer Carvajal / Carlos De Maqua (ESP,(8)2/1/1) 4; 3. Telis Athanasopoulos Yogo / Dimitrios Tassios (GRE,1/1(2)2) 4; 4. Lennart Kuss / Paul Arp (Rostock,4/2/1(5)) 7; 5. Bjarne Studt / Piet Strohm (Düsseldorf,1(9)4/3) 8; 6. Philipp Royla / Kim Fernholz (Neukirchen,2(4)2/4) 8;1. Stefan Gründler / Franzi Vosswinkel, Henriette Werneyer, Johannes Beyer, Kai Harder (Ammersbek,1(2)1) Punkte 2; 2. Lennart Burke / Johan Müller, Valentin Ahlhaus, Daniel Schmidt, Thore Petersen (Nisdorf,(11)1/3) 4; 3. Jan Kähler / Thorsten Glabisch, Ole Harder, Knud Stegelmann, Tina Lülfink (Hamburg,(11)3/2) 5; 4. Martin Thiermann / Nico Lehmann, Max Thiermann, Mareike Thiesen (Nürnberg,2/4(7)) 6; 5. Pascal Radue / Calvin Lim, Pu Fang Ching, Wei Chong Tan, Jens Rohn (GBR,3/5(6)) 8; 6. Mattes Köppe / Hanjo Köppe, Ole Nartschick, Niels Kahlert, Malte Bruns (Wieck,4(7)5) 9;1. Gordon Nickel / Morten Nickel, Nils Merten Färber, Sebastian Röske (Stade,1/2(7)) Punkte 3; 2. Philipp Bruhns / Valentin Gebhardt, Sven Rüggesick, Moritz Bruhns (Berlin,3(44)1) 4; 3. Jens Marten / Justus Braatz, Terje Klockemann, Tobias Strenge (Eckernförde,(27)1/3) 4; 4. Julian Ramm / Florian Von Wieding, Hannes Wagner, Ole Stücker (Itzehoe,(13)5/5) 10; 5. Björn Beilken / Alexander Beilken, Jork Homeyer, Tobias Teichmann (Berne,(31)9/2) 11; 6. Bo Johannisson / Wilhelm Johannisson, Galen Mack, Ton Thörn (SWE,8/4(10)) 12;1. Martin Menzner / Frank Lichte, Mika Rolfs, Nils Beltermann (Stein,(4)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Ulf Pleßmann / Katrin Jahncke, Carsten Vollmer, Andreas Benkert (Jork,2(3)2) 4; 3. Olav Jansen / Peer Jansen, Finn Jansen, Lars Kahl (Strande,1/4(22)) 5; 4. Hauke Krüss / Ole Sartori, Fritz Waßner, Bernd Ehler (Helgoland,(3)2/3) 5; 5. Torsten Voss / Rainer Bläß, Rainer Stiemke, Roland V. Franco (Flensburg,(8)5/4) 9; 6. Tim Huemme / Gesa Lüthje, Christian Knop, Peer Lüthje (Eutin,5(12)5) 10;