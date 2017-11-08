Please select your home edition
Edition
SHBS White Bay 6 - 728x90

Transat Jacques Vabre - Gitana Team - From the hunted to the hunter

by Gitana today at 4:58 am
Gitana - Transat Jacques Vabre 2017,Gitana - Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 Gitana Team
Leaders since Sunday and the initial hours of racing in this Transat Jacques Vabre, Sébastien Josse and Thomas Rouxel have lost the top spot to the Coville – Nélias duo. Such a transfer of power can best be explained by the poor positioning of the men of Gitana Team on rounding the Azores, and not a technical issue or damage, as certain observers might have imagined.

However things play out, after over three days at sea dominated by the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild and still with some 2,163.7 miles to go to Salvador de Bahia, it’s game on again at the head of the race. At the 19:00 UTC ranking, the latest addition to the Gitana fleet was positioned some 42.0 miles astern of Sodebo Ultim. The Edmond de Rothschild duo has gone from the hunted to the hunter; a position which inevitably inspires intrigue in the run-up to the negotiation of the famous Doldrums.

A tale of sails and positioning

Without wishing to make excuses, a somewhat alien philosophy for the team, Sébastien Josse provides us with a simple explanation for this handing over of power and the miles conceded to his rivals last night: “Thomas and Jean-Luc played a blinder in terms of the weather, which explains why they are heading the race today. After passing the Azores, we could choose between gybing several times or switching over to the J0 (large gennaker). Given our position at the time, we opted for a series of gybes and sailed under J1 (genoa), which ought to have enabled us to make gains longitudinally. Sodebo made the opposite choice, positioning itself over to the west in order to slip along. Our choice hasn’t paid off, quite the reverse in fact. Not only did the sea state on Tuesday night through into Wednesday prevent us from utilising our chosen sail, but our chance encounter with a windless squall further hammered the point home.

In the end, Thomas and Jean-Luc pulled off the right move and given the weather conditions shaping up ahead of our bows, yesterday evening we had to gybe at 90° to the route to distance ourselves from the African coast and the zones of light airs forecast to our south.” After repositioning themselves accordingly, the upshot of these shenanigans has proven rather costly: from 64 miles in credit at 21:00 hours, Gitana 17 had conceded 60 miles by daybreak. “It’s always a tough decision, but the evening’s grib files were very clear. Sometimes you have to suffer a few losses in order not to end up mortgaged to the hilt by the next sequence of events,” admitted the skipper of the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild.

Trade wind ruffle

In the meteorology manuals, it’s explained that once past the southern limit of the Azores High, the southern expressway opens out before you thanks to a strong NE’ly breeze referred to as the trade winds of the northern hemisphere. This is the usual scenario when all the systems in the North Atlantic are lined up where they should be. This year, an African low pressure system is developing to the north of the Canaries, stirring things up in the trade wind system and hence the route adopted by those leading the way to the equator in this Transat Jacques Vabre.

Antoine Koch, who is sharing the weather routing for the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild explained the phenomenon to us in more detail: “The zone of high pressure was perfectly lined up and we had a boisterous but fairly classic start to the race. On the other hand, for several days now, we’ve been watching a low pressure system forming offshore of Mauritania. The latter is developing as we speak, and this is what’s created a compression of the isobars between the African continent and the Azores, which has caused the strong winds and chaotic seas endured by Gitana 17. In the coming hours, it will generate light winds to the south of the top duo and to avoid this zone as much as possible, the positioning is crucial so it was important to reposition ourselves to the west at any cost to avoid being caught up in the throes of this system.”

A much awaited mano a mano

Sailors like nothing better than close-contact racing and a steely-edged crossing of tacks. In the Ultime category, for the time being the race has turned into a duel between the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild and Sodebo Ultim’. Indeed, since the technical glitches suffered on Monday evening aboard Prince de Bretagne, Lionel Lemonchois and Bernard Stamm have unfortunately been relegated to over 600 miles astern of them. Sébastien Josse and Thomas Rouxel won the first round but Thomas Coville and Jean-Luc Nélias have just set the record straight. The third round promises to be thrilling, especially as they have the dreaded Doldrums in their line of sights. The latter is scheduled for the start of the weekend.

Ranking at 19:00 UTC, Ultime category – Thursday 9 November

1 – Sodebo Ultim' – 2,121.8 miles from the finish, 20.5 knots
2 – Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – 42.0 miles behind the leader, 28.9 knots
3 – Prince de Bretagne – 843.0 miles, 25.3 knots
Sail Exchange 660x82 1Naiad/Oracle SupplierNebo 660x82 1

Related Articles

Harken Youth Match Racing Champs - World’s top sailors come to Sydney
The 2017 Harken International Youth Match Racing Championship will host the World’s best youth match racing talent The 2017 Harken International Youth Match Racing Championship will host the World’s best youth match racing talent, with competitors coming from across the globe including America, Japan, New Zealand, The Netherlands and across Australia. This year’s event is being managed by one of Australia’s best Race Management and International Umpire teams
Posted today at 4:16 am Volvo Ocean Race - Daily Live - Day 5, Leg 2
Niall Myant-Best and Conrad Colman go live from Race HQ to look at all the moves and highlights from the water on Day 5 Niall Myant-Best and Conrad Colman go live from Race HQ to look at all the moves and highlights from the water on Day 5 of Leg 2 – after one of the most epic starts in Volvo Ocean Race history. Catch the video explaining the latest moves, plus the latest images from on-board.
Posted on 9 Nov Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Nothing new out west
The skippers are continuing to tick off the miles, day in day out. Each day of a Mini sailor’s life is relatively active The typical day begins at daybreak, the perfect time to get back to reality, especially given how testing it is to be on watch late into the night and through into the early hours. As such it’s best to get a few minutes shut-eye whenever conditions allow.
Posted on 9 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Hard reality for Turn the Tide on Plastic
Team's only hope would be to continue sailing west into Atlantic Ocean with the ambition of doing something different Currently sailing 80 nautical miles behind the leading group consisting of the Vestas 11th Hour Racing, team AkzoNobel, MAPFRE and Dongfeng Race Team, Turn the Tide on Plastic are sitting at the back of the fleet in completely different weather conditions with no immediate hope of catching up.
Posted on 9 Nov Clouds bring beauty but more challenges for Volvo Ocean Race fleet
It’s exhausting work for navigators and skippers in terms of decision-making, and for the crew moving the stack of sails Five-time Volvo Ocean Race veteran Tony Mutter, on Vestas 11th Hour Racing, describes the dilemma facing his team as they try to position themselves best for the weather and tactically around the other teams challenging for the lead.
Posted on 9 Nov Valencia Boat Show received a total of 14728 visitors in the five days
The show attracted an equal number of visitors as last edition despite having two days less - five days instead of seven The representatives of the show confirm that operations have been closed and there are others in progress that will be closed in the coming weeks, and that it is expected that this year’s turnover will greatly exceed last year’s figure of 4.3 million euros in boat sales.
Posted on 9 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 9, Race 3 – Sailing unfavourable tack
With the majority of the fleet opting to sail on the unfavourable tack, distance covered towards Fremantle was minimal Qingdao and GREAT Britain are currently engaged in a close-fought battle for fourth place. As Qingdao was the first to cross the Scoring Gate in the initial two races, thoughts on board have turned to securing the bonus points. With the gate set north of the rhumb line, it is becoming clear which of the teams have set their sights on it.
Posted on 9 Nov ORC Congress concludes successful 2017 season and looks ahead to 2018
Congress has approved new rules and initiatives for next year that will help the ORC system further improve its rating The numbers of boats worldwide issued ORC Club, ORC International or ORC SuperYacht certificates in the first 10 months of 2017 rose to over 9000, a new record for the ORC system, with certificates once again reaching over 10,000.
Posted on 9 Nov Volvo Ocean Race images show how fierce life in Atlantic Ocean can be
Seven teams have over 4,600 nm to go until they reach the finish line. Within that distance, they will cross the Equator The teams are dehydrated, exhausted and constantly wet. Slaves to the position reports that are delivered to the boats every six hours, each team, each sailor, is obsessed with the thought of winning this leg.
Posted on 9 Nov 52 Super Series is setting trends in sustainability
Fast forward three season to where we are now, and today, the 52 Super Series has exceeded its own expectations Over the last few decades, the exploitation and degradation of our planet has gone up at an alarming rate. And whilst there is now a real public consensus about the fragile state of things, more often than not, good intent doesn’t translate into meaningful action.
Posted on 9 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy