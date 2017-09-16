Please select your home edition
Tricky conditions on Day 3 of Top of the Gulf Regatta

by Duncan Worthington today at 3:50 pm
Day 3 – The highly competitive one-design Platu Class will go down to the wire - Top of the Gulf Regatta Guy Nowell
It was a testing day for all on the third day of the Top of the Gulf Regatta as fickle and shifty winds played havoc with race schedules and results.

Following AP on all courses, the series got underway in a light building breeze. This was soon followed by thunder, lightening and rain, forcing the Optimists and dinghies back to shore to wait out the worst of it. Within an hour all were back on the race course eager to get the final races in to complete their series.

On the keelboat and multihulls course there was no let up and no retuning to shore as the storm blew past, bypassing them and leaving behind some very fickle breeze and tactical racing.

Emagine (AUS) won the first race of the day, a windward/leeward, in IRC Racing 1 but had to settle for second in Race 2 as David Dimmock's Loco (USA) raced the better over long distance and after three hours of racing, managed to claim their first win of the series by little over a minute. THA 72 (THA) was off the pace and sit second, just one point ahead of Loco in the series standings.

Nautical Wheeler (USA) hit their groove in IRC Racing 3 and put a stop to El Coyote's winning streak, with a bullet in Race 1. Their glory was short-lived as El Coyote rebounded in the second race and returned to their winning ways with Magic (AUS) beating Nautical Wheeler into second.

It was a single long, slow race for the Cruising class and after four hours of intense concentration Chris Mitchell's Lady Bubbly (AUS) claimed the win ahead of Thida Waree (AUS) and Le Vent (THA) in second and third respectively.

Two more windward/leewards for the Platu class brings their series tally to eight, two short of a possible 10, and it was a day for the Russian team on Naiad lead by Valeriy Dichenko, who finished with a 1,2 scoreline. They move to within three points of second placer Rolf Heemskerk's Team Viewpoint (NED) whose 3,1 maintains a four point different between them and series leader Easy Tiger 111 (AUS), skippered by Chris Way.

Boating doesn't always go to plan, and no more so is that true than when racing. Bladerunner 7 (UK) limped home in Race 1 with two rips in their main and a second place on the scoreboard, and with that slipped one point behind Sonic (THA). However, for some reason unknown, Sonic did not make the Race 2 start line within the time allocated (though did actually cross the line and start racing), and thus finished with the same points result as Bladerunner 7. It's all to play for on the final day.

Day 3 – Emagine has the edge in IRC Racing 1 going into the final day - Top of the Gulf Regatta © Guy Nowell
The dinghy classes and Optimists finished their three day series today and although the storm and conditions delivered a tricky end, those in the top spots performed to their billing and came away with the trophies.

In Class 9a Keerati Bualong (THA) has been unstoppable and a win in the single race today saw him defend his title with a 1,(2), 1, 2, 1, 1, 1 scoreline. Fellow Thai Chusitt Punjamala easilly claimed second and with Jarupong Meeyusamsen (THA) loosing a protest and being disqualified from the last race, third place overall went to Asri Azman from Malaysia.

In Class 9b there was no doubt who was going to be the winner – Sophia Montgomery's two second places today secured a formality, the class title with Suchakree Dutthotsapol (THA) in second and Chanokchan Wangsuk (THA) third.

Previous Thailand Optimist National Champions Sutida Poonpat (2014) and Suthon Yampinid (2015) were reunited as foes in the Double-Handed Monohull Dinghy Class and it went down to the final race of the series to decide who would claim the glory. Despite finishing second in the final race behind Suthon Yampinid, Sutida Poonpat held on to win the series title by a single point. Former winner, Navee Thamsoontorn (THA), had to settle for third overall.

With just two races for Optimist Fleet A today (and one for Fleet B), it looked like the final result could be decided in the Jury room, but after deliberating the merits of the protest, it was thrown out leaving the racing to do the talking, and Thai youngster Panwa Boonnak was crowned 2017 Thailand Optimist National Champion.

Jedtavee Yongyuennam (THA) held off a strong challenge from Costa Rican youngster, Mic Mohr, to place second, while last year's second place finisher Duncan Gregor (HKG), had to settle for fourth overall this year.

