Transpac- Mighty Merloe finishes and sets new record

by Transpac Media today at 5:12 am
Mighty Merloe crosses the finish line to be first home and set a new record in the 2017 Transpac © Sharon Green / Ultimate Sailing
HL Enloe and the crew of the ORMA 60 trimaran Mighty Merloe, became the first to finish in the 2017 Transpac Race, and new holders of the multihull Transpac Race record elapsed time.

Mighty Merloe has been racing just about every west coast offshore event for the last few years, often with no multihull competition to measure themselves against. Getting the opportunity to welcome Phaedo3 and Maserati to the west coast, go head to head against them and come out on top is a dream come true for owner HL Enloe's team.

Enloe sailed this year's Transpac with his team of Steve Calder (Main Trimmer), Jay Davis (Bowman), Artie Means (Navigator), Loic Peron (Helm), Franck Proffit (Helm), Will Suto (Grinder), Jacques Vincent (Co-Skipper).

Mighty Merloe crossed the finish line under helicopter escort at 17:03:30 (HST) on Monday, July 10th. Their elapsed time of 4 Days, 6 Hours, 33 Minutes, 30 Seconds beats the 20 year old record of Bruno Peyron's Commodore Explorer by more than a day, previously set at 5 days 9 hours 18 min and 26 secs.
