Tricky conditions during RS500 Eurocup Series at Medemblik

by Michiel Geerling today at 5:34 pmThe event welcomed 37 teams from eight countries. Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Great Britain, Russia and Austria all had send their best RS Sailing teams to Medemblik to compete in two strong fleets.We were welcomed on day one with rain for rigging, followed by a briefing from the race officer to assure us the rain had stopped for the day and then we went racing in…..rain.After two races we were done and the fleet headed home for a group dinner at the sailing club. This was followed by “a few pints” in a local bar which turned into a massive night involving live bands, dancing, singing and more break dancing. It was a great night.





There was no group dinner on night two, but teams did their own thing and then met in a bar in town. There was much excitement about the forecast for day three and over the course of the evening the predictions went from a nice 8-12 knt forecast, to 12-15, to 15-18, to 18 knots plus and no rain! On that note, everyone rushed off to bed to prepare themselves for a big day, and boy did Medemblik deliver! We launched in 8-10kts, sunshine and building breeze to have three fantastic races.



Medemblik turned out to be a great location and the professionalism of Club Hollandia was very much appreciated! Also a big thanks to the restaurant in the club and not to forget amazing bar Brakeboer!











No Zeilno Naam Punten 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 ITA 1015 Michele Oppizzi, ITA 15,0 2 2 1 1 (5) (6) 3 2 4 2 GBR 1097 Richard Russell, GBR 18,0 4 3 2 (7) 1 (5) 2 5 1 3 AUT 1091 Sven Reiger 20,0 (5) 4 (5) 4 4 2 1 3 2 4 NED 1003 Thomas Rot 22,0 1 5 4 (9) 7 1 (8) 1 3 5 NED 1038 Anneke Kikkert, NED 28,0 (6) 1 6 6 2 4 (7) 4 5 6 NED 607 Martijn Jessurun 31,0 3 7 3 3 3 (8) 5 7 (ocs) 7 NED 1020 Marjolein Hufen 47,0 7 (9) 8 2 6 9 9 (12) 6 8 ITA 112 Giulia Rossi, ITA 47,0 8 6 7 5 (9) (12) 4 9 8 9 RUS 965 Vladislav Ivanovskiy, RUS 53,0 10 8 (dns) (13) 8 3 6 8 10 10 NED 837 Fleur Leijs, NED 71,0 9 12 12 11 (13) (15) 12 6 9 11 NED 526 Oscar Deurloo, NED 74,0 (dns) (dns) dns 8 12 10 10 10 7 12 GER 1048 Johanna Schneller 76,0 12 (13) 9 10 10 11 11 (14) 13 13 NED 654 Antoinette Kamsteeg, NED 86,0 11 11 10 14 (15) 13 14 13 (ocs) 14 NED 9 Esther Hopmans, NED 91,0 (dns) (dns) dns 16 11 7 13 15 12 15 NED 864 Remco Volmer, NED 92,0 13 10 13 15 (16) (16) 16 11 14 16 NED 1019 Marije Willemsen 93,0 (dns) (dns) 11 12 14 14 15 16 11