Racing continues tomorrow for the keelboats and multihulls.

The 13th Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina takes place 4 – 8 May, 2017 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya, Thailand and is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, Pattaya City, Royal Varuna Yacht Club and the Royal Thai Navy.

Related Articles

MC38 Winter Series Act 1 – Mighty Maserati does it again
Leslie Green’s Ginger bounced back from Saturday and lodged two bullets in the sou’west winds 8-15 knots Dark Star went close to being the catch of the day south of Longnose Point on Pittwater’s western shore when they skimmed past a small fishing boat at full stretch in the SW gusts piping out of Morning Bay. It was one of the more epic downhill runs in the best breeze of the regatta, the crew weight parked at the aft quarter as the bow threw up jets of salt water.
Posted today at 11:13 am Gladwell's Line - Parasailing back on track
Three Paralympic sailors competed in the Weta events at the World Masters Games alongside the age-challenged sailors One of the unreported aspects of the World Masters Games sailed at Torbay, was the fact that three Paralympic sailors competed in the Weta events alongside the age-challenged sailors. In fact the Parasailors won two medals against the able-bodied fleet.
Posted today at 6:51 am Antigua Sailing Week – A golden year
The Grand Awards Ceremony was held in Nelson's Dockyard and the UNESCO World Heritage Site was a fitting venue The stage was glittering with dozens of trophies, many of which have been sought after for decades of Caribbean racing. Winners took to the stage to receive their appreciation from the crowd, and finally there was just one trophy left. You could feel the tension as MC Tommy Paterson announced the winner of The Lord Nelson Trophy as Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32, Lazy Dog.
Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Full of action Day 2
On keelboat and multihulls course it was time to shake things up with some passage racing for all except the Platu class Light winds and windward/ leewards have proven to be the achilles heal for Kevin Whitcraft's THA 72 (THA) so far this regatta, with the smaller boats in IRC Racing 1 having the rating advantage in such conditions
Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf - bringing back the sunshine
Yesterday’s overblown morning was replaced by hot sunshine and light breeze. Normal service has been resumed. Small numbers in the above-named classes meant that, once again, everyone was a winner – it was just the order of the chocolates that were rearranged a little. In fact, the only boat that wasn’t on the podium at the end of the day was Sail Quest Hi-Jinks who scored fourth places in both of today’s races.
Posted on 6 May First day of warm Winter Series act one to Dark Star
Two wins apiece in light/fluky winds on Pittwater host club’s Dark Star leading Neville Crichton’s Maserati by a point Two wins apiece in light and fluky winds on Pittwater has the host club’s Dark Star leading Neville Crichton’s Maserati by a point on overall scores after day one of the MC38 Winter Series.
Posted on 6 May Matt Allen elected to AOC Executive
Australian Sailing President Matt Allen has been elected to the AOC Executive Board at AOC AGM held in Sydney Australian Sailing President Matt Allen has been elected to the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Executive Board at the AOC AGM held in Sydney today.
Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Australian and Thai sailors take early leads
Kevin Whitcraft and his crew on the TP52 THA 72 were the first to put a bullet on the board in IRC Racing 1. The wind held good for the first race only to drop off for the second, and a slight pick-up ensured Race Officer Denis Thompson could complete three races for the Platus and two for the other classes on the keelboat and multihull course.
Posted on 5 May The Guyader Grand Prix, first contest since the Vendée Globe
Title-holder of Solitaire du Figaro Yoann Richomme will also be lining up on Vendée Globe monohull in this special event From Thursday 4th May to 7th May, five IMOCAs are expected to compete in the Guyader Grand Prix in Douarnenez. Among those registered, we can find four skippers from the last Vendée Globe - Jean-Pierre Dick, Morgan Lagravière, Paul Meilhat and Jean Le Cam. The title-holder of the prestigious Solitaire du Figaro, Yoann Richomme will also be lining up on a Vendée Globe monohull in this special event
Posted on 5 May Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta heads to the Gold Coast
Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta is confirmed as an exciting fixture to feature in Australia’s sailing calendar The Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta is confirmed as an exciting long term fixture to feature in Australia’s summer sailing calendar.
Posted on 5 May
