Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Training gets underway ahead of 2018 season

by The Offshore Academy today at 3:44 pm
Training gets underway ahead of 2018 season The Offshore Academy
Following a busy 2017 season of racing around the French and British coastline including La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro and The Rolex Fastnet Race, The Offshore Academy sailors resume training, turning their attention to the 2018 season.

With an intention to once again field multiple boats for the Class Figaro season and Solitaire race, The Offshore Academy continues to support and assist its sailors in promoting their development. With the 2018 Solitaire race moved to late August, the Academy sailors have some time to prepare and are making the most of the winter training opportunities in the UK.

Hugh Brayshaw winner of the 2017 Solitaire Amateur prize, skippering ‘The Offshore Academy’ finds himself in a good position having won a free entry for the 2018 race. He will form part of the General Classification having given up his amateur status to concentrate on his offshore sailing full time.

Training gets underway ahead of 2018 season © The Offshore Academy
Training gets underway ahead of 2018 season © The Offshore Academy



Hugh Brayshaw, said: “2018 will be my third season in the Figaro class, having competed as a Rookie in 2016 and as an Amateur this year I’m under no elusions that next year will have its challenges being ranked in the General Classification. Commenting on the winter training Hugh continues: It’s great being back out on the Figaro and training alongside fellow British Figaro sailors, we hope to make good use of the variety of conditions this time of year provides and look forward to moving to France in the New Year.

Returning to the Class Figaro circuit for the 2018 season after a year away from the class, Nick Cherry will skipper Figaro #56 ‘Redshift’ in what will be Cherry’s sixth season on the circuit.

Charles Darbyshire, Project Director said: “2017 has been a challenging year for The Academy – we have had a mix of results with Hugh Brayshaw and Mary Rook who’ve been competing under The Offshore Academy program on the Class Figaro circuit and La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro race. The sailors throughout the year have shown a visible progression and continue to develop, we are pleased for Hugh and his Amateur Classification victory, a big improvement on his Rookie ranking.

Training gets underway ahead of 2018 season © The Offshore Academy
Training gets underway ahead of 2018 season © The Offshore Academy



For 2018 we will see the return of Nick Cherry who comes back to the class after a successful season based in the Solent racing two handed and fully crewed under IRC. We hope our entry roster will be boosted before the start of the Solitaire in August, and the team here at Fourth Cape are very focused on achieving the funding required to get more boats to the start line”

Darbyshire continues: “Time is now slightly on our side with the Solitaire event not until late August, this allows a longer build up and for the sailors to focus on the Class Figaro circuit which gets underway in March. Whilst we work on the 2018 season, we are looking further into the future as 2019 will see the introduction of the amazing looking Bénéteau Figaro 3, and so we want to ensure we are in a position to move smoothly into this new class. World Sailing continue to support the idea of an Offshore World Championship and a possible Offshore Olympic Medal with the Figaro 3 well placed to be the boat of choice, ensuring we are competitive as soon as possible is a big priority for us. The finish of the 2018 Solitaire will be in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France the global HQ and home of Bénéteau. It will mark the transition to the Bénéteau Figaro 3, with their revolutionary foil technology and other less visual innovations, the Figaro 3 looks set to have an exciting future.”

Training gets underway ahead of 2018 season © The Offshore Academy
Training gets underway ahead of 2018 season © The Offshore Academy

SHBS - White Bay 6 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUSJeanneau AUS SO349 - 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Luna Rossa launches two-boat TP52 program
Challenger of Record for the America's Cup, Luna Rossa Challenge (ITA) has made the first sailing moves Challenger of Record for the America's Cup, Luna Rossa Challenge (ITA) has made the first sailing moves in its bid to win the America's Cup. With the 36th America’s Cup, scheduled to take place in New Zealand in 2021, Luna Rossa Challenge will commence its preparation in the waters of Cagliari (Sardinia – Italy) with a TP 52 Class yacht.
Posted today at 8:28 am Tightest and trickiest of days opens RC44 racing in Lanzarote
Competition getting closer as the season nears its conclusion, combined with tricky conditions for today's three races Competition getting closer as the season nears its conclusion, combined with tricky conditions for today's three races off Lanzarote, left the top eight boats racing at the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup ending day one separated by just six points.
Posted today at 5:04 am Transat Jacque Vabre - Four podiums full and seven boats still racing
After a late night finish the podiums of all four classes in the 13th edition of the Transat Jacque Vabre are complete. After a late night finish that will go down in transat racing legend, the podiums of all four classes in the 13th edition of the Transat Jacque Vabre are complete.
Posted today at 4:30 am RORC Transatlantic Race - Feisty start predicted
Gerald Bibot will be competing in the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race with his Belgian 42ft Catamaran Zed 6. Gerald Bibot will be competing in the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race with his Belgian 42ft Catamaran Zed 6. Gerald is the founder of Great Circle which produces weather routing programme Squid. In 2015 Gerald was the winner of the MOCRA Class, completing the race in just over 11 days and the only team to take a northerly route.
Posted today at 3:53 am Transat Jacques Vabre - A totally successful outcome for the IMOCAs
With Romain and Aurélien finishing on 22nd November, the thirteenth Transat Jacques Vabre came to an end for the IMOCAs. With Romain Attanasio and Aurélien Ducroz finishing on Wednesday 22nd November, the thirteenth Transat Jacques Vabre came to an end for the IMOCAs. This year's race was won by Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on StMichel-Virbac. There was a very positive outcome for the IMOCA class, as all thirteen boats that lined up for the start in Le Havre made it to the finish in Salvador da Bahia.
Posted today at 2:59 am America's Cup - State of the Cup debate - differing views on the AC75
Replay of Wednesday morning (NZT)'s session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell Replay of Wednesday (NZT) this morning's 90 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell, editor of Sail-World.com/nz Both have been covering or involved in the America's Cup since the 1980's and often have differing views on many issues with the America's Cup and other facets of sailing. This time they argue merits of the AC75 announced the day before.
Posted on 23 Nov Star Sailors League – 25 stellar teams ready to line up
25 Olympic medals hanging on the necks of the 2017 SSL Finalists, of which seven are gold medals. We shall see some true Star champions competition among Robert Scheidt, Freddy Loof, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Hamish Pepper, Mark Mendelblatt, Eivind Melleby, Xavier Rohart and the crews Bruno Prada, Frithjof Kleen, Pierre-Alexis Ponsot, Brian Fatih and Dominik Zycki all of whom racing at the London Olympics in 2012.
Posted on 23 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Breeze coming on for leaders
With less than 500nm to go to the Cape Town finish line, both teams chose to hide their positions for 24 hours Although the leg is coming to a close it is by no means over – and the approach to Cape Town is notoriously tricky. Between their current position and the finish line is a vein of strong winds near 25 knots, but the final miles to the finish could be painstakingly light.
Posted on 23 Nov It's down to the wire in the Extreme Sailing Series™
Front-runner SAP Extreme Sailing Team has had an outstanding season so far and has shown no signs of slowing down Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air are not out of the fight yet. If the Omani team, that narrowly missed out on victory in 2016, is able to put two boats between itself and the current leader in the rankings for Los Cabos it will claim the 2017 title.
Posted on 23 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 23, Race 3 – Leading teams' wind hole woes
PSP Logistics is still holding onto second place but Skipper Matt Mitchell is also frustrated by their current progress After opting to hide its position from the rest of the fleet, by using Stealth Mode yesterday, Visit Seattle has reappeared on the Race Viewer ahead of both Sanya Serenity Coast and PSP Logistics, but all three teams are still struggling with the light winds that have entrapped them.
Posted on 23 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy